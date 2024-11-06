VANCOUVER, BC, Nov. 6, 2024 /CNW/ - The federal government is partnering with two organizations to support Veterans experiencing or at risk of homelessness in British Columbia.

The Honourable Ginette Petitpas Taylor, Minister of Veterans Affairs Canada, and Oliver Thorne, Chief Executive Officer of the Veterans Transition Network, announced more than $5.1 million for the projects through the Veterans Homelessness Program.

With a federal investment of over $3.2 million in the Group Counselling project, the Veterans Transition Network will provide specialized early intervention group counselling for Veterans at risk of homelessness. This will include helping them overcome trauma, improving mental health and well-being, strengthening family relationships, and stabilizing employment through job training, skills development, and mentorship to help individuals secure stable, long-term employment. The project will also support their transition from service to civilian life. Additionally, it will also boost the capacity and skills of clinicians trained to support Veterans across Canada by delivering impactful specialized training to psychologists and counsellors.

The John Howard Society of Victoria runs a Veterans Housing Supports program that, with a federal investment of over $1.8 million, will further help Veterans and former RCMP members experiencing and at risk of homelessness in navigating the housing continuum and securing more suitable permanent housing options. The program provides comprehensive Veteran-led case management to help individuals overcome barriers and develop additional skills.

Addressing homelessness is an essential part of Canada's Housing Plan and this program will help do that for Veterans, who have served our country courageously and selflessly.

Quotes

"No Veteran should be without a safe and affordable place to live. The work of the John Howard Society of Victoria and Veteran Transition Network is invaluable to Veterans in communities across the province. Today's funding will help advance our ongoing mission to end chronic Veteran homelessness by working with partners dedicated who share this common goal."

The Honourable Ginette Petitpas Taylor, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"At the Veterans Transition Network (VTN), we have witnessed the devastating impact of Veteran homelessness, and the immense challenges of providing effective support to those who are affected. We are thrilled to receive this funding through the Veterans Homelessness Program to address these issues proactively; targeting solutions upstream before the mental and physical toll of homelessness sets in. VTN's programs focus on enhancing mental health and social connection for Veterans, strengthening the safety net that prevents homelessness and ensures stability. We look forward to enhancing our efforts and joining this vital support network of organizations preventing and addressing Veteran homelessness across Canada."

Oliver Thorne, Chief Executive Officer of the Veterans Transition Network

"JHSV's established relationships with local agencies in the housing, health, and employment sectors are well suited to helping Veterans dealing with physical, mental and emotional needs. Our one-to-one, Veteran-led, and on-site counselling approach is unique and designed for veterans who are used to protecting others first and asking for personal help last."

Manj Toor, Executive Director of the John Howard Society Victoria

Quick facts

The funding announced today is provided through the Services and Supports Stream of the Veteran Homelessness Program.

The federal government is investing $3,240,057 in Veterans Transition Network and $1,863,698 in John Howard Society of Victoria through the Services and Supports Stream of the Veteran Homelessness Program.

in Veterans Transition Network and in John Howard Society of through the Services and Supports Stream of the Veteran Homelessness Program. The Veteran Homelessness Program supports Veterans experiencing or at risk of homelessness in securing and maintaining housing and addressing underlying issues.

The Veteran Homelessness Program is funding projects under two streams: Services and Supports Stream – $72.9 million for rent supplements and wrap-around services such as counselling and treatment for substance use. Capacity Building Stream – $6.2 million for research and improved data collection and increasing the capacity of organizations to deliver tailored programs.

According to Census 2021, there are an estimated 461,240 Canadian Veterans. It is estimated there are about 2,600 Veterans experiencing homelessness.

The Veteran Homelessness Program is a part of Canada's National Housing Strategy (NHS), a 10-year, $115-billion -plus plan that will give more Canadians a place to call home. NHS is built on strong partnerships between the federal, provincial, and territorial governments, and continuous engagement with the public and private housing sectors. This includes consultations with many different Canadians, including people with lived experience of housing need.

National Housing Strategy (NHS), a 10-year, -plus plan that will give more Canadians a place to call home. Through Budget 2024 the government is providing an additional $6 million over three years, starting in 2024-25, to Veterans Affairs Canada for the Veteran and Family Well-Being Fund. A portion of the funding will focus on projects for Indigenous, women, and 2SLGBTQI+ Veterans.

Web: Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada

