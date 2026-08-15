Federal government invests in transit services for communities on the Sunshine Coast

PENDER HARBOUR, BC, Aug. 15, 2026 /CNW/ -- An investment of more than $175,000 from the federal government will help maintain and expand community transit services for rural and remote communities in Pender Harbour, on the Sunshine Coast.

This was announced by Patrick Weiler, Member of Parliament for West Vancouver--Sunshine Coast--Sea to Sky Country, alongside members of the Pender Harbour Health Centre and Pender Harbour Health Centre Society.

Funding will support the purchase of an accessible mini-bus, as well as a storage shelter to protect the vehicle. The new mini-bus will increase capacity for the Seniors Link program and other transportation services offered by the Pender Harbour Health Centre.

These investments in public transit will provide safe, affordable, and accessible transportation options for seniors, persons with disabilities, Indigenous residents, and other vulnerable populations. For many of these individuals, particularly those who rely solely on public transit, these investments will help reduce social isolation, improve mobility, and enhance access to healthcare, social services, and community activities.

The Pender Harbour Health Centre is a community-led non-profit society that has been providing medical services and health and wellness programs to Pender Harbour and surrounding communities since 1976. As the Centre celebrates 50 years of community-led care, this project will help it continue to provide access to quality, caring, and responsive health services.

Quotes

"For 50 years, the Pender Harbour Health Centre has been bringing community-led care to rural and remote communities on the Sunshine Coast. Today's investment will not only provide these communities with access to more public transit options to the Centre, it will seamlessly connect them to vital healthcare, social services, and community activities across the entire Sunshine Coast. This is why investments in rural transit solutions are so important."

Patrick Weiler, Member of Parliament for West Vancouver--Sunshine Coast--Sea to Sky Country

"The Pender Harbour and District Health Centre Society sincerely thanks Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada and the Government of Canada for providing this funding through the Rural Transit Solutions Fund (RTSF). As a charitable organization serving a rural transportation desert, we depend on local, provincial, and federal partners to sustain our programs and services. This RTSF funding will help us purchase a larger bus, allowing us to expand accessible transportation support for our community. Accessible transportation is a key social determinant of health, and this funding will help to provide access to health and social supports for our community".

Nick Gaskin, Executive Director, Pender Harbour Health Centre

Quick Facts

The federal government is investing a total of $175,200 in this project through the Rural Transit Solutions Fund (RTSF), and the Pender Harbour Health Centre Society is contributing $43,800.

The RTSF supports initiatives that enhance access to public transit, helping residents of rural, remote, Indigenous and Northern communities conduct their day-to-day activities. By improving the availability and reliability of public transit options, the RTSF helps build stronger, more connected communities across the country.

A minimum of 10% of RTSF's funding is allocated to projects that benefit Indigenous populations and communities.

The RTSF complements Canada's strengthened climate plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. Through the plan, the federal government has committed to providing funding for public transit to support making clean and affordable transportation available in every community.

One in five Canadians live in rural communities. Rural communities in Canada account for nearly 30% of the nation's gross domestic product.

The Government of Canada is taking concrete actions to strengthen the economy by investing in Canadians and supporting Canadian businesses.

Federal actions are creating good jobs, accelerating home building and helping communities grow across the country.

Federal funding is conditional on the signing of a contribution agreement.

Associated Links

Rural Transit Solutions Fund

https://housing-infrastructure.canada.ca/rural-trans-rural/index-eng.html

Strengthened Climate Plan

https://www.canada.ca/en/services/environment/weather/climatechange/climate-plan/climate-plan-overview.html

Housing and Infrastructure Project Map

https://housing-infrastructure.canada.ca/gmap-gcarte/index-eng.html

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Web: Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada

SOURCE Department of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

Contacts: For more information (media only), please contact: Arianna Durgerian, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure, [email protected]; Media Relations, Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]; Nick Gaskin, Executive Director, Pender Harbour Health Centre, 604-883-2764, [email protected]