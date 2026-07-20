Building Canada strong by investing in wastewater infrastructure in Green Hill

GREEN HILL, NS, July 20, 2026 /CNW/ -- Building a strong Canada starts with investing in the modern and reliable infrastructure that makes it possible to increase housing supply and create resilient communities.

The Build Communities Strong Fund is investing $51 billion in a wide range of infrastructure projects across the country that support economic prosperity, housing, sport, education, health, transit, and climate adaptation.

To that end, Minister Sean Fraser announced a federal investment of more than $2.3 million in the Salem wastewater extension project through the Direct Delivery stream of the Build Communities Strong Fund.

The Salem wastewater extension project in Green Hill, Pictou County, will extend wastewater services to address growing housing and infrastructure needs.

Funding will support planning, design, and construction of the new infrastructure, including a pumping station, ensuring flood resilience and improved wastewater management by extending the linear wastewater services by 1,557 metres and the pressurized sewer pipes will be extended by 2,069 metres.

The Build Communities Strong Fund is a cornerstone of the Government of Canada's plan to build the infrastructure needed to build Canada strong – today and for generations to come.

Quotes

"This federal investment in Green Hill's wastewater system will improve essential services for residents while helping ensure the community is well positioned for the future."

The Honourable Sean Fraser, P.C., K.C., Member of Parliament for Central Nova, Minister of Justice and Attorney General of Canada and Minister responsible for the Atlantic Canada Opportunities Agency

"The Municipality is appreciative for the sharing of the costs of installing this new wastewater system with federal government and provincial partners. I know the residents of Salem have waited a long time for this to happen and I am pleased for them that the day has finally come. This is also, good news for our whole county as infrastructure such as this will lead to more new home construction in this area of Pictou County."



Robert Parker, Warden of the Municipality of Pictou County

Quick Facts

The federal government is investing $2,352,574 in this project through the Direct Delivery stream of the Build Communities Strong Fund and the Municipality of Pictou County is contributing $1,843,241. The Province of Nova Scotia also previously contributed funds towards this project.

Starting in 2026-27, the Build Communities Strong Fund will deliver funding through three major streams: A Provincial and Territorial stream, which provides $17.2 billion over 10 years, including $5 billion in health infrastructure funding over three years; A Direct Delivery stream, which provides $6 billion over 10 years, including $1 billion over 4 years as part of a Local Impact Stream that is being delivered by Canada's Regional Development Agencies to support community infrastructure projects with local impact; and, A Community stream (formerly the Canada Community-Building Fund), which provides $27.8 billion over 10 years and, indexed at 2% to deliver $3 billion per year ongoing.

The Build Communities Strong Fund will be a force multiplier in infrastructure – with funding that will be matched by nearly $17 billion from provinces, and additional billions leveraged through municipal and territorial partnerships as well as private capital. The fund will also boost Canada's GDP by $95 billion over the next decade.

Under the Direct Delivery stream, at least 10% of the funding will go towards investments in Indigenous communities.

Eligible project proponents under the Direct Delivery stream can submit a shovel-ready project via an online portal until July 20, 2026, and until August 12, 2026, for Indigenous and territorial applicants. Federal funding is conditional on fulfilling requirements, including those related to consultation with Indigenous peoples and environmental assessment obligations.



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SOURCE Department of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

Contacts: For more information (media only), please contact: Arianna Durgerian, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure, [email protected]; Media Relations, Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]; Adam MacInnis, Communications Officer, Municipality of the County of Pictou, 902-485-2240, [email protected]