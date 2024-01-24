OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 24, 2024 /CNW/ - Investments in research and sharing information and ideas are key to making data-driven infrastructure decisions that support communities across Canada.

Today, the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities announced a federal investment of nearly $6 million for twelve projects under the Research and Knowledge Initiative's first call for proposals. Through this initiative, the federal government is providing funding to eligible applicants for research projects that tackle housing and infrastructure challenges in our communities.

From tools that will help us prepare for the impacts of climate change to research on affordability and poverty measures within local housing programs, to sensors on Northern buildings to gather data for better arctic designs, these projects will build a body of knowledge that will help address these issues and needs.

For example, in Edmonton, a research team led by Dr. Jen Beverly will combine innovative modelling on human behaviour, transportation, and wildfires. The project will help communities better plan for and manage emergency responses, infrastructure needs, and evacuation approaches in the event of wildfires.

Also, in Charlottetown, the Government of Prince Edward Island is making coastal hazard information and floodplain maps publicly available. Once complete, this project will support infrastructure adaptation, better protect communities, and increase resilience in a changing climate.

The University of Toronto, in collaboration with the City of Toronto and other organizations, will work to better understand how government investments in infrastructure can enable low-carbon mobility choices, while enhancing air quality, public health, and equity.

By investing in research and innovation, the federal government is helping address complex challenges that Canadians face every day—ranging from rapidly growing cities, to housing, to climate change, to environmental threats to our water and land.

"These important investments are essential to driving infrastructure solutions that make a difference in communities. With research and data, we can strengthen housing and infrastructure to make a positive impact for Canadians from coast to coast to coast."

In 2019, Infrastructure Canada launched the Research and Knowledge Initiative (RKI) contributions funding program, which aims to provide decision-makers and all communities with better information – through research and data – on public infrastructure and community issues in Canada .

. The initiative provides funding to support all orders of government and communities across Canada to mobilize new ideas and practices, and to take practical actions that make our communities stronger.

to mobilize new ideas and practices, and to take practical actions that make our communities stronger. To date, the RKI has provided $10 million in funding toward research and data projects to address key infrastructure and community challenges.

in funding toward research and data projects to address key infrastructure and community challenges. A second phase of funding was launched on December 15, 2023 , to provide an additional $10 million for new projects that will further advance innovation. Applications can be submitted until February 9, 2024 . More information about eligibility, and how to apply can be found on Infrastructure Canada's website.

