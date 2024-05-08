KIRKLAND LAKE, ON, May 8, 2024 /CNW/ - The federal government is investing in green and inclusive retrofits for Indigenous education facilities in Kirkland Lake and Temiskaming Shores to convert land in Kirkland Lake into a food forest.

Announced by MP Anthony Rota and Bertha Cormier, Executive Director of the Temiskaming Native Women's Support Group (TNWSG), these projects will receive almost $6 million from the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings (GICB) program and $250,000 from the Natural Infrastructure Fund.

To help make the Keepers of the Circle Indigenous Hubs in Kirkland Lake and Temiskaming Shores more energy efficient, reduce greenhouse gas emissions, and improve air quality, they will get new HVAC systems, lighting, roofs, doors, and windows. Also, accessibility ramps will be repaved, and a navigation application will be available for mobile devices so users can get information on how to get around the building based on their mobility needs. Both hubs are also being expanded, creating the Resiliency Centre in Kirkland Lake and Community Gathering Space in Temiskaming Shores.

In Kirkland Lake, when the food forest is complete, the Indigenous community will have a place to gather for seasonal ceremonies and community-wide celebrations. It will also be an outdoor learning site for people to learn about Indigenous land use and vegetation.

The TNWSG is a non-profit organization, established in 1997 to support the social, economic and cultural equity of Indigenous women. It serves the community across Timiskaming District, providing services such as early childhood learning, childcare and family support, cultural activities, and skills development training – with a focus on Indigenous women and girls' leadership and economic security.

Quotes

"This is great news for Timiskaming District. Green and inclusive improvements to Indigenous Hubs offering multigenerational gatherings, healthcare services, childcare, and skills development training will provide needed space to grow programs and services in Kirkland Lake and Temiskaming Shores. Natural infrastructure improvements to land in Kirkland Lake will give the Indigenous community in the region a place to gather for ceremonies, celebrations, and outdoor learning on Indigenous land use practices, while also providing food resources for the community."

Anthony Rota, Member of Parliament for Nipissing—Timiskaming, Ontario on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"We are looking forward to these upcoming projects that will support northern Indigenous communities. As we move towards a more sustainable future, Keepers of the Circle is embracing new ways to further our participation in the green economy, including through our buildings. We are excited to create a new Indigenous-led and designed outdoor green space in Kirkland Lake that provides more opportunities for community members to connect with the land and their culture."

Bertha Cormier, Executive Director of the Temiskaming Native Women's Support Group

Quick Facts

The federal government is investing $5,733,419 in these projects through the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings (GICB) program, and $250,000 through the Natural Infrastructure Fund (NIF).

in these projects through the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings (GICB) program, and through the Natural Infrastructure Fund (NIF). The improvements are expected to reduce the Kirkland Lake facility's energy consumption by 108% and greenhouse gas emissions by 45.40 tonnes annually.

facility's energy consumption by 108% and greenhouse gas emissions by 45.40 tonnes annually. These improvements are expected to reduce the Temiskaming Shores' facility's energy consumption by 105% and greenhouse gas emissions by 31.9 tonnes annually.

The GICB program was created in support of Canada's Strengthened Climate Plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. It is supporting the Plan's first pillar by reducing greenhouse gas emissions, increasing energy efficiency, and helping develop higher resilience to climate change.

Strengthened Climate Plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. It is supporting the Plan's first pillar by reducing greenhouse gas emissions, increasing energy efficiency, and helping develop higher resilience to climate change. The program is providing $1.5 billion over five years towards green and accessible retrofits, repairs or upgrades.

over five years towards green and accessible retrofits, repairs or upgrades. The application period for the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings Program is now closed.

The Natural Infrastructure Fund supports projects that use natural or hybrid approaches to increase resilience to climate change, mitigate carbon emissions, protect and preserve biodiversity and wildlife habitats, and promote Canadians' access to nature.

Examples of natural infrastructure include urban forests, street trees, wetlands, living dykes, bioswales, and naturalized coastal restoration.

Hybrid infrastructure incorporates elements of engineered grey infrastructure to enhance or support natural infrastructure and/or the use of ecosystem processes.

A minimum of 10% of the overall funding for GICB and NIF will be allocated to Indigenous-led projects.

Related Document

Backgrounder: Federal government partners with Indigenous Peoples in Timiskaming District

https://www.canada.ca/en/office-infrastructure/news/2024/05/federal-government-partners-with-indigenous-peoples-in-timiskaming-district.html

Associated Links

Green and Inclusive Community Buildings Program

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/gicb-bcvi/index-eng.html

Natural Infrastructure Fund

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/nif-fin/index-eng.html

Strengthened Climate Plan

https://www.canada.ca/en/services/environment/weather/climatechange/climate-plan/climate-plan-overview.html

Federal infrastructure investments in Ontario

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/prog-proj-on-eng.html

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn

Web: Infrastructure Canada

SOURCE Infrastructure Canada

For further information: For more information (media only), please contact: Micaal Ahmed, Communications Manager, Office of the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, 343-598-3920, [email protected]; Media Relations, Infrastructure Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]; Sarah Soucie, Communications Specialist, Temiskaming Native Women's Support Group, [email protected]