Federal, provincial and municipal governments invest in improved wastewater infrastructure for Northeastern New Brunswick

TRACADIE, NB, June 17, 2022 /CNW/ - From roads and buildings, to water and wastewater systems – reliable infrastructure is key to building stronger communities. Investments in safer and more efficient wastewater treatment helps keep our communities healthy, green and sustainable.

Today, Serge Cormier, Member of Parliament for Acadie—Bathurst, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities; the Honourable Gary Crossman, Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Minister responsible for the Regional Development Corporation; His Worship Denis Losier, Mayor of the Regional Municipality of Tracadie; Louise Blanchard, Deputy Mayor of the Town of Caraquet, on behalf of His Worship Bernard Thériault, Mayor of the Town of Caraquet, and Guy Chiasson, Councillor of the Town of Lamèque, announced funding for three important wastewater improvement projects in Tracadie, Caraquet and Lamèque.

Funding will support the renewal of aging sanitary sewer lines, aqueduct lines and storm sewer lines on Principale Street in Tracadie. This will help reduce infiltration issues and avoid annual water main breaks. In addition, the street will be rebuilt with a focus on active transportation.

In Caraquet, funding will go towards upgrades to the Landry Street Lagoon, which consists of reducing the size of the lagoon, increasing depth, repairing dikes, adding a synthetic membrane to seal the lagoon and installing additional controls. In addition, Lamèque residents will benefit from updated wastewater infrastructure by constructing a new, deeper lagoon with a synthetic membrane and two basins that will deliver cleaner effluent.

These projects will benefit residents by improving wastewater treatment efficiency, providing more sustainable solutions for wastewater treatment and supporting future growth for all three areas.

The Government of Canada is investing more than $4.6 million towards these projects through the Green Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. The Government of New Brunswick is investing over $3.8 million, while the municipalities of Tracadie, Caraquet and Lamèque are providing more than $3 million in combined funding.

Quotes

"Our government is committed to helping families in the Acadian Peninsula maintain quality infrastructure. The investments we are making today, in partnership with the Government of New Brunswick and three municipalities in the Acadian Peninsula, will provide access to clean and safe water and wastewater services for generations to come."

Serge Cormier, Member of Parliament for Acadie—Bathurst, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities

"Reliable infrastructure is key to building stronger communities. Investing in these projects will provide more sustainable solutions for wastewater treatment and will help prepare these communities for future growth."

The Honourable Gary Crossman, Minister of Environment and Climate Change and Minister responsible for the Regional Development Corporation

"Building together, an essential commitment! Investing in infrastructure strengthens the economy, creates jobs and builds our community. Effective asset management is the cornerstone to ensure investments are made on time to minimize future repair costs."

His Worship Denis Losier, Mayor of the Regional Municipality of Tracadie

"The Town of Caraquet is very pleased with the cooperation between the federal and provincial governments for allowing us to maintain our wastewater treatment infrastructure's good condition."

Louise Blanchard, Deputy Mayor of the Town of Caraquet, on behalf of His Worship Bernard Thériault, Mayor of the Town of Caraquet

"The wastewater lagoon renovation project in the Town of Lamèque is one of the municipality's priorities in two respects. First, after 50 years, wastewater treatment must now meet new environmental standards. Secondly, this priority fits perfectly into the asset management plan of the Town of Lamèque. We want to express our full appreciation to the federal and provincial governments for their commitment to the well-being of our residents."

Guy Chiasson, Councillor of the Town of Lamèque

Quick facts

Under the Investing in Canada Plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

Plan, the federal government is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. Over the past 6 years, Infrastructure Canada has invested more than $66 million towards 23 wastewater infrastructure projects across New Brunswick under the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program.

towards 23 wastewater infrastructure projects across under the Investing in Infrastructure Program. During that period, Infrastructure Canada has invested over $46 billion in communities across Canada to support world-class, modern public infrastructure, including over $2.4 billion for wastewater projects.

in communities across to support world-class, modern public infrastructure, including over for wastewater projects. Infrastructure Canada helps address complex challenges that Canadians face every day—ranging from the rapid growth of our cities, to climate change, and environmental threats to our water and land.

Related Products

Backgrounder

Federal, provincial and municipal governments invest in improved wastewater infrastructure for Northeastern New Brunswick

Joint federal, provincial, and municipal funding through the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program will support three green infrastructure projects in three Northeastern New Brunswick communities.

The Government of Canada is investing more than $4.6 million towards these projects through the Green Infrastructure Stream of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. The Government of New Brunswick is investing over $3.8 million, while the municipalities of Tracadie, Caraquet and Lamèque are providing more than $3 million in combined funding.

Project Information:

Green Infrastructure Stream

Location Project

Name Project Details Federal

Funding Provincial

Funding Municipal

Funding Caraquet Landry Street

Lagoon

Rehabilitation Upgrading the Landry Street lagoon consists of a comprehensive assessment of the existing lagoon, including reducing the size of the lagoon from 3.7 hectares to 2.0 hectares, but increasing the depth from 2 metres to 3 metres, repairing the dikes, adding synthetic membrane, and installing new control structures. In addition, a two-blower aeration system and a fine bubble diffuser air distribution system will be constructed. This will help increase capacity to treat and manage wastewater. $1,173,720 $978,002 $782,578 Lamèque Wastewater

System

Upgrades Upgrading the water treatment system consists of replacing the current treatment system with new components which would allow the system to deliver clean effluent. This includes constructing a new, deeper lagoon with a synthetic membrane and two basins, replacing the surface aerators with a system of aeration by fine bubbles, and replacing the outfall sewer and the discharging of the effluent during ebb tide to reduce its impact on the estuary. $1,776,000 $1,479,852 $1,184,148 Tracadie Principale St.

Infrastructure

- Phase 2 Renewing and replacing ageing sanitary sewer lines, aqueduct lines and storm sewer lines on Principale St. will address infiltration problems and avoid water main breaks. $1,653,897 $1,378,110 $1,102,735

Associated links

Federal infrastructure investments in New Brunswick

Investing in Canada Plan Project Map

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn

Web: Infrastructure Canada

SOURCE Infrastructure Canada

For further information: Jean-Sébastien Comeau, Press Secretary and Communications Advisor, Office of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities, 343-574-8116, [email protected]; Mary-Anne Hurley-Corbyn, Director of Communications, Regional Development Corporation, Government of New Brunswick, 506-429-2624, [email protected]; Media Relations, Infrastructure Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]