MCNABS ISLAND, NS, Oct. 8, 2025 /CNW/ - The Timmins Cove Trail on McNabs Island is being rebuilt after an investment of up to $50,000 from the federal government.

The Timmins Cove Trail runs east to west on the island and is approximately 800 metres long. As a key trail on McNabs Island, it connects to sites such as the Teahouse Outdoor Education Centre, the Hugonin-Perrin English Gardens, the Findlay Farm, and other trails on the island.

Due to damage sustained in the wake of Hurricane Juan in 2003, the trail had been largely inaccessible to most active users. Now that construction is almost complete, the trail is once again adding to the outdoor educational infrastructure as well as to the recreational and transportation options on the island.

Quotes

"Our Government is proud to support the Friends of McNabs Island Society as they restore and enhance the Timmins Cove Trail on beautiful, historic McNabs Island. This investment not only promotes healthy, active living, it also gives Nova Scotians and visitors the opportunity to discover even more of the island's rich natural beauty and heritage. This project is a testament to the value of strong community partnerships in protecting and enhancing the places we all cherish."

The Honourable Darren Fisher, Member of Parliament for Dartmouth–Cole Harbour

"The Friends of McNabs Island are pleased to receive support from the federal government to restore the historic Timmins Cove Trail on McNabs Island. Rebuilding the Timmins Cove Trail will open up more trails on the island, creating loop trails that connect the Island Teahouse Outdoor Education Centre in the English Victorian Gardens to the A.J. Davis Soda Pop Factory. It will cross the island to the sheltered shoreline of Timmonds Cove. The Timmins Cove Trail will also connect to the Detention Barracks Trail and the Fraser Farm Trail, allowing hikers to visit more historic features of interest on the island."

Cathy McCarthy, Chair, Friends of McNabs Island Society

Quick Facts

The federal government is investing up to $50,000 in this project through the Active Transportation Fund (ATF). The province of Nova Scotia, the Halifax Regional Municipality, and the Friends of McNabs Island Society are also contributing to this project.

Active transportation refers to the movement of people or goods powered by human activity. It includes walking, cycling and the use of human-powered or hybrid mobility aids such as wheelchairs, scooters, e-bikes, rollerblades, snowshoes, cross-country skis, and more.

In support of Canada's National Active Transportation Strategy, the Active Transportation Fund was launched in 2021 to provide $400 million to make travel by active transportation easier, safer, more convenient, and more enjoyable.

The ATF supports projects that build new and expanded networks of pathways, sidewalks, bike lanes and trails to support affordable, greener, and healthier options for Canadians to access their communities.

The ATF is part of the larger Canada Public Transit Fund (CPTF) which will provide an average of $3 billion a year of permanent funding to respond to local transit needs, including active transportation.

The ATF supports the National Active Transportation Strategy, the country's first strategic approach for promoting active transportation and its benefits. It uses data-driven and evidence-based investments to build new and expanded active transportation networks, while supporting equitable and sustainable travel options.

The federal government also launched the Active Transportation Online Hub. This webpage provides resources related to active transportation, such as data and research, policies, success stories on projects across Canada, and information on the federal government's active transportation investments.

The funding announced today builds on the federal government's work through the Atlantic Growth Strategy to create well-paying jobs and strengthen local economies.

Federal funding is conditional on the signing of the contribution agreement.

