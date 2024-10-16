Federal, provincial, and municipal governments invest in local sports field

AUBURN, NS, Oct. 16, 2024 /CNW/ - The West Kings District High School David Morse Memorial Sports Field is being upgraded after a combined investment of $444,399 from the federal and provincial governments, the Annapolis Valley Regional Centre for Education, and the Municipality of the County of Kings.

Once complete, the sports field will provide more outdoor space for students to play at and near West Kings District High School. The municipality has also invested in paved shoulders and new sidewalks at West Kings to encourage active living and greater use of upgraded facilities.

"Communities need many different kinds of infrastructure to ensure those living there stay healthy and resilient. Investments like this one to upgrade the West Kings District High School David Morse Memorial Sports Field ensure that youth in the Auburn area will have access to a facility that promotes an active lifestyle."

Kody Blois, Member of Parliament for Kings–Hants, on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"Investing in school sports fields isn't just about creating outdoor space; it's an investment in the health, well-being, and future of our students. It fosters teamwork, discipline, and resilience, essential qualities for success both on and off the field."

Chris Palmer, Member of the Legislative Assembly for Kings West, on behalf of Honourable John Lohr, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing

"The Municipality of the County of Kings is proud to financially participate in a small way toward improvements to the David Morse Memorial Sports Field at West Kings. We know that this facility will continue to give generations of students the opportunity to be physically active. School spirit, inclusion and recreation are fundamental to education."

Peter Muttart, Mayor of the Municipality of the County of Kings

The federal government is investing $177,203 through the COVID-19 Resilience Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. The Government of Nova Scotia is investing $223,400 , and the Annapolis Valley Regional Centre for Education is investing $11,796 . The Municipality of the County of Kings is contributing $32,000 .

through the COVID-19 Resilience Stream of the Investing in Infrastructure Program. The Government of is investing , and the Annapolis Valley Regional Centre for Education is investing . The Municipality of the County of Kings is contributing . Under the COVID-19 Resilience Stream, the federal cost share for public infrastructure projects is 80% in the provinces, and 100% in the territories and for projects intended for Indigenous communities.

Including today's announcement, over 70 infrastructure projects under the COVID-19 Resilience Stream have been announced in Nova Scotia , with a total federal contribution of more than $76 million .

, with a total federal contribution of more than . Under the Investing in Canada Plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

Plan, the federal government is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. The funding announced today builds on the federal government's work through the Atlantic Growth Strategy to create well-paying jobs and strengthen local economies.

