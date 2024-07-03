VANCOUVER, BC, July 3, 2024 /CNW/ - Science World's geodesic dome, one of the most recognized buildings in British Columbia, will receive critical infrastructure upgrades after an investment of $19 million from the federal government.

Announced by Minister Harjit S. Sajjan and Tracy Redies, Science World President & CEO, this funding will insulate and address necessary repairs in the dome to support the re-opening of the theatre. It will also support priority repairs to the heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and electrical systems, decking and pilings repairs, and upgrades to the building envelope. Additionally, new accessibility features will help ensure Science World remains a space where people of all abilities can gather, learn, and discover.

Science World, a non-profit organization, engages learners across the province in science, technology, engineering, art & design, and math (STEAM) through interactive exhibits and outreach programs. Located within its geodesic dome, Science World features the OMNIMAX Theatre, offering a remarkable 360-degree cinematic experience that showcases educational and visually immersive films.

Built originally as a temporary signature site for Expo 86, Science World has long needed infrastructure upgrades to increase its lifespan. These upgrades will allow the facility to meet the growing demand for STEAM education.

Quotes

"Investing in Science World is an investment in a sustainable community, fostering opportunities for learning, exploration, discovery, and imagination. These essential upgrades will not only ensure the iconic dome continues to light up Vancouver's skyline, they will also enhance Science World's resilience to climate change so that it continues to operate safely and remain accessible for all learners for years to come."

The Honourable Harjit S. Sajjan, Minister of Emergency Preparedness and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada, on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"We are very grateful for the continued support of the federal government and this significant investment to ensure that Science World is here for generations to come. These critical infrastructure upgrades are not only vital to our own future but to the future generations of students, families and teachers who access our STEAM programming every day."

Tracy Redies, President & CEO, Science World

Quick Facts

The federal government is investing $19 million in this project through the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings (GICB) program.

in this project through the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings (GICB) program. On April 23, 2023 , the provincial government announced $20 million in funding for infrastructure repairs and priorities at Science World, $9.3 million of which is going to this project.

, the provincial government announced in funding for infrastructure repairs and priorities at Science World, of which is going to this project. These improvements are expected to reduce the facility's energy consumption by an estimated 42% and greenhouse gas emissions by 66.5 tonnes annually.

The GICB program was created in support of Canada's Strengthened Climate Plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. It is supporting the Plan's first pillar by reducing greenhouse gas emissions, increasing energy efficiency, and helping develop higher resilience to climate change.

Strengthened Climate Plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. It is supporting the Plan's first pillar by reducing greenhouse gas emissions, increasing energy efficiency, and helping develop higher resilience to climate change. The program launched in 2021 with an initial investment of $1.5 billion over five years towards green and accessible retrofits, repairs or upgrades.

over five years towards green and accessible retrofits, repairs or upgrades. Budget 2024 announced an additional $500 million to support more projects through GICB until 2029.

to support more projects through GICB until 2029. At least 10% of funding is allocated to projects serving First Nations, Inuit, and Métis communities, including Indigenous populations in urban centres.

