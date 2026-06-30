Federal government invests in public transit in Sipekne'katik First Nation

SIPEKNE'KATIK FIRST NATION, NS, June 30, 2026 /CNW/ - Sipekne'katik First Nation now has a rural transportation solution for their members following an investment of more than $450,000 from the federal government.

The funding supported the purchase of two buses and three vans. The informal transit system, free for all members of the community, is meeting their diverse needs by taking residents to cultural and community events, field trips, and more.

Public transit options should be available to all Canadians, no matter where they live. The Government of Canada is growing our country's economy and improving the lives of Canadians through investments in rural public transit.

Quotes

"Investments in rural transit make a big difference to residents, like this investment in Sipekne'katik First Nation. When the Government of Canada invests in rural public transit, we're helping to build more inclusive and resilient communities."

The Honourable Kody Blois, Parliamentary Secretary to the Prime Minister and Member of Parliament for Kings–Hants

"This federal investment is a huge step forward in helping Sipekne'katik First Nation build the foundation for our own community transit system. By securing these vehicles, we are laying the groundwork to reduce transportation barriers for our Elders, youth, and families. Reliable, accessible transportation is vital for community well-being and will support community, cultural and other events well into the future."

Chief Michelle Glasgow, Sipekne'katik First Nation

Quick Facts

The federal government is investing a total of $450,682 in this project through the Rural Transit Solutions Fund (RTSF).

The RTSF supports a range of public transit models including fixed-route transit, flex-route transit, demand-response transit, community shuttles and Mobility-as-a-Service. In addition to supporting rolling stocks, it also provides funding for fixed infrastructure that enhances access to public transit.

The RTSF consists of two funding streams: the Planning and Design Projects stream which supports the planning and design activities of a transit system and the Capital Projects stream which supports the purchasing of public transit assets such as vehicles and supporting infrastructure. Both streams are currently closed.

A minimum of 10% of RTSF's funding is allocated to projects that benefit Indigenous populations and communities.

The RTSF complements Canada's strengthened climate plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. Through the plan the federal government has committed to providing funding for public transit to support making clean and affordable transportation available in every community.

One in five Canadians live in rural communities. Rural communities in Canada account for nearly 30% of the nation's gross domestic product.

The Government of Canada is taking concrete actions to strengthen the economy by investing in Canadians and supporting Canadian businesses.

Federal actions are creating good jobs, accelerating home building and helping communities grow across the country.

The funding announced today builds on the federal government's work through the Atlantic Growth Strategy to create well-paying jobs and strengthen local economies.

Associated Links

Rural Transit Solutions Fund

https://housing-infrastructure.canada.ca/rural-trans-rural/index-eng.html

Strengthened Climate Plan

https://www.canada.ca/en/services/environment/weather/climatechange/climate-plan/climate-plan-overview.html

Housing and Infrastructure Project Map

https://housing-infrastructure.canada.ca/gmap-gcarte/index-eng.html

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Web: Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada

SOURCE Department of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

Contacts: For more information (media only), please contact: Arianna Durgerian, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure, [email protected]; Media Relations, Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]