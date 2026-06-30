Building Canada Strong by Investing in Regional Wastewater Infrastructure in the RM of St. Clements

EAST SELKIRK, MB, June 30, 2026 /CNW/ - Building a strong Canada starts with investing in the modern and reliable infrastructure that makes it possible to increase housing supply and create resilient communities.

The Build Communities Strong Fund is investing $51 billion in a wide range of infrastructure projects across the country that support economic prosperity, housing, sport, education, health, transit, and climate adaptation.

To that end, Ginette Lavack, Member of Parliament for Saint-Boniface--Saint-Vital and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Indigenous Services, announced a federal investment of more than $5.8 million in the expansion of the regional sewer system in the Rural Municipality of St. Clements through the Direct Delivery stream of the Build Communities Strong Fund.

The project will upgrade the East Selkirk Wastewater Treatment Lagoon by expanding its treatment and capacity, upgrading the system for continuous year-round discharge in compliance with environmental regulations, and constructing a new outfall to the Red River.

These improvements will modernize critical wastewater infrastructure in the RM of St. Clements, support regional growth, help protect the Red River, and provide more resilient wastewater services for residents and neighbouring communities.

The Build Communities Strong Fund is a cornerstone of the Government of Canada's plan to build the infrastructure needed to build Canada strong – today and for generations to come.

Quotes

"The Build Communities Strong Fund is building the infrastructure that Canadians rely on every day. Today's investment in wastewater infrastructure in the RM of St. Clements will help protect the Red River, support future growth, and provide more resilient wastewater services for residents and neighbouring communities."

Ginette Lavack, Member of Parliament for Saint-Boniface--Saint-Vital and Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Indigenous Services

"This investment is a milestone not just for St. Clements, but for the region that includes the Red River corridor. The East Selkirk Lagoon upgrade will allow our region to manage wastewater responsibly for decades to come while protecting the Red River, reducing reliance on aging septic systems, and providing the foundation for our service-sharing partnership with the RM of East St. Paul. We are committed to ensuring that infrastructure is managed efficiently and that growth pays for itself. We're proud to be advancing a project that benefits our own residents and neighbouring communities alike, and we're grateful for the federal support that makes it possible."

Debbie Fiebelkorn, Mayor of the Rural Municipality of St. Clements

Quick Facts

The federal government is investing $5,875,000 in this project through the Direct Delivery stream of the Build Communities Strong Fund.

Starting in 2026-27, the Build Communities Strong Fund will deliver funding through three major streams: A Provincial and Territorial stream, which provides $17.2 billion over 10 years, including $5 billion in health infrastructure funding over three years; A Direct Delivery stream, which provides $6 billion over 10 years, including $1 billion over 4 years as part of a Local Impact Stream that is being delivered by Canada's Regional Development Agencies to support community infrastructure projects with local impact; and, A Community stream (formerly the Canada Community-Building Fund), which provides $27.8 billion over 10 years and, indexed at 2% to deliver $3 billion per year ongoing.

The Build Communities Strong Fund will be a force multiplier in infrastructure – with funding that will be matched by nearly $17 billion from provinces, and additional billions leveraged through municipal and territorial partnerships as well as private capital. The fund will also boost Canada's GDP by $95 billion over the next decade.

Under the Direct Delivery stream, at least 10% of the funding will go towards investments in Indigenous communities.

Eligible project proponents under the Direct Delivery stream can submit a shovel-ready project via an online portal until July 15, 2026, and until August 12, 2026, for Indigenous and territorial applicants. Project funding is subject to the signing of a contribution agreement between the Government of Canada and the recipient. Federal funding is conditional on fulfilling requirements, including those related to consultation with Indigenous peoples and environmental assessment obligations.



Associated Links

Follow us on X, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn

Web: Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada

SOURCE Department of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

Contacts: For more information (media only), please contact: Arianna Durgerian, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure, [email protected]; Media Relations, Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]; Deepak Joshi, Chief Administrative Officer, Rural Municipality of St. Clements, 204-482-3300, [email protected]