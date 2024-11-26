WHITEHORSE, YT, Nov. 26, 2024 /CNW/ - The federal government has transferred $9 million to Yukon under the Canada Community-Building Fund (CCBF) for the first payment of the 2024-2025 fiscal year. This will help communities across the territory invest in their local infrastructure priorities.

This is the first of two payments to Yukon for this fiscal year. The next payment is expected to be made prior to the end of the fiscal year.

This is the first transfer through the recently renewed CCBF agreement with the territory. This agreement runs from 2024-2034, and under it Yukon will receive $94.5 million over the next five years, including $18 million this fiscal year.

CCBF provides communities with predictable and flexible funding across 19 different project categories, including drinking water, wastewater, public transit, and community energy systems, and helps them develop the required infrastructure for future housing developments.

Quotes

"Investments in infrastructure are essential in building more affordable, inclusive, and resilient communities across Canada. With this payment through the Canada Community-Building Fund, communities in the Yukon will be able to invest in infrastructure projects that meet the needs of their residents today, and ones that support more housing supply for the future."

Brendan Hanley, Member of Parliament for Yukon, on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"The renewal of the Canada Community-Building Fund for another ten years represents a significant investment in infrastructure funding that will greatly benefit our communities. This flexible, self-directed funding allows First Nations and municipalities to advance the planning and execution of projects that meet their priorities. We thank the Government of Canada for this commitment, which will continue to improve the lives of Yukon families and support the development of sustainable, vibrant and resilient communities."

The Honourable Richard Mostyn, Minister of Community Services

Quick facts

The federal government is renewing the Canada Community-Building Fund (CCBF) and is investing $26.7 billion over the next ten years (2024-2034) to support core infrastructure projects.

over the next ten years (2024-2034) to support core infrastructure projects. The federal government has transferred $9 million to the Government of Yukon for the first payment of the 2024-2025 fiscal year.

to the Government of for the first payment of the 2024-2025 fiscal year. Yukon will receive $94.5 million from the CCBF over the next five years, including $18 million for the 2024-2025 fiscal year.

will receive from the CCBF over the next five years, including for the 2024-2025 fiscal year. Since 2015, the Government of Canada has invested $24.2 billion across Canada through CCBF, including more than $181.6 million in Yukon communities.

has invested across through CCBF, including more than in communities. The CCBF is a permanent, indexed source of funding provided up front, twice a year, to provinces and territories, who in turn flow this funding to local governments and other entities to support local infrastructure priorities.

Associated links

The Canada Community-Building Fund

Canada Community-Building Fund in Yukon

Follow us on X, Facebook , Instagram and LinkedIn

Web: Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada

SOURCE Department of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

Contacts: For more information (media only), please contact: Sofia Ouslis, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, [email protected]; Media Relations: Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]