MOUNT CARMEL-MITCHELLS BROOK-ST. CATHERINE'S, NL, Oct. 22, 2025 /CNW/ - The communities of St. Mary's Bay are developing options to improve transit in their region after an investment of $50,000 from the federal government.

This funding will support a feasibility study to map the demand for an intercommunity public transit system around St. Mary's Bay. The study will guide planning for a transit system to serve seniors, residents with disabilities and those without access to transportation in at least twelve communities in the region.

The communities included in the study are Mount Carmel-Mitchells Brook-St. Catherine's, Forest Field-New Bridge, Admirals Beach, Colinet, Gaskiers-Point La Haye, Harricott, O'Donnell's, North Harbour, Riverhead, St. Joseph's, St. Mary's, and St. Vincent's-St. Stephen's-Peter's River.

Quotes

"Accessible, affordable rural transit can make a positive impact in communities that need it. Our government is proud to support this study to determine ways to improve access to public transit around St. Mary's Bay, and we will look forward to working with the community once the planning is complete."

Paul Connors, Member of Parliament for Avalon

"This feasibility study and our partnership with communities in the St. Mary's Bay region reflects a strong commitment to finding solutions to a critical gap in the availability of public transit, opening opportunities that come with such a system in any of our towns."

Her Worship Elaine Nash, Mayor of Mount Carmel-Mitchells Brook-St. Catherine's

Project information

Quick Facts

The Rural Transit Solutions Fund (RTSF), under the Canada Public Transit Fund (CPTF), supports locally driven transit solutions by helping residents of rural, remote, Indigenous and Northern communities conduct their day-to-day activities, like access services, go to work, school, medical appointments, and visit loved ones.

The RTSF supports a range of public transit models including fixed-route transit, flex-route transit, demand-response transit, community shuttles and Mobility-as-a-Service.

A minimum of 10% of RTSF's funding is allocated to projects that benefit Indigenous populations and communities.

One in five Canadians live in rural communities. Rural communities in Canada account for nearly 30% of the nation's gross domestic product.

The RTSF complements Canada's strengthened climate plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. Through the plan the federal government has committed to providing federal funding for public transit in support of making clean and affordable transportation available in every community.

The new CPTF will provide an average of $3 billion a year of permanent funding to respond to local transit needs by enhancing integrated planning, improving access to public transit and active transportation, and supporting the development of more affordable, sustainable, and inclusive communities.

The CPTF meets the needs of communities of all sizes, from large metropolitan areas, to mid-size and smaller communities, including rural, remote, northern and Indigenous communities.

The funding announced today builds on the federal government's work through the Atlantic Growth Strategy to create well-paying jobs and strengthen local economies.

