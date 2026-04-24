NEW MINAS, NS, April 24, 2026 /CNW/ - Three rural regions in Nova Scotia will undertake transit studies to better serve residents after an investment of $148,000 from the federal government.

In the Annapolis Valley, Tidal Transit Authority will undertake a study to modernize their existing transit infrastructure to support the introduction of lower-emission vehicles into their service. Tidal Transit serves eight rural municipalities across the western region of Nova Scotia from Weymouth to Grand Pré.

The Municipality of the County of Inverness will assess the efficiency of their transit system by engaging with transportation providers, partners, and communities to determine transit needs. The assessment will also consider potential changes to the current transit system and explore collaborative opportunities.

The Town of Mahone Bay will conduct a research project to explore zero-emissions transportation options for the town and surrounding region.

Quotes

"Tidal Transit is committed to lowering their carbon footprint with lower emission vehicles, and this study is the first step. By investing in rural public transit, the Government of Canada is helping to build more inclusive and resilient communities."

The Honourable Kody Blois, Parliamentary Secretary to the Prime Minister and Member of Parliament for Kings–Hants

"This study will ensure that future public transit in Inverness is designed to meet the needs of our community's transit users. Reliable public transit options should be available to all Canadians, no matter where they live."

Jaime Battiste, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations and Member of Parliament for Cape Breton–Canso–Antigonish

"The Town of Mahone Bay wants to ensure that their transit service will work better for the residents in the rural communities they serve. The Government of Canada is growing our country's economy and improving the lives of Canadians through investments in rural public transit."

Jessica Fancy, Member of Parliament for South Shore–St. Margarets

"This funding will help Tidal Transit Authority to complete planning activities which will enable us to introduce lower-emission vehicles into our fleet."

Meg Hodges, General Manager Tidal Transit Authority

"In a rural county like ours, transportation is essential, especially for seniors, people with health challenges or disabilities, low-income residents, and newcomers who rely on it most. This project will help us identify gaps and build practical solutions so people can access the care, services, and community life they depend on, while supporting local businesses, strengthening our workforce, and helping our communities grow."

Warden Bonny MacIsaac, Municipality of Inverness County

"Due to the rural nature of our town, we don't have a conventional transit system. Our residents have unique transit needs. We are hoping that this money from the Rural Transportation Solutions Fund can help us address those needs."

Her Worship Suzanne Lohnes-Croft, Mayor of the Town of Mahone Bay

Quick Facts

The federal government is investing a total of $148,000 in these projects through the Rural Transit Solutions Fund (RTSF).

The RTSF supports a range of public transit models including fixed-route transit, flex-route transit, demand-response transit, community shuttles and Mobility-as-a-Service. In addition to supporting rolling stocks, it also provides funding for fixed infrastructure that enhances access to public transit.

A minimum of 10% of RTSF's funding is allocated to projects that benefit Indigenous populations and communities.

The RTSF complements Canada's strengthened climate plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. Through the plan the federal government has committed to providing funding for public transit to support making clean and affordable transportation available in every community.

One in five Canadians live in rural communities. Rural communities in Canada account for nearly 30% of the nation's gross domestic product.

The Government of Canada is taking concrete actions to strengthen the economy by investing in Canadians and supporting Canadian businesses.

Federal actions are creating good jobs, accelerating home building and helping communities grow across the country.

The funding announced today builds on the federal government's work through the Atlantic Growth Strategy to create well-paying jobs and strengthen local economies.

Associated Links

Rural Transit Solutions Fund

https://housing-infrastructure.canada.ca/rural-trans-rural/index-eng.html

Strengthened Climate Plan

https://www.canada.ca/en/services/environment/weather/climatechange/climate-plan/climate-plan-overview.html

Housing and Infrastructure Project Map

https://housing-infrastructure.canada.ca/gmap-gcarte/index-eng.html

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Web: Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada

SOURCE Department of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

Contacts: For more information (media only), please contact: Renée LeBlanc Proctor, Senior Communications Advisor and Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure, [email protected]; Media Relations: Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]; Meg Hodges, General Manager, Tidal Transit Authority, 902-698-1844, [email protected]; Megan Wludyka, Chief Communications Officer, Municipality of Inverness County, 1-866-258-0223, select option #0, [email protected]; Claire-Louise Osmond, Project Communications Specialist, Town of Mahone Bay, 902-521-0730, [email protected]