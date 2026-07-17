The governments of Canada and Quebec are providing over $9 million to Saint-Fortunat

SAINT-FORTUNAT, QC, July 17, 2026 /CNW/ -- The Minister of Housing and Infrastructure, the Honorable Gregor Robertson; the Minister of Municipal Affairs, Samuel Poulin; and the Parliamentary Assistant for the Chaudière-Appalaches region and Member of National Assembly for Lotbinière-Frontenac, Isabelle Lecours, are proud to announce that $9,656,187 has been granted to the Municipality of Saint-Fortunat for water infrastructure projects.

The project aims to rehabilitate and modernize municipal water infrastructure as part of the reconstruction of Route 263, in coordination with the ministère des Transports et de la Mobilité durable du Québec. It involves designing the sanitary and storm sewer systems to ensure effective management of wastewater and stormwater, in compliance with environmental standards, and reduce discharges into the Bulstrode River. The work also includes replacing aging drinking water pipes.

Quotes

"The investment announced today will help modernize key drinking water and wastewater infrastructure, which will help meet the needs of the people of Saint-Fortunat. Projects like this are essential to building a strong and resilient Canada, helping to strengthen municipal infrastructure in the communities that need it most."

The Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure

"Our government is hard at work modernizing municipal infrastructure in Quebec. Our actions help improve the resilience of water systems, protect the environment, and maintain essential services for the public. Supporting municipalities in maintaining and replacing their outdated pipes is one of our priorities."

Samuel Poulin, Minister of Municipal Affairs

"I am pleased to see that more than $5 million in federal funding will be used to carry out a vital infrastructure project for the residents of Saint-Fortunat. Thanks to this project, the community's drinking water supply, wastewater treatment, and stormwater management infrastructure will be improved and modernized to better meet current needs."

Caroline Desrochers, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Member of Parliament for Trois-Rivières

"I am delighted with this investment in our community. By modernizing Saint-Fortunat's drinking water and wastewater infrastructure, we are improving the reliability of the systems. Through careful planning in conjunction with roadwork, we are protecting the environment, minimizing the impact on residents, and ensuring sustainable, high-quality services for years to come."

Isabelle Lecours, Parliamentary Assistant for the Chaudière-Appalaches region and Member of National Assembly for Lotbinière-Frontenac

"We welcome this announcement with tremendous relief. Thanks to this support, Saint-Fortunat will finally be able to move forward with a major project that includes bringing its drinking water and wastewater infrastructure up to current standards, as well as the reconstruction of Route 263. These long-awaited works will help remove significant constraints and make it possible to move forward with projects that had been put on hold, while improving the quality of life and safety of our citizens. I would like to sincerely thank everyone who contributed to this success, particularly our Member of the National Assembly, Isabelle Lecours, the ministère des Affaires municipales et de l'Habitation du Québec (MAMH), the MTMD, as well as the engineers and the MAMH regional director for their guidance and support."

Denis Fortier, Mayor, Municipality of Saint-Fortunat

Quick Facts

Of the announced amount of $9,656,187, $5,069,397 is funded by the Government of Canada and $4,586,790 by the Government of Quebec. This funding is provided under the Canada–Quebec Agreement on the Canada Housing Infrastructure Fund--Provincial and Territorial Agreements stream, through which Canada transfers funds to Quebec, which distributes them through its programs--including the Programme d'infrastructures municipales d'eau (PRIMEAU) 2023 -2033 --in accordance with its priorities.

--in accordance with its priorities. The funding comes from the PRIMEAU, which is part of the Plan québécois des infrastructures (PQI). The plan calls for investments of nearly 7.3 billion dollars in the municipal infrastructure sector for the period 2026–2036, under the responsibility of the ministère des Affaires municipales et de l'Habitation du Québec (MAMH).

Drinking water is a vital resource that the Government of Quebec is committed to preserving through the Stratégie québécoise d'économie d'eau potable (SQEEP). Collaboration with municipalities is essential to carry out the actions identified by the SQEEP and develop sustainable solutions to protect this resource, particularly by promoting the long-term sustainability of water infrastructure. Through the PRIMEAU 2023–2033 program, municipalities can also benefit from increased funding rates, contingent upon their commitment to the SQEEP and the process of developing municipal water asset management plans.

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SOURCE Department of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

Contacts: For more information (media only), please contact: Arianna Durgerian, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure, [email protected]; Matea Marjanovic, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Municipal Affairs, 367 990-7086, [email protected]; Media Relations, Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll-free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]; Media Relations Team, Communications Department, Ministère des Affaires municipales et de l'Habitation, 418 691-2015, ext. 83746, [email protected]