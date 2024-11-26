Federal government transfers $9 million through the Canada Community-Building Fund to Yukon Français
News provided byDepartment of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities
Nov 26, 2024, 12:00 ET
WHITEHORSE, YT, Nov. 26, 2024 /CNW/ - The federal government has transferred $9 million to Yukon under the Canada Community-Building Fund (CCBF) for the first payment of the 2024-2025 fiscal year. This will help communities across the territory invest in their local infrastructure priorities.
This is the first of two payments to Yukon for this fiscal year. The next payment is expected to be made prior to the end of the fiscal year.
This is the first transfer through the recently renewed CCBF agreement with the territory. This agreement runs from 2024-2034, and under it Yukon will receive $94.5 million over the next five years, including $18 million this fiscal year.
CCBF provides communities with predictable and flexible funding across 19 different project categories, including drinking water, wastewater, public transit, and community energy systems, and helps them develop the required infrastructure for future housing developments.
Quotes
"Investments in infrastructure are essential in building more affordable, inclusive, and resilient communities across Canada. With this payment through the Canada Community-Building Fund, communities in the Yukon will be able to invest in infrastructure projects that meet the needs of their residents today, and ones that support more housing supply for the future."
Brendan Hanley, Member of Parliament for Yukon, on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities
"The renewal of the Canada Community-Building Fund for another ten years represents a significant investment in infrastructure funding that will greatly benefit our communities. This flexible, self-directed funding allows First Nations and municipalities to advance the planning and execution of projects that meet their priorities. We thank the Government of Canada for this commitment, which will continue to improve the lives of Yukon families and support the development of sustainable, vibrant and resilient communities."
The Honourable Richard Mostyn, Minister of Community Services
Quick facts
- The federal government is renewing the Canada Community-Building Fund (CCBF) and is investing $26.7 billion over the next ten years (2024-2034) to support core infrastructure projects.
- The federal government has transferred $9 million to the Government of Yukon for the first payment of the 2024-2025 fiscal year.
- Yukon will receive $94.5 million from the CCBF over the next five years, including $18 million for the 2024-2025 fiscal year.
- Since 2015, the Government of Canada has invested $24.2 billion across Canada through CCBF, including more than $181.6 million in Yukon communities.
- The CCBF is a permanent, indexed source of funding provided up front, twice a year, to provinces and territories, who in turn flow this funding to local governments and other entities to support local infrastructure priorities.
Associated links
Web: Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada
SOURCE Department of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities
