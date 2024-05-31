VANCOUVER, BC, May 31, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, the federal government announced $12.8 million in funding through the Affordable Housing Fund (AHF) — a key pillar of the federal government's National Housing Strategy — to support the repairs and preservation of 855 homes for Indigenous residents in British Columbia.

The announcement took place at the Helping Spirit Lodge Society's Kingsway Sierra site in Vancouver and was made by the Honourable Hedy Fry, Member of Parliament for Vancouver Centre, on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, alongside Blake Scott, Board Vice-President, Aboriginal Housing Management Association (AHMA) and Olivia Jim, Executive Director, Helping Spirit Lodge Society.

The funding will go to AHMA, which administers funds for over 10,000 Indigenous individuals and families living in urban, rural, and northern parts of the province. AHMA members manage over 95 percent of all Indigenous housing units located off-reserve in BC and AHMA supports a spectrum of trauma-informed, culturally safe housing including affordable housing units, homeless shelters, transition homes, supportive housing, and assisted living facilities. AHMA members also offer an array of wraparound services including homelessness prevention, parenting supports, mental health and addiction programs, complex care, and more.

Quotes:

"Everyone deserves a safe and affordable place to call home. Thanks to the Affordable Housing Fund, Indigenous peoples in British Columbia will have access to improved housing options. Through the National Housing Strategy, the federal government is working with Indigenous partners, especially those in urban areas, to ensure that they have access to housing that meets their needs. This is just one of the many ways our investments in housing across the country continue to ensure that no one is left behind." – The Honourable Hedy Fry, Member of Parliament for Vancouver Centre on behalf of The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"We need a future that includes affordability and sustainability in housing through For Indigenous, By Indigenous approaches that will protect future generations – because home is where we learn who we are. Housing is a remedy for many problems in our society and this agreement reflects AHMA's continued advocacy efforts for greater autonomy, self-determination, and flexibility on funding allocations for urban, rural and northern Indigenous housing providers. This will also provide essential funding for repairs, ensuring these building last and stay affordable for the next 20 plus years for our future generations to benefit." – Margaret Pfoh, Chief Executive Officer, Aboriginal Housing Management Association

Quick facts:

Canada's National Housing Strategy (NHS) is a 10-year, $82 -plus billion plan that will give more Canadians a place to call home.

is a 10-year, -plus billion plan that will give more Canadians a place to call home. As of December 31, 2023 , the Government of Canada has committed over $42.99 billion to support the creation of almost 135,000 units and the repair of over 270,000 units. These measures prioritize those in greatest need, including seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people experiencing or at risk of homelessness, and women and children fleeing violence.

, the Government of has committed over to support the creation of almost 135,000 units and the repair of over 270,000 units. These measures prioritize those in greatest need, including seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people experiencing or at risk of homelessness, and women and children fleeing violence. The Affordable Housing Funding (AHF) , previously the National Housing Co-Investment Fund is a $13.2 billion program under the (NHS) that gives priority to projects that help people who need it most, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous peoples, people living with disabilities, those with mental health or addiction issues, veterans, and young adults.

, previously the is a program under the (NHS) that gives priority to projects that help people who need it most, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous peoples, people living with disabilities, those with mental health or addiction issues, veterans, and young adults. As of December 31, 2023 , the Government of Canada has committed over $8.17 billion to support the creation of over 32,000 units and the repair of over 155,000 units through the Affordable Housing Fund.

Additional Information:

