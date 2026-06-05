Building local infrastructure projects through Canada's Regional Development Agencies

EDMONTON, AB, June 5, 2026 /CNW/ - Building a strong Canada starts with building strong communities. In April, the Government of Canada launched the Build Communities Strong Fund, a $51 billion investment to build the infrastructure that Canadians rely on every day.

Today, at the Federation of Canadian Municipalities' Annual Conference, the Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada, announced that $1 billion of the Build Communities Strong Fund will be delivered by Canada's Regional Development Agencies through the Local Impact Stream. These investments will support community infrastructure projects that reflect local priorities and drive regional economic growth.

Canada's Regional Development Agencies are rooted in communities across the country, with deep knowledge of local and regional priorities built through years of on-the-ground partnership. They are well positioned to move quickly, strengthen local economies, and deliver results that Canadians can see in their own communities.

Regional Development Agencies will invest in community infrastructure that Canadians use every day and generate economic benefits -- from community buildings and recreation facilities to innovation hubs and cultural spaces. This includes new construction or improvements, including expansion, renovation, retrofit, climate adaptation, or replacement of existing assets, for projects normally up to $1 million. In the coming days and weeks, each Regional Development Agency will share more details on their individual allocation, as well as how applicants can submit their project application.

The Build Communities Strong Fund will be a force multiplier in infrastructure – with funding that will be matched by nearly $17 billion from provinces, and additional billions leveraged through municipal and territorial partnerships as well as private capital. Combined with provincial matching, the projects through the fund will support an average of 42,000 jobs per year. The fund will also boost Canada's GDP by $95 billion over the next decade. That means approximately $12 billion in infrastructure investments every year for the next eight years – nearly double the previous eight years.

The Build Communities Strong Fund is a cornerstone of the Government of Canada's plan to build the infrastructure needed to build Canada strong – today and for generations to come.

Quotes

"The Build Communities Strong Fund will support communities across the country by building reliable infrastructure at a speed and scale not seen in generations. Through Canada's Regional Development Agencies, we will deliver high-impact community infrastructure projects that Canadians can rely on – helping build Canada strong from coast to coast to coast."

The Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada

"Local infrastructure is critical to building a stronger, more resilient Canada. Municipalities are working with federal, provincial and territorial partners to move quickly to deliver results for Canadians. This new funding stream will help municipalities accelerate local community projects that support housing development and are key to building great places to live."

Rebecca Bligh, President of the Federation of Canadian Municipalities

Quick Facts

The Build Communities Strong provides $51 billion over 10 years to support a wide range of infrastructure projects that support economic prosperity, housing, sport, education, health, transit, and climate adaptation across the country.

Starting in 2026-27, the Build Communities Strong Fund is providing: $17.2 billion over 10 years through the Provincial and Territorial stream, which includes $5 billion in health infrastructure funding over three years; $6 billion over 10 years through the Direct Delivery stream, including $1 billion over 4 years as part of a Local Impact Stream that is being delivered by Canada's Regional Development Agencies to support community infrastructure projects with local impact; and, $27.8 billion over 10 years and, indexed at 2% to deliver $3 billion per year ongoing, as planned, through the Community stream (formerly the Canada Community-Building Fund).



Associated Links

SOURCE Department of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

Contacts: For more information (media only), please contact: Mohammad Hussain, Director of Communications, Office of the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure, [email protected]