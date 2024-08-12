Federal government transfers more than $267 million through the Canada Community-Building Fund to Quebec

MONTREAL, Aug. 12, 2024 /CNW/ - The federal government has transferred more than $267 million to Quebec under the Canada Community-Building Fund (CCBF) for the first payment of the 2024-2025 fiscal year. This will help communities across the province invest in their local infrastructure priorities.

This is the first of two payments to Quebec for this fiscal year. The next payment is expected to be made prior to the end of the fiscal year.

This is the first transfer through the recently renewed CCBF agreement with the province. This agreement runs from 2024-2034, and under it Quebec will receive more than $2.8 billion over the next five years, including $535 million this fiscal year.

CCBF provides communities with predictable and flexible funding across 19 different project categories, including drinking water, wastewater, public transit, and community energy systems, and helps them develop the required infrastructure for future housing developments.

Quotes

"Investments in infrastructure are essential in building more affordable, inclusive, and stronger communities for all Canadians. With this payment through the Canada Community-Building Fund, communities in Quebec will be able to invest in infrastructure projects that meet the needs of their residents today, and ones that support more housing supply for the future."

The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

Quick facts

The federal government is renewing the Canada Community-Building Fund (CCBF) and is investing $26.7 billion over the next ten years (2024-2034) to support core infrastructure projects.

Since 2015, the Government of Canada has invested $24.2 billion across Canada through CCBF, including $5.5 billion in Quebec communities.

has invested across through CCBF, including in communities. The CCBF is a permanent, indexed source of funding provided up front, twice a year, to provinces and territories, who in turn flow this funding to local governments and other entities to support local infrastructure priorities.

SOURCE Department of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

