DEBERT, NS, March 22, 2024 /CNW/ - Two communities in Colchester County will see their capacity to manage sewage increase after a combined investment of $5,885,000 from the federal and provincial governments along with the Municipality of the County of Colchester and the Village of Bible Hill.

This was announced by Minister Sean Fraser, Member of the Legislative Assembly Tom Taggart, Commissioner Kevin Kennedy, and Mayor Christine Blair.

The Debert Sewage Treatment Plant will double its capacity by adding two concrete tanks and a building. As a result of this expansion, the plant's capacity will be increased to accommodate 600 new homes as well as planned future commercial and industrial development.

The other project involves replacing approximately 21 metres of deteriorated sanitary sewer pipe and a manhole in Bible Hill, as well as renewing components at two lift stations. This project will allow the village to increase their capacity to manage the flow of wastewater within the sanitary network.

Quotes

"To build more homes for Nova Scotians, we need to ensure that essential infrastructure, like sewage maintenance, is in place. Colchester County is a wonderful place to live, and these two projects will ensure the communities of Debert and Bible Hill are well-prepared for future growth and development."

The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"By doubling the capacity of the Debert Sewage Treatment Plant and upgrading essential components in Bible Hill, we're not only meeting immediate needs but also laying the groundwork for sustainable growth and development. Investing in local water and wastewater systems is not just about infrastructure; it's about safeguarding quality of life, preserving our waterways, and fostering vibrant, resilient communities."

Tom Taggart, Member of the Legislative Assembly for Colchester North on behalf of the Honourable John Lohr, Minister of Municipal Affairs and Housing

"Good upkeep of sanitary sewer is essential for the function and well-being of every community. This investment addresses the most pressing of renewal needs within our network, which will improve our assets and allow our attention to turn to continued growth."

Commissioner Kevin Kennedy, Chair of the Village of Bible Hill

"These projects are essential to facilitating the continued growth and development we are experiencing here in Colchester. They are also wonderful examples of how our various levels of government are working together for the betterment of the region."

Her Worship Christine Blair, Mayor of the Municipality of Colchester

Quick Facts

The federal government is investing $2,354,000 through the Green Infrastructure and Rural and Northern Communities Infrastructure streams of the Investing in Canada Infrastructure Program. The Government of Nova Scotia is investing $1,961,667 in both projects.

through the Green Infrastructure and Rural and Northern Communities Infrastructure streams of the Investing in Infrastructure Program. The Government of is investing in both projects. The Municipality of the County of Colchester is contributing $1,452,000 to the expansion of the Debert Sewage Treatment Plant.

is contributing to the expansion of the Debert Sewage Treatment Plant. The Village of Bible Hill is investing $117,333 in sanitary sewer improvements.

is investing in sanitary sewer improvements. The Green Infrastructure Stream helps build greener communities by contributing to climate change preparedness, reducing greenhouse gas emissions, and supporting renewable technologies.

The Rural and Northern Communities Stream supports projects that increase access to more efficient and reliable energy sources, improve community infrastructure, and improved internet connectivity for rural and northern communities.

Including today's announcement, over 50 infrastructure projects under the Green Infrastructure Stream have been announced in Nova Scotia , with a total federal contribution of more than $320 million and a total provincial contribution of more than $420 million .

, with a total federal contribution of more than and a total provincial contribution of more than . Including today's announcement, over 30 infrastructure projects under the Rural and Northern Communities Infrastructure Stream have been announced in Nova Scotia , with a total federal contribution of more than $70 million and a total provincial contribution of more than $60 million .

, with a total federal contribution of more than and a total provincial contribution of more than . Under the Investing in Canada Plan, the federal government is investing more than $180 billion over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and Canada's rural and northern communities.

Plan, the federal government is investing more than over 12 years in public transit projects, green infrastructure, social infrastructure, trade and transportation routes, and rural and northern communities. Infrastructure Canada helps address complex challenges that Canadians face every day—ranging from the rapid growth of our cities, to climate change, to environmental threats to our water and land.

helps address complex challenges that Canadians face every day—ranging from the rapid growth of our cities, to climate change, to environmental threats to our water and land. The funding announced today builds on the federal government's work through the Atlantic Growth Strategy to create well-paying middle-class jobs, strengthen local economies, and build inclusive communities.

Associated Links

Investing in Canada: Canada's Long-Term Infrastructure Plan

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/icp-publication-pic-eng.html

Investing in Canada Plan Project Map

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/gmap-gcarte/index-eng.html

Green Infrastructure Stream

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/gi-iv-eng.html

Rural and Northern Infrastructure Stream

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/rnc-crn-eng.html

Federal infrastructure investments in Nova Scotia

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/prog-proj-ns-eng.html

Strengthened Climate Plan

https://www.canada.ca/en/services/environment/weather/climatechange/climate-plan/climate-plan-overview.html

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn

Web: Infrastructure Canada

SOURCE Infrastructure Canada

For further information: (media only), please contact: Micaal Ahmed, Communications Manager, Office of the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, 343-598-3920, [email protected]; Media Relations: Infrastructure Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]; Carole Rankin, Communications Advisor, Nova Scotia Department of Municipal Affairs and Housing, 902-399-8173, [email protected]; Mitchell Bell, Chief Administrative Officer, Village of Bible Hill, 902-324-1395, [email protected]; Devin Trefry, Research, Policy, and Community Engagement Officer, Municipality of Colchester, 902-897-339, dtrefry@colchesterca