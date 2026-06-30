Samuel De Champlain Bridge: Special Illumination for Canada Day

MONTREAL, June 30, 2026 /CNW/ - On July 1, the Samuel De Champlain Bridge will be lit up in red and white from sunset to 1 a.m. to celebrate Canada Day.

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Web: Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada

SOURCE Department of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

Contacts: For more information (media only), please contact: Arianna Durgerian, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure, [email protected]; Media Relations, Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll-free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]