GROUARD, AB, March 25, 2024 /CNW/ - The Band Office and Daycare facilities in Kapawe'no First Nation are receiving energy and facility upgrades after an investment of more than $1.5 million from the federal government.

This was announced today by Minister Sean Fraser and Chief Sydney Halcrow.

To reduce energy use and greenhouse gas emissions, the two buildings will receive upgrades to the lighting, HVAC, and water systems. These renovations, in addition to the installation of solar panels, will create sustainable spaces that will continue to serve the community for years to come. Further upgrades will also be done to the Band Office to expand the Community Hall and add a Wellness Centre.

Everything from early childhood education, health, nutrition, and parent involvement services to the Indigenous Skills, Employment and Training program, child welfare, education, health, mental health, housing, and youth services, as well as economic and social development programs are provided in these buildings. With these upgrades, the Kapawe'no First Nation will be able to reinvest the expected cost savings into valuable programs that support the members of their community from all generations.

Quotes

"The energy and building upgrades to these essential facilities through the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings program will support the Kapawe'no First Nation for years to come. Community members will be able to learn, gather together, and access the essential services provided in these spaces, all while helping the environment. The Band Office, Community Hall, Daycare and Head Start facilities not only bring people together, but also support the future success of the entire community by fostering essential life skills, strengthening culture, and community wellbeing."

The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"With this new funding for our Nation Office and Daycare, we're making big strides in energy efficiency and community services. It's a step forward in taking care of our environment and ensuring our community thrives for generations. Thank you to everyone who made this possible."

Chief Sydney Halcrow, Kapawe'no First Nation

Quick facts

The federal government is investing $1,592,811 in these projects through the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings program (GICB). Of this amount, $422,996 will be invested in the upgrades to the Daycare facility and the remaining $1,169,815 will support the Band Office Energy Retrofit.

in these projects through the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings program (GICB). Of this amount, will be invested in the upgrades to the Daycare facility and the remaining will support the Band Office Energy Retrofit. The improvements are expected to reduce the Band Office's energy consumption by an estimated 78.1%, the Daycare' energy consumption by 67.6% and the total greenhouse gas emissions for both buildings by 90.1 tonnes annually.

The GICB program was created in support of Canada's Strengthened Climate Plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. It is supporting the Plan's first pillar by helping reduce greenhouse gas emissions, increasing energy efficiency, and helping develop higher resilience to climate change.

Strengthened Climate Plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. It is supporting the Plan's first pillar by helping reduce greenhouse gas emissions, increasing energy efficiency, and helping develop higher resilience to climate change. The program is providing $1.5 billion over five years towards green and accessible retrofits, repairs or upgrades.

over five years towards green and accessible retrofits, repairs or upgrades. At least 10% of funding is allocated to projects serving First Nations, Inuit, and Métis communities, including Indigenous populations in urban centres.

On December 18, 2023 , the federal government launched the Framework to Build a Green Prairie Economy, which highlights the need for a collaborative, region-specific approach to sustainability, focusing on strengthening the coordination of federal programs, and on initiatives with significant investments. This Framework is a first step in a journey that will bring together multiple stakeholders. PrairiesCan, the federal department that diversifies the economy across the Canadian prairies, has dedicated $100 million over three years to support projects aligned with priority areas identified by Prairie stakeholders to build a stronger, more sustainable, and inclusive economy for the Prairie provinces and all of Canada .

, the federal government launched the Framework to Build a Green Prairie Economy, which highlights the need for a collaborative, region-specific approach to sustainability, focusing on strengthening the coordination of federal programs, and on initiatives with significant investments. This Framework is a first step in a journey that will bring together multiple stakeholders. PrairiesCan, the federal department that diversifies the economy across the Canadian prairies, has dedicated over three years to support projects aligned with priority areas identified by Prairie stakeholders to build a stronger, more sustainable, and inclusive economy for the Prairie provinces and all of . Building a green Prairie economy is about working together on common interests, to make a sustainable and prosperous net-zero economy achievable.

Infrastructure Canada is supporting the Framework to Build a Green Prairie Economy to encourage greater collaboration on investment opportunities, leverage additional funding, and attract new investments across the Prairies that better meet their needs.

Associated links

Green and Inclusive Community Buildings:

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/gicb-bcvi/index-eng.html

Strengthened Climate Plan:

https://www.canada.ca/en/services/environment/weather/climatechange/climate-plan/climate-plan-overview.html

Federal infrastructure investments in Alberta:

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/prog-proj-ab-eng.html

Building a Green Prairie Economy Act

https://laws.justice.gc.ca/eng/acts/B-9.88/page-1.html

Building a Green Prairie Economy

https://www.canada.ca/en/prairies-economic-development/programs/green-prairie-economy.html

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn

Web: Infrastructure Canada

SOURCE Infrastructure Canada

For further information: Contacts: For more information (media only), please contact: Micaal Ahmed, Communications Manager, Office of the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, 343-598-3920, [email protected]; Media Relations, Infrastructure Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]; Effie Anderson, Finance Manager, Kapawe'no First Nation, 780-751-3800, [email protected]