CHELSEA, QC, Dec. 13, 2024 /CNW/ - The federal government is partnering with The Pepper Pod and investing close to $950,000 in a project that will help address homelessness among women Veterans in the National Capital Region.

This announcement was made by MP Sophie Chatel, Founder and CEO of The Pepper Pod Sandra Perron, and Program Director at The Pepper Pod Joanne Bilodeau. The project is funded through the Capacity Building Stream of the Veteran Homelessness Program.

With the support of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada, in partnership with Veterans Affairs Canada, this project named "Connect-Hers" aims to help women Veterans who are experiencing or are at imminent risk of homelessness.

More specifically, the project will offer employment within The Pepper Pod to women Veterans who have left the Canadian Armed Forces or the Royal Canadian Mounted Police and would like to continue serving their country. These women will have the opportunity to be hired by the organization to liaise with women Veterans who are experiencing homelessness.

Ultimately, this project will connect women Veterans within The Pepper Pod network with other women Veterans in the National Capital Region who are currently experiencing or are at imminent risk of homelessness, to ensure that they have access to the resources and services they need.

The Pepper Pod will draw on the experience of its members and partner organizations to promote the project and connect with local women Veterans. The project is scheduled to run until 2028.

The VHP provides much-needed research, housing supports and services to Canada's Veterans experiencing or at imminent risk of homelessness. Veterans have served our country courageously and they deserve a safe, stable and affordable place to call home.

"Better understanding the unique challenges faced by women Veterans is vital to ensuring that no one gets left behind. Today's investment will help The Pepper Pod support women Veterans experiencing or at imminent risk of homelessness to ensure they receive the support and opportunities they deserve."

Sophie Chatel, Member of Parliament for Pontiac, on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"Over the past year and a half, I have had the privilege of witnessing the impactful work of The Pepper Pod in building a strong network and providing essential resources to women Veterans. This new initiative will strengthen those efforts by offering women Veterans at risk of or experiencing homelessness the support and services they need to move forward in life."

The Honourable Ginette Petitpas Taylor, Minister of Employment, Workforce Development and Official Languages, Minister of Veterans Affairs and Associate Minister of National Defence

"The term 'Pepper Podding' is a military maneuver designed to cover one's partner while advancing on the enemy. That's precisely what we do at The Pepper Pod: we lean on each other through the tough times of our lives. Now it's time to apply that same philosophy to women Veterans who are homeless or at risk of homelessness. They are our sisters in arms."

Sandra Perron, Founder and CEO of The Pepper Pod

"Launching our 'Connect-Hers' initiative is a profound step in honoring the women Veterans who have served our country. At The Pepper Pod, we believe every Veteran deserves a place to call home—a foundation of dignity, stability, and safety. We hope to connect them with those who can provide these essential services."

Joannie Bilodeau, "Connect-Hers" Program Director at The Pepper Pod

The federal government is investing $949,671 in this project through Capacity Building Stream of the Veteran Homelessness Program.

in this project through Capacity Building Stream of the Veteran Homelessness Program. The Veteran Homelessness Program supports Veterans who are experiencing or are at imminent risk of homelessness in securing and maintaining housing and addressing underlying issues.

The Veteran Homelessness Program is funding projects under two streams: Services and Supports Stream – $72.9 million for rent supplements and wrap-around services such as counselling and treatment for substance use. Capacity Building Stream – $6.2 million for research and improved data collection; increase capacity of organizations to deliver tailored programs.

The Capacity Building Stream of the Veteran Homelessness Program aims to support research on Veteran homelessness and build capacity in the homelessness-serving sector to help service providers address the needs of Veterans across the country. By focusing on improved data collection and tailored interventions, these projects will help provide comprehensive support and ensure that no Veteran is left behind.

According to Census 2021, there are an estimated 461,240 Canadian Veterans. It is estimated that there are about 2,600 Veterans experiencing homelessness.

The Veteran Homelessness Program is a part of Canada's National Housing Strategy (NHS), a 10-year, $115-billion -plus plan that will give more Canadians a place to call home. The Program also contributes to Canada's Housing Plan. NHS is built on strong partnerships between the federal, provincial, and territorial governments, and continuous engagement with the public and private housing sectors. This includes consultations with many different Canadians, including people with lived experience of housing need.

National Housing Strategy (NHS), a 10-year, -plus plan that will give more Canadians a place to call home. The Program also contributes to Housing Plan. Through Budget 2024 the government is providing an additional $6 million over three years, starting in 2024-25, to Veterans Affairs Canada for the Veteran and Family Well-Being Fund. A portion of the funding will focus on projects for Indigenous, women, and 2SLGBTQI+ Veterans.

