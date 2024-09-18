WINNIPEG, MB, Sept. 18, 2024 /CNW/ - The federal government has transferred more than $39.5 million to Manitoba under the Canada Community-Building Fund (CCBF) for the first payment of the 2024-2025 fiscal year. This will help communities across the province invest in their local infrastructure priorities.

This is the first of two payments to Manitoba for this fiscal year. The next payment is expected to be made prior to the end of the fiscal year.

This is the first transfer through the recently renewed CCBF agreement with the province. This agreement runs from 2024-2034, and under it Manitoba will receive more than $415.1 million over the next five years, including $79 million this fiscal year.

CCBF provides communities with predictable and flexible funding across 19 different project categories, including drinking water, wastewater, public transit, and community energy systems, and helps them develop the required infrastructure for future housing developments.

Quotes

"Investments in infrastructure are essential in building more affordable, inclusive, and stronger communities for all Canadians. With this payment through the Canada Community-Building Fund, communities in Manitoba will be able to invest in infrastructure projects that meet the needs of their residents today, and ones that support more housing supply for the future."

The Honourable Dan Vandal, Minister of Northern Affairs, PrairiesCan and CanNor on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"It is through partnership and collaboration that we can help grow our communities. This first CCBF payment transfer will assist Manitoba communities in upgrading, innovating, and creating important infrastructure specific to their unique needs."

The Honourable Lisa Naylor, Minister of Consumer Protection and Government Services

Quick facts

The federal government is renewing the Canada Community-Building Fund (CCBF) and is investing $26.7 billion over the next ten years (2024-2034) to support core infrastructure projects.

over the next ten years (2024-2034) to support core infrastructure projects. The federal government has transferred $39,534,259.50 to the Government of Manitoba for the first payment of the 2024-2025 fiscal year.

to the Government of for the first payment of the 2024-2025 fiscal year. Manitoba will receive more than $415.1 million from the CCBF over the next five years, including $79 million for the 2024-2025 fiscal year.

will receive more than from the CCBF over the next five years, including for the 2024-2025 fiscal year. After the first five years, funding levels will be reassessed to reflect the 2026 Census.

Since 2015, the Government of Canada has invested $24.2 billion across Canada through CCBF, including $796 million in Manitoba communities.

has invested across through CCBF, including in communities. The CCBF is a permanent, indexed source of funding provided up front, twice a year, to provinces and territories, who in turn flow this funding to local governments and other entities to support local infrastructure priorities.

