Federal government partners with FCM to strengthen asset management in Nova Scotia

TOWN OF TRENTON, NS, Dec. 15, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities and Scott Pearce, President of the Federation of Canadian Municipalities (FCM), announced a federal investment of more than $180,000 to help 4 communities in Nova Scotia implement innovative strategies to manage their municipal infrastructure.

Known as asset management, this investment will help the communities ensure that their infrastructure, such as arenas, bridges, drinking water and wastewater systems, and roads are working as efficiently as possible. It will also allow them to make better investment decisions. Asset management also helps reduce risks so municipalities can provide reliable and affordable services and a high quality of life to their residents.

The recipient communities are:

The Town of Trenton . The Town receives $50,000 to create asset management strategies, roadmaps, and asset-specific plans for the existing sanitary sewer system, street network, sidewalks, and curbs.

. The Town receives to create asset management strategies, roadmaps, and asset-specific plans for the existing sanitary sewer system, street network, sidewalks, and curbs. The Municipality of Digby . The Municipality receives $38,880 to complete its asset register which will include attribute data such as age, condition, and material, and support a preliminary 5-year capital program.

. The Municipality receives to complete its asset register which will include attribute data such as age, condition, and material, and support a preliminary 5-year capital program. The Town of Berwick . The Town receives $49,950 to compile a complete inventory of major assets including linear assets, buildings and structures, and fleet, and to support a preliminary capital program. Council and staff will also participate in asset management training sessions as part of this initiative.

. The Town receives to compile a complete inventory of major assets including linear assets, buildings and structures, and fleet, and to support a preliminary capital program. Council and staff will also participate in asset management training sessions as part of this initiative. The County of King. The County receives $49,950 to complete and consolidate an inventory of the major assets including linear assets, buildings and structures and fleet, and to support a preliminary capital program.

"Investments in infrastructure asset management projects will help improve the quality of life in municipalities across Nova Scotia. Today's funding announcement will help them plan and manage their infrastructure based on reliable data to create strong, sustainable and affordable communities."

The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"Local governments are responsible for approximately 60% of the public infrastructure that support our economy and our quality of life, such as roads, bridges and wastewater systems. That's why supporting them in building and maintaining strong asset management through initiatives like the FCM's Municipal Asset Management Program is crucial. This program, funded by the Government of Canada, helps communities in Nova Scotia and across the country develop sound asset management practices and conduct data collection and analysis to improve their investment decisions."

Scott Pearce, President, Federation of Canadian Municipalities

The funding announced today comes from the Municipal Asset Management Program (MAMP) – a $110-million program funded by the Government of Canada and delivered by the Federation of Canadian Municipalities.

program funded by the Government of and delivered by the Federation of Canadian Municipalities. The MAMP is designed to help Canadian municipalities strengthen infrastructure investment decisions based on reliable data and sound asset management practices.

The MAMP provides asset management training, funding and information sharing to enable municipalities to access the data needed to plan effectively.

Under the Investing in Canada Plan, the federal government is investing over $180 billion over 12 years in municipal asset management, public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities across Canada .

