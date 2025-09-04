HARBOUR GRACE, NL, Sept. 4, 2025 /CNW/ - The Government of Canada is using every tool at its disposal, leveraging technology, innovation and partnerships, to build infrastructure to support housing.

To that end, Member of Parliament Paul Connors, provincial Minister Pam Parsons, and Mayor Don Coombs announced a joint investment of over $4.4 million through the Canada Housing Infrastructure Fund (CHIF) to improve access to drinking water, wastewater, and stormwater infrastructure in the Town of Harbour Grace. In total, these investments will upgrade 29 homes from private well and septic systems to public water and sewer systems operated by the municipality.

This project is part of the Government of Canada and Newfoundland and Labrador funding agreement that is paving way for the construction of infrastructure to service current housing stock and build more homes.

Together, we will make housing more affordable by unleashing the power of public-private cooperation, catalysing a modern housing industry, and creating new careers in the skilled trades.

Quotes

"Building a strong Canada starts with building strong communities. These important investments made in Harbour Grace support housing infrastructure. We are partnering with Newfoundland and Labrador to upgrade current housing stock, unlock supply and create more housing options for communities across the province."

Paul Connors, Member of Parliament for Avalon

"I'm absolutely thrilled to see this vital infrastructure project moving forward in Harbour Grace. This is something I've been advocating for alongside the community for quite some time, and I'm proud of the work we've done to help bring it to this stage. Upgrading water and sewer services not only improves quality of life for residents today but also lays the foundation for future growth and housing development. It's a great day for Harbour Grace, and I'm grateful to all levels of government for their collaboration and commitment to our town's future."

The Honourable Pam Parsons, Minister of Rural Economic Development, and Member of the House of Assembly for Harbour Grace—Port de Grave

"The Town of Harbour Grace is extremely excited with this announcement today. All levels of government, federal, provincial, and municipal, came together to bring this project to fruition. I wish to thank government officials for their continued support of this phase of the Southside Road Project. As part of the town's Strategic Plan, the opportunities that this project presents will play a major role in the economic growth of the town and region."

His Worship Don Coombs, Mayor of Harbour Grace

Quick facts

The federal government is investing $2,030,885 in this project through the Canada Housing Infrastructure Fund (CHIF)'s provincial and territorial agreement stream, while the Province of Newfoundland and Labrador is contributing $1,624,710 and the Town of Harbour Grace is contributing $823,470 .

in this project through the Canada Housing Infrastructure Fund (CHIF)'s provincial and territorial agreement stream, while the Province of and is contributing and the is contributing . As part of Budget 2024, CHIF is investing up to $6 billion for the construction and upgrading of core public infrastructure that will enable housing growth and densification in communities across Canada .

for the construction and upgrading of core public infrastructure that will enable housing growth and densification in communities across . CHIF is designed to help communities build the infrastructure necessary to support more homes and increase housing density. The funding can be used for projects that improve drinking water, wastewater, and stormwater systems, as well as initiatives that preserve existing capacity, enhance system reliability, or implement waste diversion measures to reduce landfill use.

A share of CHIF funding is allocated to support long-term provincial and territorial priorities. Provinces and territories must finalize an agreement and commit to key housing-enabling conditions to receive funding. Funding for those provinces and territories that do not conclude an agreement will be transferred to the direct delivery stream of CHIF.

Funding through the direct delivery stream of CHIF is supporting important infrastructure projects in municipalities and Indigenous communities. The intake for this stream is now closed.

On March 22, 2025 , the Government of Canada announced 25 projects that will receive funding under the direct delivery stream of CHIF to promote housing development across the country.

Associated Links

Canada Housing Infrastructure Fund

Growing communities and building more homes, faster

Solving the Housing Crisis: Canada's Housing Plan

Follow us on X, Facebook, Instagram , and LinkedIn

Web: Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada

SOURCE Department of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

Contacts: For more information (media only), please contact: Renée LeBlanc Proctor, Senior Communications Advisor and Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, [email protected]; Media Relations, Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]; Maria Browne, Media Relations Manager, Transportation and Infrastructure, 709-729-1758; 709-699-6147, [email protected]; Town of Harbour Grace, 709-589-5995