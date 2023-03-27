Federal Government Supports Clean Energy Training for Taykwa Tagamou Nation and Oneida Nation of the Thames

LONDON, ON, March 27, 2023 /CNW/ - The development of a prosperous and low-carbon economy requires strong and meaningful partnerships with Indigenous Peoples to continue advancing stewardship of our collective energy and environmental future. Investing in renewable energy and storage initiatives that support Canada's clean energy transition will lead to decarbonized, smart and integrated utilities that will reduce carbon pollution, keep our air clean and support stronger, healthier communities for generations.

Today, the Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Natural Resources, announced an investment of over $1 million for Taykwa Tagamou Nation (TTN) and Oneida Nation of the Thames (Oneida) to develop community distributed energy resources (DER) solutions that will help address the unique demand increases and the reliability and energy challenges in First Nations communities.

TTN and Oneida are rapidly growing communities with existing distribution systems that are in need of modernization. This project seizes the opportunity to optimize improved DER systems in a manner that will assist TTN and Oneida to build community-based skills and expertise. Once complete, TTN and Oneida will be well prepared to consider the development of a community energy storage project while continuing to build capacity to unlock action through partnerships and collaboration with other communities in their regions.

Canada currently has one of the cleanest grids in the world, with more than eighty percent of its electricity supply being emissions-free. As Canada moves toward a net-zero economy and electricity system, grid modernization projects such as this will help solidify the country' position as a leader in clean electricity generation.

Federal funding for this project is provided by the $1.56-billion Smart Renewables and Electrification Pathways program (SREPs). By making strategic investments across the country, the Government of Canada is enabling increased renewable energy generation and essential grid services while cutting pollution and contributing to Canada's net-zero and climate action targets.

This investment demonstrates the Government of Canada's ongoing commitment to work in partnership with Indigenous Peoples across Canada to support innovative projects working toward a sustainable energy sector while delivering clean air, advancing economic reconciliation and fighting climate change.

"The Government of Canada is pleased to be working with the Taykwa Tagamou Nation and the Oneida of the Thames to build a foundation for enhanced electricity deployment and grid modernization. Indigenous communities across Canada are at the forefront of seizing the clean growth opportunities associated with deploying clean power generation and electrifying infrastructure. Congratulations to all of those involved in this important work."

The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson

Minister of Natural Resources Canada

"By promoting innovation and collaboration, First Nations are leading the shift toward renewable solutions that meet our grid's growing clean energy demands. Taykwa Tagamou Nation is pleased to partner alongside the Government of Canada with community-led solutions at the forefront that empower our members to thrive in this rapidly evolving field."

Chief Bruce Archibald

Taykwa Tagamou Nation

"Taykwa Tagamou Nation is proud to continue investing in clean, competitive and community-driven energy solutions. Through our partnership with the Government of Canada, we are playing an integral role in achieving net-zero emissions by 2030 — to both honour our lands and ensure a brighter and more sustainable future for generations to come."

Deputy Chief Derek Archibald

Taykwa Tagamou Nation

"The Oneida Nation of the Thames is looking forward to building capacity in a non-wired alternative, such as energy storage, as this will build upon the goals set by the nation in regard to self-determination, energy sovereignty and building a net-zero nation."

Councillor Brandon T. Doxtator

Oneida Nation of the Thames

"Congratulations to Taykwa Tagamou Nation (TTN) and Oneida Nation of the Thames (Oneida) who built award-winning Community Solar (1MW) and Storage (38kWh) projects during the pandemic. Team JAZZ is extremely proud to work with the dedicated energy champions from TTN and Oneida to build capacity and deploy distributed energy resources (DER) as powerful symbols of meaningful environmental justice and economic reconciliation."

Ketan Bhalla

Founder & CEO of JAZZ Solar Solutions

