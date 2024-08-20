STEPHENVILLE, NL, Aug. 20, 2024 /CNW/ - The Bay St. George YMCA is getting an upgrade after an investment of $2.3 million from the federal government through the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings (GICB) program.

This was announced by Minister Gudie Hutchings, Mayor Tom Rose, and Bay St. George YMCA Operations Director Cheryl Johnson. This project will improve the accessibility and energy efficiency of the facility, and add amenities accessible to the whole community.

The YMCA upgrade will feature a 3,100 square foot (290 square metre) expansion of the building to provide new multi-purpose space for community groups. The project will include the refurbishment of the hardwood gym floor and upgrades to improve the accessibility of the building. This work will enable community programs to have an increased access to multi-purpose space and indoor court time

The building will also see a series of energy efficiency improvements including the removal of the existing asbestos cladding, the installation of new insulation and siding, the replacement of existing HVAC units, and the installation of a new solar-powered lighting system. As a result of these upgrades, the Bay St. George YMCA will significantly reduce its energy consumption costs and greenhouse gas emissions.

"The Bay St. George Y is an important part of the community in the Stephenville area. It has everything from childcare to physical activities to meeting places. The funding announced today by your federal government will give our local communities more space to gather, help the YMCA provide the services folks rely on, and keep their operating costs down at the same time. That's a win-win."

The Honourable Gudie Hutchings, Minister of Rural Economic Development and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency, on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"The Town of Stephenville is extremely pleased with this extensive support to expand the YMCA facility and to improve its energy efficiency and sustainability. Our ability to continue high-quality fitness and recreational programming for the people of our Town and region is enhanced with this support from Minister Hutchings and the Government of Canada. We are thankful and are very pleased that this initiative helps deliver a more energy efficient facility and continued quality programming into the future."

His worship Mayor Thomas Rose of the Town of Stephenville

"This project demonstrates the power of partnership and community. The Bay St. George YMCA is grateful to the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings Federal Government Program and the support of the Town of Stephenville for their commitment to undertake this project. Not only will this project enhance the physical infrastructure of our facility and reduce our impact on the environment, but it will also enable us to continue with our mission of promoting health, wellness, and inclusivity for all members of our community."

Cheryl Johnson, Operations Director, Bay St. George YMCA

The federal government is investing $2,301,197 in this project through the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings (GICB) program.

in this project through the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings (GICB) program. These enhancements are expected to reduce the facility's energy consumption by an estimated 80.7% and greenhouse gas emissions by 208 tonnes annually.

The GICB program was created in support of Canada's Strengthened Climate Plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. It is supporting the Plan's first pillar by reducing greenhouse gas emissions, increasing energy efficiency, and helping develop higher resilience to climate change.

Strengthened Climate Plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. It is supporting the Plan's first pillar by reducing greenhouse gas emissions, increasing energy efficiency, and helping develop higher resilience to climate change. The program launched in 2021 with an initial investment of $1.5 billion over five years towards green and accessible retrofits, repairs or upgrades.

over five years towards green and accessible retrofits, repairs or upgrades. Budget 2024 announced an additional $500 million to support more projects through GICB until 2029.

to support more projects through GICB until 2029. At least 10% of funding is allocated to projects serving First Nations, Inuit, and Métis communities, including Indigenous populations in urban centres.

The GICB program will launch its third intake of applications on August 1, 2024 , for small and medium retrofit projects with eligible costs ranging from $100,000 to $2,999,999 .

, for small and medium retrofit projects with eligible costs ranging from to . Applications for large retrofit projects, ranging from $3 million to $25 million in eligible costs, to upgrade existing community buildings or to create new, energy-efficient buildings will be accepted starting on September 4, 2024 .

to in eligible costs, to upgrade existing community buildings or to create new, energy-efficient buildings will be accepted starting on . Both intake streams will close on October 16, 2024 at 15:00 Eastern Time .

at . For more information, please visit the Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada website at: Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada - Green and Inclusive Community Buildings Program.

The funding announced today builds on the federal government's work through the Atlantic Growth Strategy to create well-paying middle-class jobs, strengthen local economies, and build inclusive communities.

Federal funding is conditional on the signing of the contribution agreement.

