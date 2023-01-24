BOLTON, ON, Jan. 24, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, Maninder Sidhu, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Member of Parliament for Brampton East, and Her Worship Annette Groves, Mayor of the Town of Caledon, announced federal funding of up to $7.7 million to revitalize the Old Bolton Fire Hall.

The fire hall will be converted to the Humber River Centre, a state-of-the-art multi-use community space that will be more sustainable and accessible. The facility will offer spaces for use by community groups and citizens, including an innovation hub/maker space, a commercial kitchen, meeting rooms and a large multi-use space available for events, programming and farmers' markets.

In addition, sustainable improvements will include installing LED lighting, air source heat pumps and energy recovery ventilators, more insulative windows and doors, increased roof insulation, on-demand electric water heaters and a building automation system. These enhancements are expected to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 29.5 tonnes per year and fuel consumption by 56.2 per cent.

Renovations also include enhanced accessibility features such as an elevator, accessible washrooms on both floors, power-operated doorways and audible alarms.

As Caledon is expected to face higher temperatures and precipitation, the Humber River Centre will be designed to be climate resilient. Enhancements such as increased softscaping design practices, including planting native pollinator-friendly plants and trees to absorb excess water, and landscaping techniques to enhance stormwater filtration and interior climate control, will ensure that the facility remains comfortable year-round while reducing the risk posed by flooding events.

Every community needs a safe place for residents to connect, gather and socialize. The Humber River Centre will be a community hub that will help to promote innovation, draw investment, and provide spaces for residents of all ages and abilities to gather.

By investing in infrastructure, the Government of Canada is growing our country's economy, increasing the resiliency of our communities and improving the lives of Canadians.

"The Humber River Centre will be a central hub for Bolton that will help attract investment and visitors to downtown while supporting residents and entrepreneurs with innovation spaces for community programs. I am proud that the Government of Canada is able to invest in the creation of a sustainable and inclusive community centre, which, combined with a more climate resilient design, will benefit residents for years to come."

Maninder Sidhu, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Member of Parliament for Brampton East, on behalf of the Honourable Dominic LeBlanc, Minister of Intergovernmental Affairs, Infrastructure and Communities

"We would like to thank Infrastructure Canada for this critical funding that will help transform our old Fire Hall into an energy efficient, low carbon community space that will enhance the lives of residents, community groups and underserved populations. The Humber River Centre will showcase climate resilient architecture and is a testament to our dedication towards reducing emissions and taking climate action."

Her Worship Annette Groves, Mayor of the Town of Caledon

The Green and Inclusive Community Buildings program is an integral part of Canada's Strengthened Climate Plan, providing $1.5 billion over five years towards green and accessible retrofits, repairs or upgrades of existing public community buildings and the construction of new publicly accessible community buildings that serve high-needs, underserved communities across Canada .

Strengthened Climate Plan, providing over five years towards green and accessible retrofits, repairs or upgrades of existing public community buildings and the construction of new publicly accessible community buildings that serve high-needs, underserved communities across . At least 10 percent of funding is allocated to projects serving First Nations, Inuit, and Métis communities, including Indigenous populations in urban centres.

The Green and Inclusive Community Buildings program launched its second scheduled intake in December 2022 . Applications are being accepted for large retrofit projects to existing community buildings or new community building projects with total eligible costs ranging from $3 million to $25 million until February 28, 2023 .

. Applications are being accepted for large retrofit projects to existing community buildings or new community building projects with total eligible costs ranging from to until . The program continues to accept applications for small and medium retrofit projects to existing community buildings ranging in total eligible cost from $100,000 to $2,999,999 until February 28, 2023 .

to until . Provincial/territorial governments, municipal or regional governments, public sector bodies, not-for-profit, and Indigenous organizations interested in the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings program are invited to apply on the Infrastructure Canada website .

website Announced in December 2020 , Canada's Strengthened Climate Plan includes 64 new measures and $15 billion in investments towards a healthy environment and economy.

