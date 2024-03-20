Federal Government Supports Connections Early Years Family Centre's 'Building UP!' Project

WINDSOR, ON, March 20, 2024 /CNW/ - Connections Early Years Family Centre is being retrofitted after a combined investment of more than $1.4 million from the federal government and the Centre.

Announced by Irek Kusmierczyk, Member of Parliament for Windsor—Tecumseh and Barb Brown, this project will allow Connections to become more accessible and energy efficient..

Renovations to the Centre's main entry will install an accessible ramp system and a service desk for people with a disability and those with young children. As part of its green retrofits, the Centre will insulate its exterior walls and replace existing windows with improved triple-pane windows, which will help to reduce energy consumption and waste for the facility. This project will help Connections increase their ability to support the healthy development of families and their children 0 – 6 years of age in Windsor-Essex County.

This project is funded by the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings Program, which supports the places Canadians work, learn, play, live and come together by cutting pollution, reducing costs, and supporting thousands of jobs

Quotes

"The federal government is delighted to support the Connections Early Years Family Centre in their 'Building UP!' initiative. This project exemplifies our commitment to fostering inclusive spaces and green initiatives. It's not just about renovating buildings; it's about uplifting communities and ensuring everyone has a comfortable place to thrive."

Irek Kusmierczyk, Member of Parliament for Windsor—Tecumseh, on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"The central location of our Centre is vital to this community and it allows us to continue our mission of providing support, resources, and individualized services to promote the early learning and healthy development of families and their young children in Windsor-Essex. Thanks to the Government of Canada and its Green and Inclusive Community Building initiative, we are one step closer to creating an inclusive space for all families to access our services."

Barb Brown, Executive Director, Connections Early Years Family Centre

Quick Facts

The federal government is investing $801,248 in this project through the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings (GICB) program and the Connections Early Years Family Centre is contributing $650,410 .

in this project through the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings (GICB) program and the Connections Early Years Family Centre is contributing . These enhancements are expected to reduce the facility's energy consumption by an estimated 51.2% and greenhouse gas emissions by 55.6 tonnes annually.

The GICB program was created in support of Canada's Strengthened Climate Plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. It is supporting the Plan's first pillar by reducing greenhouse gas emissions, increasing energy efficiency, and helping develop higher resilience to climate change.

Strengthened Climate Plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. It is supporting the Plan's first pillar by reducing greenhouse gas emissions, increasing energy efficiency, and helping develop higher resilience to climate change. The program is providing $1.5 billion over five years towards green and accessible retrofits, repairs or upgrades.

over five years towards green and accessible retrofits, repairs or upgrades. At least 10% of funding is allocated to projects serving First Nations, Inuit, and Métis communities, including Indigenous populations in urban centres.

The application period for the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings Program is now closed.

Associated Links

Green and Inclusive Community Buildings

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/gicb-bcvi/index-eng.html

Strengthened Climate Plan

https://www.canada.ca/en/services/environment/weather/climatechange/climate-plan/climate-plan-overview.html

Federal infrastructure investments in Ontario

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/prog-proj-on-eng.html

