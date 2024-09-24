Federal government launches Health Emergency Readiness Canada to strengthen preparedness for future health emergencies

New agency will provide sustained focus on growing innovation and industrial capacity in the life sciences and biomanufacturing sector to support Canada's health emergency readiness

OTTAWA, ON, Sept. 24, 2024 /CNW/ - The COVID-19 pandemic has had devastating effects on Canadians and their livelihoods. That's why the federal government is taking action to be better prepared for future health emergencies and build a stronger life sciences ecosystem in Canada.

Today, the Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry, and the Honourable Mark Holland, Minister of Health, jointly announced the launch of Health Emergency Readiness Canada (HERC), a new federal organization within Innovation, Science and Economic Development Canada dedicated to protecting Canadians against future pandemics and delivering on Canada's life sciences and medical countermeasures readiness objectives.

HERC will serve as Canada's focal point to help mobilize industry to respond in a coordinated approach to public health needs and to support the growth of a domestic life sciences sector. This new organization will bridge the gap between research and commercialization, meaning Canadians could get faster access to the most relevant and effective vaccines, therapeutics, diagnostics and other products, including when they need them the most.

Once HERC is fully operational, its key features are expected to include:

integrated decision making to build life sciences capacity

strengthened partnerships with industry, academia and international counterparts

the development and maintenance of a Canadian industrial game plan to mobilize research and industry in the event of a health emergency

world-leading innovation to advance next-generation technology platforms

With the creation of this new agency, Canada joins G7 peers that have created specialized entities to support health emergency readiness, following similar initiatives such as the United States' Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) and the EU's Health Emergency Preparedness and Response Authority (HERA).

Quotes

"The launch of Health Emergency Readiness Canada marks a pivotal moment in Canada's approach to health emergency preparedness. By prioritizing our efforts and resources, we are positioning Canada to become a major player in the development of medical countermeasures, ensuring we have the tools necessary to protect Canadians in the face of future health threats, and contributing to global solutions."

– The Honourable François-Philippe Champagne, Minister of Innovation, Science and Industry

"The new dedicated life sciences organization represents a significant advancement in how we approach health security. It will enhance our ability to support a swift response to health emergencies, leveraging the best of Canadian innovation and global partnerships."

– The Honourable Mark Holland, Minister of Health.

Quick facts

Health Emergency Readiness Canada (HERC) will work closely with federal partners, including Health Canada and the Public Health Agency of Canada .

. It will provide a sustained focus on advancing life sciences innovation to respond to health threats, building on the significant achievements in the sector since 2020, including investments committed under Canada's Biomanufacturing and Life Sciences Strategy.

Biomanufacturing and Life Sciences Strategy. The new organization will offer an integrated approach across the continuum of discovery, R&D, production and biomanufacturing. In doing so, it will strengthen national networks and planning capacity to effectively mobilize scientific and industrial capabilities to respond to a health emergency.

Further details will be provided on HERC's functions and programming in the coming months as the new special operating agency is fully implemented.

The establishment of this new organization follows more than two years of policy development and stakeholder engagement.

