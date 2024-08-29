CLEARWATER COUNTY, AB, Aug. 29, 2024 /CNW/ - The federal government and O'Chiese First Nation are investing more than $17.1 million to build a new bridge to the community and make a central community building more energy efficient.

The new two-lane Baptiste River Bridge will replace a single-lane bridge – that's been there for 100 years – on one of two main access roads into the community. The project will also realign roads leading to and from the bridge and also put in measures to protect it from the impacts of floods.

The upgrades to the local Community Services Building will include improved lighting, water, heat, and ventilation for more efficient energy use which will help the community reduce costs while making the facility more environmentally friendly. As a main hub in the O'Chiese First Nation, the Community Services Building provides programs and services including recreation, childcare, healthcare, and food and clothing for vulnerable community members.

Quotes

"The livelihood of a community is directly tied to the reliability of its essential services. By replacing the Baptiste River Bridge and improving the energy efficiency of the community services building, we are supporting the safety and well-being of the O'Chiese First Nation now, and into the future."

The Honourable Randy Boissonnault, Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Official Languages, on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"We are pleased that the Government of Canada is prioritizing the safety and well-being of First Nations communities. With the uncertainties surrounding climate change, having a new bridge capable of supporting emergency vehicles is essential to ensuring our Members' safety and giving them confidence that help can arrive when needed."

O'Chiese First Nation Leadership

"As guardians of our ancestral lands, First Nations people bear a profound duty to preserve and protect our environment. We are pleased to see the Government of Canada's commitment to tackling climate change firsthand. With their support, we've not only reduced our monthly bills but also revitalized our community hub into a beacon of sustainable progress.. By leading the charge together towards a greener, brighter tomorrow, we honor our heritage and safeguard our shared future."

Corbin Saulteaux, Communications Officer, O'Chiese First Nation

Quick Facts

The federal government is investing is investing a total of $15,570,060 in these projects through the Disaster Mitigation and Adaptation Fund (DMAF) and the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings (GICB) program. The O'Chiese First Nation will be contributing $1,539,000 .

in these projects through the Disaster Mitigation and Adaptation Fund (DMAF) and the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings (GICB) program. The O'Chiese First Nation will be contributing . As the world moves towards a net-zero economy, people living and working on the Prairies are taking action and are leading to take advantage of growing economic development opportunities.

On December 18, 2023 , the federal government launched the Framework to Build a Green Prairie Economy, which highlights the need for a collaborative, region-specific approach to sustainability, focusing on strengthening the coordination of federal programs, and initiatives with significant investments. This Framework is a first step in a journey that will bring together multiple stakeholders. PrairiesCan, the federal department that diversifies the economy across the Canadian prairies, has dedicated $100 million over three years to support projects aligned with priority areas identified by Prairie stakeholders to build a stronger, more sustainable, and inclusive economy for the Prairie provinces and Canada .

, the federal government launched the Framework to Build a Green Prairie Economy, which highlights the need for a collaborative, region-specific approach to sustainability, focusing on strengthening the coordination of federal programs, and initiatives with significant investments. This Framework is a first step in a journey that will bring together multiple stakeholders. PrairiesCan, the federal department that diversifies the economy across the Canadian prairies, has dedicated over three years to support projects aligned with priority areas identified by Prairie stakeholders to build a stronger, more sustainable, and inclusive economy for the Prairie provinces and . Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada is supporting the Framework to Build a Green Prairie Economy to encourage greater collaboration on investment opportunities, leverage additional funding, and attract new investments across the Prairies that better meet their needs.

Disaster Mitigation and Adaptation Fund

Since 2018, the federal government has committed over $3.8 billion to the Disaster Mitigation and Adaptation Fund.

to the Disaster Mitigation and Adaptation Fund. To date, over $2.5 billion has been announced for more than 95 infrastructure projects that help communities better prepare for, and withstand, the potential impacts of natural disasters, prevent infrastructure failures, and help keep Canadians safe.

has been announced for more than 95 infrastructure projects that help communities better prepare for, and withstand, the potential impacts of natural disasters, prevent infrastructure failures, and help keep Canadians safe. This funding will support projects that include new construction of public infrastructure or the modification or reinforcement of existing public infrastructure that help communities withstand natural disasters and climate-related risks.

