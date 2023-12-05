THE TOWN OF GRAND FALLS-WINDSOR, NL, Dec. 5, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, Seamus O'Regan Jr., Minister of Labour, on behalf of Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities of Canada and Scott Pearce, President of the Federation of Canadian Municipalities (FCM), announced a federal investment of more than $1.9 million to help 46 communities in Newfoundland and Labrador Implement innovative strategies to manage their municipal infrastructure.

Known as asset management, this investment will help the communities ensure that their infrastructure such as arenas, bridges, drinking water and wastewater systems, and roads are working as efficiently as possible. It will also allow them to make better investment decisions. Asset management also helps reduce risks so municipalities can provide reliable and affordable services and a high quality of life to their residents.

Among the communities are:

The Town of Grand Falls-Windsor . It will receive $49,997 to update its asset management plan from 2018. Through such update, Grand Falls-Windsor's will be able to increase its capabilities to analyze its asset classes, provide training on scientific limitations of forecasting for asset management, scientifically define public infrastructure performance and levels of service and advance its asset management software capabilities.

It will receive to update its asset management plan from 2018. Through such update, will be able to increase its capabilities to analyze its asset classes, provide training on scientific limitations of forecasting for asset management, scientifically define public infrastructure performance and levels of service and advance its asset management software capabilities. The Town of Happy Valley-Goose Bay , the Town of Campbell, and the Town of Clarenville . They will each receive $50,000 , $45,000 and $47,880 respectively to help implement a three-phase asset management initiative. The first phase will consist in creating an asset register for fixed infrastructure assets and utilizing a geographical information system. The second and the third phases will meanwhile focus on failure and probability of failure, capital and policy planning and on organizing a workshop for both the city's council and staff capital.

Quotes

"Municipal governments know what infrastructure their citizens need. These investments across Newfoundland and Labrador will help municipalities build stronger, more affordable communities for everyone."

The Honourable Seamus O'Regan Jr., Minister of Labour and Seniors, on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities of Canada

"Local governments are responsible for approximately 60% of the public infrastructure that support our economy and our quality of life, such as roads, bridges and wastewater systems. That's why supporting them in building and maintaining strong asset management through initiatives like the FCM's Municipal Asset Management Program is crucial. This program, funded by the Government of Canada, helps communities in Newfoundland and Labrador and across the country develop sound asset management practices and conduct data collection and analysis to improve their investment decisions."

Scott Pearce, President, Federation of Canadian Municipalities

Quick facts

The funding announced today comes from the Municipal Asset Management Program (MAMP) – a $110-million program funded by the Government of Canada and delivered by the Federation of Canadian Municipalities.

program funded by the Government of and delivered by the Federation of Canadian Municipalities. The MAMP is designed to help Canadian municipalities strengthen infrastructure investment decisions based on reliable data and sound asset management practices.

The MAMP provides asset management training, funding and information sharing to enable municipalities to access the data needed to plan effectively.

Under the Investing in Canada Plan, the federal government is investing over $180 billion over 12 years including MAMP, public transit, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities across Canada .

Related products

Further information on the 46 municipally-led initiatives can be found in the backgrounder.

Associated links

Municipal Asset Management Program

Infrastructure in your Community

Investing in Canada: Canada's Long-Term Infrastructure Plan

Investing in Canada plan project map

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn

Web: Infrastructure Canada

SOURCE Infrastructure Canada

For further information: Contacts: (media only), please contact: Micaal Ahmed, Office of the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, 343-598-3920, [email protected]; Infrastructure Canada Media Relations: 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: infc.media[email protected]; FCM Media Relations: 613-907-6395, [email protected]