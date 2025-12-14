DARTMOUTH, NS , Dec. 14, 2025 /CNW/ - Far too many Canadians are struggling to find homes they can afford. Solving Canada's housing crisis requires immediate action to bring down costs, cut red tape, and build homes more quickly.

Central to that plan is building – major infrastructure, more homes, and strong communities. To that end, the Government of Canada launched Build Canada Homes, the federal government's one-stop shop for affordable housing, which will build affordable housing at scale, including transitional and supportive housing, deeply affordable and community housing, and affordable homes for the Canadian middle class. Build Canada Homes is responding to the housing challenges Canadians are facing with bold action.

Today, the Government of Canada and the Province of Nova Scotia announced a collaborative partnership to accelerate the development of housing across the province, to unlock an additional 1,430 new affordable homes. This collaborative partnership includes a joint commitment of up to $300 million, including operating funds for supportive and transitional units.

Under this collaboration, 500 units of non-profit and community housing will be jointly financed from the Province of Nova Scotia's housing pipeline, with shovels in the ground within the next 12 months. The units will be affordable for low to moderate and median-income households and their affordability will be guaranteed for the long-term.

The partnership also includes close coordination at Shannon Park, a large, multi-phase redevelopment in Dartmouth delivering mixed-market homes, including public, supportive, and affordable housing.

In the first phase, a dedicated parcel has been earmarked for a Build Canada Homes Direct Build project, supporting up to 630 mixed-market homes. The plan is to deliver a minimum of 40% of homes below-market value that will be affordable to households with moderate and median incomes.

The joint investment will also make possible an additional 300 homes to be developed on the provincial portion of the site and will include supportive and/or transitional units as well as public housing units. Provincial funding and partnerships will ensure the affordability of these public housing units for the long term. These deeply affordable homes are possible because of strong partnerships with provinces and territories to ensure affordability is sustained for those who need it most.

Halifax Regional Municipality, working with Build Canada Homes and the Province of Nova Scotia, will support efforts to fast-track the development approval processes. Subject to Council approval, the Municipality will reduce or waive municipal development fees, provide relief from property taxes or provide other grant offerings in support of a 930 unit affordable housing project to be built on federal and provincial lands in Shannon Park.

The project will prioritize the use of modern methods of construction, such as factory-built housing, prefab, modular and mass timber construction to speed up delivery and reduce environmental impact. Build Canada Homes will launch a Requests for Qualifications (RFQ) for the development of its Shannon Park parcel in the coming days. RFQ responses will be accepted until February 9, 2026.

"This partnership between the Government of Canada and the Province of Nova Scotia demonstrates what we can achieve when we work together to tackle the housing crisis head-on. By combining federal and provincial resources, we're not only accelerating the delivery of thousands of homes at Shannon Park, but we're also creating a community with schools, childcare, and supports that families need to thrive. This is a model for collaboration that will make life more affordable and strengthen communities across Nova Scotia."

-- The Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada

"Today's announcement means shovels in the ground building affordable homes at Shannon Park in Dartmouth--Cole Harbour. For far too long, this incredible piece of land sat underutilized in a community facing real housing pressure, especially for affordable homes. With all orders of government now at the table, we're accelerating the first phase at Shannon Park and delivering the housing a healthy, complete community needs to thrive."

-- The Honourable Darren Fisher, Member of Parliament for Dartmouth – Cole Harbour, Nova Scotia

"There is no province better positioned than Nova Scotia to work with the federal government on Build Canada Homes. Our government has a proven track record and strong success in delivering housing projects, faster. With barriers removed and the construction sector built up, we are ready to get to work to build homes for people and families."

-- The Honourable John White, Nova Scotia's Minister of Housing

"We need more affordable housing - and fast. At City Hall, our job is to remove barriers and work with the federal and provincial governments on delivering solutions. Today's announcement is an important first step in unlocking housing for hundreds of families.

-- Mayor Andy Fillmore, Halifax Regional Municipality

"Today's announcement is about more than building homes--it's about building partnerships that deliver results. By working hand-in-hand with the Province of Nova Scotia and Halifax Regional Municipality, we're accelerating the development of housing to create thousands of homes faster, smarter, and more affordably. This is exactly the kind of collaboration Build Canada Homes was created to enable--leveraging public lands, financing, and partnerships to accelerate housing delivery."

-- Ana Bailão, Chief Executive Officer, Build Canada Homes

Up to $300 million has been committed for this agreement, consisting of $120 million in federal financing, and a total of up to $180 million in provincial funding.

Launched on September 14, 2025, Build Canada Homes is Canada's new federal agency that will build and finance affordable housing at scale, while catalysing a more innovative housing industry and increasing its productivity

With an initial investment of $13 billion over five years, Build Canada Homes will transform public-private collaboration and deploy modern methods of construction, as it catalyzes the creation of a more productive Canadian housing industry. It will leverage public lands, offer flexible financial incentives, attract private capital, facilitate large portfolio projects, and support modern manufacturers to build the homes that Canadians need.

Build Canada Homes has already launched Requests for Qualifications (RFQ) for Arbo Downsview in Toronto (now closed), 1495 Heron Road in Ottawa, Naawi-Oodena in Winnipeg, Village at Griesbach in Edmonton and Pointe-de-Longueuil in Longueuil.

Today's announcement builds on a series of measures introduced this year to make life more affordable for Canadians and double the pace of housing construction, including eliminating consumer carbon pricing, removing the GST for first-time homebuyers on new homes up to $1 million, and launching Build Canada Homes.