Eligible recipients include municipalities, local governments, provinces and territories, public sector bodies, Indigenous organizations, not-for-profit, and for-profit organizations in partnership with other eligible applicants outside the private sector. Projects must have a minimum of $1 million in total eligible costs to be considered eligible.

in total eligible costs to be considered eligible. On November 24 th , 2022, the federal government released Canada's National Adaptation Strategy: Building Resilient Communities and a Strong Economy . It commits $1.6 billion in new federal funding to help address both immediate and future climate risks to Canadian communities.

, 2022, the federal government released National Adaptation Strategy: It commits in new federal funding to help address both immediate and future climate risks to Canadian communities. As part of the Adaptation Action Plan, released alongside the National Adaptation Strategy, the Disaster Mitigation and Adaptation Fund received an additional $489.1 million in funding.

in funding. Federal funding is conditional on fulfilling all requirements related to consultation with Indigenous groups and environmental assessment obligations.

Green and Inclusive Community Buildings (GICB) program

These improvements are expected to reduce the facility's energy consumption by an estimated 72.60% and greenhouse gas emissions by 361 tonnes annually.

The GICB program was created in support of Canada's Strengthened Climate Plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. It is supporting the Plan's first pillar through the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions, the increase of energy efficiency, and helping develop higher resilience to climate change.

Strengthened Climate Plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. It is supporting the Plan's first pillar through the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions, the increase of energy efficiency, and helping develop higher resilience to climate change. The program launched in 2021 with an initial investment of $1.5 billion over five years towards green and accessible retrofits, repairs or upgrades.

over five years towards green and accessible retrofits, repairs or upgrades. Budget 2024 announced an additional $500 million to support more projects through GICB until 2029.

to support more projects through GICB until 2029. At least 10 % of funding is allocated to projects serving First Nations, Inuit, and Métis communities, including Indigenous populations in urban centres.

The GICB program will launch its third intake of applications on August 1, 2024 , for small and medium retrofit projects with eligible costs ranging from $100,000 to $2,999,999 .

, for small and medium retrofit projects with eligible costs ranging from to . Applications for large retrofit projects, ranging from $3 million to $25 million in eligible costs, to upgrade existing community buildings or to create new, energy-efficient buildings will be accepted starting on September 4, 2024 .

to in eligible costs, to upgrade existing community buildings or to create new, energy-efficient buildings will be accepted starting on . Both intake streams will close on October 16, 2024 at 15:00 Eastern Time .

at . For more information, please visit the Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada website at: Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada - Green and Inclusive Community Buildings Program.

Associated Links

Disaster Mitigation and Adaptation Fund

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/dmaf-faac/index-eng.html

Canada's National Adaptation Strategy

https://www.canada.ca/en/services/environment/weather/climatechange/climate-plan/national-adaptation-strategy.html

Green and Inclusive Community Buildings

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/gicb-bcvi/index-eng.html

Strengthened Climate Plan

https://www.canada.ca/en/services/environment/weather/climatechange/climate-plan/climate-plan-overview.html

Housing and Infrastructure Project Map

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/gmap-gcarte/index-eng.html

Federal infrastructure investments in Alberta

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/prog-proj-ab-eng.html

Building a Green Prairie Economy Act

https://laws.justice.gc.ca/eng/acts/B-9.88/page-1.html

Building a Green Prairie Economy

https://www.canada.ca/en/prairies-economic-development/programs/green-prairie-economy.html

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn

Web: Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada

SOURCE Department of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

Contacts: For more information (media only), please contact: Micaal Ahmed, Communications Manager, Office of the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, 343-598-3920, [email protected]; Media Relations: Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]; Valerie Strawberry, Band Manager, O'Chiese First Nation, 403-989-3943 ext. 7705, [email protected]