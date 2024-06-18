BELLEVILLE, ON, June 18, 2024 /CNW/ - A safe and reliable place to call home is the foundation for building a life that people want and deserve. Today, the federal government, alongside Quinte Senior Citizens Homes, announced a combined investment of over $25 million to help expand an existing retirement home in Belleville.

The expansion of Parkside Village, located at 193 North Park Street, has added 54 accessible homes. Parkside Village will now provide a total of 84 homes to seniors.

A breakdown of funding for this project includes:

$19.9 million from the federal government through the Affordable Housing Fund

from the federal government through the Affordable Housing Fund $5 million in land equity from the Quinte Senior Citizens Homes

The expansion was completed last winter, and residents started moving in in February 2024.

Investments like this aim to improve living conditions and well-being for families and individuals, while ensuring a higher quality of life for Canadians.

Quotes:

"After a lifetime of service to our country, our seniors deserve nothing less than a comfortable retirement in their communities. I am proud that we could support these new homes, and we will keep supporting projects like this from coast to coast to coast." – The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"The Board of Directors of QSCH Parkside Village, are very pleased and thankful to everyone who have helped in making the new addition to our building at 193 North Park St. Belleville Ontario a reality! Our NEW beautiful 54 Unit, Not for Profit Seniors Apartment Complex was completed in January 2024. As of June 19, 2024, we are 100% Occupied. Together with the original Parkside Village, we now provide 84 units in total. Having an affordable place to call home, leads to a happier life, and produces outcomes most take for granted. The ability to spend more income on nutritious food, more time spent with friends and loved ones and more access to activities to promote healthy living. We love our community and the people that live here make it home!" – Bill Doef, President of Board of Directors, Quinte Senior Citizens Homes

Quick facts:

The Affordable Housing Fund is part of the Government of Canada's National Housing Strategy (NHS) , an $82+ billion plan to give more Canadians a place to call home.

is part of the Government of , an $82+ billion plan to give more Canadians a place to call home. Budget 2024 provided the Affordable Housing Fund with an additional $1 billion , bringing the total to $15 billion . As of March 2024 , the federal government has committed over $8.56 billion to support the creation of over 34,000 units and the repair of over 164,000 units through the AHF.

with an additional , bringing the total to . As of , the federal government has committed over to support the creation of over 34,000 units and the repair of over 164,000 units through the AHF. As of March 2024 , the federal government has committed $50.97 billion to support the creation of over 146,000 units and the repair of over 286,000 units. These measures prioritize those in greatest need, including seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people experiencing or at risk of homelessness, and women and children fleeing violence.

Related links:

Visit canada.ca/housing for the most requested Government of Canada housing information.

housing information. As Canada's authority on housing, CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. CMHC's aim is that everyone in Canada has a home they can afford and that meets their needs. For more information, please visit cmhc.ca or follow us on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn and Facebook.

authority on housing, CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. CMHC's aim is that everyone in has a home they can afford and that meets their needs. For more information, please visit cmhc.ca or follow us on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn and Facebook. Progress on programs and initiatives are updated quarterly at www.placetocallhome.ca. The Housing Funding Initiatives Map shows affordable housing projects that have been developed.

SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)

Information on this news release : Micaal Ahmed, Office of the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, [email protected]; Media Relations, Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, [email protected]