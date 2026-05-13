LAVAL, QC, May 13, 2026 /CNW/ - Following several instances of ground subsiding in recent years, Laval is launching a major project to stabilize the banks along Boulevard des Mille-Îles and make this iconic thoroughfare safer. Funded by a federal investment of over $25.3 million through the Disaster Mitigation and Adaptation Fund, this project--whose total cost across all phases is estimated at over $80 million--will sustainably strengthen the resilience of this critical infrastructure against erosion and extreme weather events.

More specifically, the announced project spans 9.5 kilometers, between Highway 25 and the eastern tip of Laval Island. It aims to stabilize the Boulevard des Mille-Îles' shoreline while preserving the area's ecological quality. In practical terms, the work will ensure the stability of more than seven kilometres of riverbanks along the riverfront of Boulevard des Mille-Îles.

Located at the eastern tip of Laval, the Boulevard des Mille-Îles runs along an ecological corridor known for the richness of its wildlife and plant habitats. It is also one of Île Jésus' original routes. Highly popular with cyclists, this waterfront path is among Laval's most beloved routes. The project includes the development of safe and user-friendly amenities for walking and cycling, promoting active mobility in the area.

This major project, one of the largest undertaken by the City of Laval to ensure the sustainability of its waterfront infrastructure, will be carried out in phases to minimize impacts on traffic and residents' daily lives. The design work and environmental studies required to obtain ministerial approvals and First Nations community consent are already underway, and the first construction activities are expected to begin in 2027 and continue for approximately six years.

Quotes

"It is essential to invest in infrastructure that helps protect Canadians from natural risks and the effects of climate change. By supporting the City of Laval with this significant federal funding of over $25 million, the Government of Canada is making a tangible contribution to securing this vital transportation corridor and protecting it from extreme weather events, while preserving a natural corridor and an exceptional heritage site for future generations."

Angelo Iacono, Member of Parliament for Alfred-Pellan, on behalf of the Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure

"The Boulevard des Mille-Îles is one of the founding thoroughfares of the Laval region. Protecting it is inextricably linked to preserving the heritage, landscapes, and exceptional biodiversity of the island's eastern tip. In recent years, several instances of subsidence have forced the City to take emergency action, resulting in repairs totaling nearly 3 million dollars. With this major project, we are shifting from reactive measures to a sustainable approach to ensure the maintenance of this essential infrastructure and the protection of the riverbanks."

Stéphane Boyer, Mayor of Laval

Quick Facts

Making adaptation investments now will have major economy-wide benefits later. Every dollar that is invested in adapting and preparing for climate-related disasters can return as much as $13 to $15 in benefits.

The federal government is investing $25,320,000 in this project through the Disaster Mitigation and Adaptation Fund (DMAF).

DMAF supports the construction of new public infrastructure or the modification or reinforcement of existing public infrastructure, including natural infrastructure, that help communities withstand natural disasters and climate-related risks.

To date, over $3 billion has been announced for 126 infrastructure projects that help communities better prepare for, and withstand, the potential impacts of natural disasters, prevent infrastructure failures, and help keep Canadians safe.

In 2022, DMAF received funding as part of the Government of Canada Adaptation Action Plan, released alongside Canada's National Adaptation Strategy: Building Resilient Communities and a Strong Economy , which commits $1.6 billion in federal funding to help address both immediate and future climate risks to Canadian communities and has launched the Climate Toolkit for Housing and Infrastructure (CTHI) initiative.

, which commits $1.6 billion in federal funding to help address both immediate and future climate risks to Canadian communities and has launched the Climate Toolkit for Housing and Infrastructure (CTHI) initiative. The Climate Toolkit for Housing and Infrastructure will support the development of integrated climate-related tools, resources and services for communities through: Climate Help Desk to provide direct support to address infrastructure and climate-related inquiries; Roster of Climate and Infrastructure Experts to provide access to expert advice to strengthen climate-related considerations of public infrastructure and housing projects; Climate Tools and Resources that are widely available and accessible through the ClimateInsight.ca Platform.

The Government of Canada is taking concrete actions to strengthen the economy by investing in Canadians and supporting Canadian businesses.

Federal actions are creating good jobs, accelerating home building and helping communities grow across the country.

Associated Links

Disaster Mitigation and Adaptation Fund

Canada's National Adaptation Strategy

Strengthened Climate Plan

Climate Toolkit for Housing and Infrastructure

Housing and Infrastructure Project Map

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SOURCE Department of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

Contacts: For more information (media only), please contact: Mohammad Hussain, Director of Communications, Office of the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities and Minister responsible for PacifiCan, [email protected]; Media Relations: Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]; Carolanne L. Gagnon, Public Affairs Advisor, City of Laval, 450-680-2343, [email protected]; Gabrielle Brais-Harvey, Communications Director, Office of the Mayor of Laval, 438-862-6662, [email protected]