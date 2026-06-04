MONTREAL, June 4, 2026 /CNW/ - A new inclusive and accessible community hub that provides essential services to the community while strengthening support for local organizations will soon open in Montreal, after an investment of more than $11.3 million from the federal government through the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings Program.

This was announced by the Honourable Rachel Bendayan, Member of Parliament for Outremont and Parliamentary Secretary to the Prime Minister and Marilou Hudon-Huot, Vice President, Development and Leasing at the Société de développement Angus.

More specifically, this funding will enable the renovation of a heritage building to transform it into a modern community space accessible to all. This facility, whose official name will be announced in the coming months, will bring together under one roof several community organizations that provide support and services to Montrealers. This project aims to create a welcoming, functional, and sustainable environment where community groups can establish themselves for the long term and better meet the needs of the community.

The planned work includes major improvements to make the building fully accessible, as well as infrastructure upgrades to reduce the building's energy consumption and ensure its long-term sustainability.

This project will have a significant positive impact on Montrealers by providing a place for people to meet, help one another, and receive support right at the heart of the community. Residents will have access to resources and support tailored to a variety of circumstances, including food assistance, family support, social integration, and assistance for people with physical disabilities.

In addition to preserving a building of heritage value, this initiative will help revitalize the neighborhood, promote social inclusion, and strengthen Montreal's community network in a space better suited to the needs of today and tomorrow.

Quotes

"I am very happy and deeply moved to announce that our federal government will invest over $11.3 million to ensure the long-term viability of the Alexis-le-Trotteur daycare centre and create a new community hub in the heart of the Mile End. This project will preserve an institution that has been dear to Mile End families for over 40 years and will provide the community with a modern, accessible, and sustainable space where residents can come together, build connections, and support one another."

The Honourable Rachel Bendayan, Member of Parliament for Outremont an Parliamentary Secretary to the Prime Minister, on behalf of the Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure

"This community centre project emerged in a context of real estate pressure and the weakening of community uses. The Centre de services scolaire de Montréal's (CSSDM) decision to divest itself of the building housing the Alexis-le-Trotteur daycare centre, which has been in the neighborhood for over 40 years, gave us the opportunity to acquire it, ensuring that it remains on the premises while allowing us to develop a community centre to meet the needs of the area. We are very grateful for the efforts made by the Honourable Rachel Bendayan and her team in securing this funding, which allows us to bring this project to fruition."

Christian Yaccarini, President and CEO at the Société de développement Angus

Quick Facts

The federal government is investing over $11.3 million in this project through the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings (GICB) program. Other financial partners of the Société de Développement Angus will contribute $7.9 million to the project.

The GICB program was created in support of Canada's Strengthened Climate Plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. It supports the Plan's first pillar by reducing greenhouse gas emissions, increasing energy efficiency, and helping develop higher resilience to climate change.

The program launched in 2021 with an initial investment of $1.5 billion over five years towards green and accessible retrofits, repairs or upgrades and the construction of new publicly-accessible community buildings that serve high-needs, underserved communities across Canada. Budget 2024 announced an additional $500 million to support more projects through GICB until 2029.

At least 10% of program funding is allocated to projects serving First Nations, Inuit, and Métis communities, including Indigenous populations in urban centres.

The Government of Canada is taking concrete actions to strengthen the economy by investing in Canadians and supporting Canadian businesses.

Federal actions are creating good jobs, accelerating home building and helping communities grow across the country.

Associated Links

Green and Inclusive Community Buildings

Strengthened Climate Plan

Housing and Infrastructure Project Map

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SOURCE Department of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

Contacts: For more information (media only), please contact: Mohammad Hussain, Director of Communications, Office of the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure, [email protected]; Media Relations, Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]; Isabelle Hébert, Communications Director, Société de développement Angus, 438-886-3973, [email protected]