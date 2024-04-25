BELLA BELLA, BC, April 25, 2024 /CNW/ - The aging Wawiskas Community Hall will receive much-needed upgrades after a combined investment of over $3 million from the federal government through the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings program and the Heiltsuk Tribal Council.

Announced by Minister Jonathan Wilkinson and Heiltsuk Tribal Councillor Dawn Hall, this project will retrofit the community hall to provide a safe and supportive gathering space for years to come.

The Wawiskas Community Hall is an integral hub for the Heiltsuk people as it is used by the community for everything from recreational and cultural activities. This project includes upgrades to the building's envelope, roof, windows, and washrooms, as well as the installation of new HVAC, Heat Recovery Ventilator (HRV) and LED lighting systems.

Through green and other upgrades to existing public community buildings in underserved communities, the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings (GICB) program helps ensure community facilities are inclusive, accessible, and have a long service life, while also helping Canada move towards its net-zero objectives by 2050.

Quotes

"Our government is committed to investing in projects that support upgrades to community facilities so that they can become more energy efficient and continue to be a welcoming gathering space for years to come. By retrofitting the W̓áwískas Community Hall, this facility will continue to provide a safe and supportive place for educational, recreational, social, and cultural services for the Heiltsuk people."

The Honourable Jonathan Wilkinson, Minister of Energy and Natural Resources, on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"Our community hall is important to our people as it exemplifies our value of family. This is where we meet to come together and support one another. We are a gathering and feasting people and our community hall allows us to do this. A tradition our people have done since it was built in the 1968. Many memories and milestones we can even begin to count but we know it is important to preserve for future generations to come."

Dawn Hall, Heiltsuk Tribal Councillor

Quick Facts

The federal government is investing $2,998,826 million in this project through the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings (GICB) program and the Heiltsuk Tribal Council is contributing $32,759.49 .

in this project through the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings (GICB) program and the Heiltsuk Tribal Council is contributing . These improvements are expected to reduce the facility's energy consumption by an estimated 77.4% and greenhouse gas emissions by 127 tonnes annually.

The GICB program was created in support of Canada's Strengthened Climate Plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. It is supporting the Plan's first pillar through the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions, the increase of energy efficiency, and helping develop higher resilience to climate change.

Strengthened Climate Plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. It is supporting the Plan's first pillar through the reduction of greenhouse gas emissions, the increase of energy efficiency, and helping develop higher resilience to climate change. The program is providing $1.5 billion over five years towards green and accessible retrofits, repairs or upgrades.

over five years towards green and accessible retrofits, repairs or upgrades. At least 10 percent of funding is allocated to projects serving First Nations, Inuit, and Métis communities, including Indigenous populations in urban centres.

The Green and Inclusive Community Buildings Program is now closed.

Associated Links

Green and Inclusive Community Buildings

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/gicb-bcvi/index-eng.html

Strengthened Climate Plan

https://www.canada.ca/en/services/environment/weather/climatechange/climate-plan/climate-plan-overview.html

Federal infrastructure investments in British Columbia

https://www.infrastructure.gc.ca/plan/prog-proj-bc-eng.html

Follow us on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn

Web: Infrastructure Canada

SOURCE Infrastructure Canada

For further information: Contacts: For more information (media only), please contact: Micaal Ahmed, Communications Manager, Office of the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, 343-598-3920, [email protected]; Media Relations, Infrastructure Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]; Nicole Carpenter, Communications Officer, Heiltsuk Tribal Council, Cell: 778-213-9640, [email protected]