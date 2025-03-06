SAINT JOHN, NB, March 6, 2025 /CNW/ - Federal funding will support the Saint John Transit Commission and the Saint John Urban Tree project with a combined investment of over $7 million.

This was announced by MP Wayne Long and Mayor Donna Reardon.

Through the new Canada Public Transit Fund's Baseline Funding stream, the Saint John Transit Commission will receive an annual funding allocation amounting to over $6.3 million over 10 years. Funding will upgrade, replace, or modernize Saint John's public transit infrastructure, and maintain it in a state of good repair.

Through the Natural Infrastructure Fund, Saint John will receive over $770,000 to plant over 1,100 trees across the municipality. This project will strengthen the existing natural infrastructure in the city against the impacts of climate change and provide better access to natural environments.

By working together to invest in public transit and supporting natural infrastructure projects in Saint John, we are helping to ensure that this community continues to have the capacity to meet the demands of a growing and thriving population.

Quotes

"As Saint John continues to grow, it is important that we invest in infrastructure that not only makes it easy to get around but also makes our neighbourhoods desirable places to live. Our government is proud to support the Saint John Transit Commission and the Saint John Urban Tree Project to make lives better for those who live, visit and work in our city."

Wayne Long, Member of Parliament for Saint John-Rothesay

"This funding is a crucial step toward enhancing our city's infrastructure, ensuring that our public transit system and green spaces can meet the needs of a growing community. By improving transit and planting over 1,100 trees, we're fostering a more sustainable and connected Saint John. This investment highlights our ongoing partnership with the federal government to create a stronger, more vibrant city for all residents."

Her Worship Donna Reardon, Mayor of the City of Saint John

Quick Facts

The federal government is investing over $6.3 million over ten years from 2026 to 2036 through the Canada Public Transit Fund (CPTF), and $774,180 in the Urban Tree Project through the Natural Infrastructure Fund (NIF). The City of Saint John will also be contributing $193,545 to the Urban Tree Project.

over ten years from 2026 to 2036 through the Canada Public Transit Fund (CPTF), and in the Urban Tree Project through the Natural Infrastructure Fund (NIF). The will also be contributing to the Urban Tree Project. The CPTF is the largest public transit investment in Canadian history. It is designed to meet the unique needs of communities of all sizes, from large metropolitan areas to mid-size and smaller communities, including rural, remote, northern and Indigenous communities.

Federal Baseline funding is conditional on the submission of a capital plan and the signing of a funding agreement between the recipient and Canada .

. The Natural Infrastructure Fund (NIF) supports projects that use natural or hybrid approaches to increase resilience to climate change, mitigate carbon emissions, protect and preserve biodiversity and wildlife habitats, and promote Canadians' access to nature.

The funding announced today builds on the federal government's work through the Atlantic Growth Strategy to create well-paying jobs and strengthen local economies.

Federal NIF funding is conditional on the signing of the contribution agreement.

Associated Links

Web: Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada

SOURCE Department of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

