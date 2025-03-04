MONTREAL, March 4, 2025 /CNW/ - Montrealers will see a significant increase in their urban tree canopy, thanks to tree-planting efforts that will result in over 500,000 trees on the island by 2030.

At an event in Montreal today, the Honourable Steven Guilbeault, Minister of Environment and Climate Change, on behalf of the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, announced that la Société de verdissement du Montréal métropolitain (Soverdi) will re-launch its Un arbre pour mon quartier initiative in partnership with the Regroupement des éco-quartiers.

This flagship initiative enables Montreal residents to acquire at low cost a variety of trees suited to an urban environment, along with support in planting and maintaining them. With its roots in an ambitious vision of greening, this initiative is part of a broader project aiming to plant 200,000 trees on private and institutional properties in the city, including residences, schools, hospitals, industrial areas and businesses.

Minister Guilbeault also announced almost $49 million in federal funding to support the City of Montreal's goal of planting over 300,000 trees on the city's public lands. The project is expected to bring numerous long-term benefits to citizens, including:

the creation of nine new urban green spaces; and

cooling areas of the city that are vulnerable to extreme heat.

The project is part of the city's official climate plan, as increasing the urban tree canopy will also help lower GHG emissions and contribute to the city's overall climate resilience.

In addition, the Minister highlighted a new agreement between Canada and the Province of Quebec that will plant up to 102 million new trees across the province by 2031. This tree-planting project will reforest 50,000 hectares of land in Quebec, including areas that have been devastated by wildfires and spruce budworm infestation and abandoned sites such as sand pits and wastelands.

Projects announced today are funded in part by Canada's 2 Billion Trees (2BT) program, which is dedicated to working with governments and organizations across the country to support the expansion of Canada's forests, green spaces and natural habitats while creating sustainable jobs in communities across Canada.

Quotes

"Trees are essential to our lives: they clean the air we breathe, they make the outdoors even more enjoyable, they provide new habitats for wildlife, and they help us adapt to a changing climate. The Government of Canada is pleased to be supporting the City of Montreal, Soverdi and the Province of Quebec in their efforts to increase urban green spaces and forests. By planting the right tree in the right place, we are creating a greener, healthier and more-resilient Canada for generations to come."

The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson

Minister of Energy and Natural Resources

"Forests and trees store carbon, offer habitat for wildlife, cool cities, ensure clean water and soil and deliver essential spiritual, cultural and recreational benefits to Canadians from coast to coast. Over the past decade, our government has proudly supported Montrealers in building stronger, more-resilient neighborhoods. I would like to congratulate the City of Montreal, Soverdi and the Province of Quebec for their leadership and collaboration in their efforts to achieve these important reforestation objectives and in the fight against climate change."

The Honourable Steven Guilbeault

Minister of Environment and Climate Change

"Planting more trees means greening our neighborhoods and investing in a healthier future. Trees reduce pollution, fight climate change and improve our daily lives. Our government is proud to support the City of Montreal and Soverdi in expanding and improving access to our green spaces. Together, let's build a healthier environment — today and for generations to come."

The Honorable Rachel Bendayan

Minister of Official Languages and Associate Minister of Public Safety

"I would like to thank the federal government for the renewal of its financial support to help us plant 500,000 new trees in the metropolis by 2030. We know that it's crucial to multiply our efforts to green our cities in order to protect the population from heat waves and the impacts of climate change. We are lucky to count on a collaborative model, unique to Montreal, with the support of Soverdi and the Alliance de la forêt urbaine, which is the key to our success and a source of inspiration for the other big cities of the world."



Valérie Plante

Mayor of Montreal

"In urban areas, greening comes from a collective commitment. The Un arbre pour mon quartier initiative, with its simplicity and accessibility, gives Montreal residents the power to take concrete action — one tree at a time — to fight climate change. Thanks to the mobilization of citizens, municipalities and the Government of Canada, more than 20 percent of the trees planted on private and institutional properties in Montreal are part of this program. Today, we are embarking on a crucial phase aimed at greening priority areas, particularly those most exposed to heat islands, in order to give everyone the chance to live in greener, cooler and more-vibrant spaces."

Simon Racine

General Manager, Soverdi

Quick Facts

Soverdi's tree-planting project received $19.9 million in funding from Canada's 2BT program and $34.5 million from the City of Montreal . This project is being supported in three phases: 2021: $873,500 2022–2024: $5.99 million 2024–2029: $14 million

in funding from 2BT program and from the . This project is being supported in three phases: The Government of Canada and the City of Montreal are each contributing $48,89 million toward the City of Montreal's urban tree-planting project. The project is expected to plant 304,560 trees throughout the city by 2029. The federal government is supporting this initiative in three phases: 2021: $5.28 million 2022–2024: $19.81 million 2024–2029: $48.89 million

and the are each contributing toward the urban tree-planting project. The project is expected to plant 304,560 trees throughout the city by 2029. The federal government is supporting this initiative in three phases: The Province of Quebec received $220 million in 2BT funding for its project titled Reboisement en contexte de perturbations naturelles et boisement de sites improductifs . Canada's funding contribution will be matched by the Government of Quebec's Ministry of Natural Resources and Forests, for a total investment of $440 million .

received in 2BT funding for its project titled . funding contribution will be matched by the Government of Ministry of Natural Resources and Forests, for a total investment of . These projects are being supported by Canada's 2 Billion Trees program. 2BT is part of the Government of Canada's broader approach to nature-based climate solutions. The program is dedicated to working together with provinces, territories, local communities, non- and for-profit organizations and Indigenous Peoples across the country to ensure that the benefits of tree planting will endure for generations.

2 Billion Trees program. 2BT is part of the Government of broader approach to nature-based climate solutions. The program is dedicated to working together with provinces, territories, local communities, non- and for-profit organizations and Indigenous Peoples across the country to ensure that the benefits of tree planting will endure for generations. 2BT collaborates with partners to understand their plans for preparing sites, how they are selecting species and how they plan to monitor after planting. Partners report every year, and the program has a long-term monitoring plan to monitor the progress and the health of the trees. By ensuring the initial job is done well, nature can then thrive, maintaining the long-term health of forested sites.

As of September 2024 , the Government of Canada has secured or is negotiating agreements with partners to plant over 716 million trees.

