Federal government invests in over 2,600 affordable homes across British Columbia

Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)

Jul 29, 2024, 14:30 ET

VICTORIA, BC, July 29, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, the federal government announced more than $145 million in contributions and low-cost loans through the Affordable Housing Fund (AHF) to help build and repair more than 2,600 affordable homes on Vancouver Island and across British Columbia.

The announcement was made by the Honourable Harjit Sajjan, Minister of Emergency Preparedness and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada – on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities – alongside, Peter Parker, Chairman Dawson Heights Housing Ltd, and Karen Hope, Executive Directory, Dawson Heights Housing Ltd.

It took place at the Woodlands at Dawson Heights, at 3700 Cedar Hill Road, which received $4.25 million to build 85 homes and will be operated by Dawson Heights Housing Society. The building will have one- and two-bedroom suites for seniors over 55 on fixed, moderate-, and low-incomes, and is conveniently located near grocery stores, parks, pharmacies, and other amenities.

This new development replaces Dawson Height's former cottages, which were located on the current site, and is the third and final development for the Dawson Heights Campus. The building will be constructed with accessibility in the design. Construction is scheduled for completion in late 2024.

A detailed list of all the projects that received funding is provided in an appendix to this release.

"Everyone deserves a place to call their own and the Affordable Housing Fund is one way we're helping make that a reality for Canadians. We will keep investing in affordable housing projects like the ones announced today, and working with partners across the country, to end the housing crisis." – The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"We need innovative solutions and quick action to fix the housing crisis. Through the Affordable Housing Fund, we are building and repairing over 2,677 homes on Vancouver Island and across British Columbia. By working with our communities, we are investing $145 million to support those who need social and affordable housing the most." –  The Honourable Harjit Sajjan, Minister of Emergency Preparedness, and Minister Responsible for PacifiCan

  • The federal funding announced today is helping create a total of 1,082 new homes and is leading to the repairs of 1,579 homes.
  • The Affordable Housing Fund (AHF) provides funding through low-interest and/or forgivable loans or contributions to help build new affordable homes and renovate and repair existing, affordable and community housing.
  • Through the 2023 Fall Economic Statement, the government announced an additional $1 billion for the Affordable Housing Fund, bringing the total funding to over $14 billion. To further support non-profit, co-operative, and public housing providers and respond to the needs of those most impacted by the housing crisis, Budget 2024 committed an additional $1 billion to the fund.
  • This program under the National Housing Strategy (NHS) gives priority to projects that help people who need it most, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous peoples, people living with disabilities, those with mental health or addiction issues, veterans, and young adults.
  • As of March 2024, the federal government has committed $50.97 billion through the NHS to support the creation of over 146,000 units and the repair of over 286,000 units.
  • To support the Government's work to grow housing supply and address the need for more affordable and rental homes, CMHC is implementing the Frequent Builder framework.
  • The Frequent Builder framework will help expedite applications for the Affordable Housing Fund and the Apartment Construction Loan Program. The Frequent Builder status is given to existing housing providers with a proven track record of building multi-residential units. Different criteria apply to Governments, non-profit and for-profit organizations to qualify for Frequent Builder status.
  • Frequent Builders may receive benefits such as priority treatment, a streamlined process through intake, underwriting and approval stages, underwriting and advancing flexibilities, as well as the possibility of funding commitments for future years which will allow funding predictability and better planning for their pipeline of projects.

  • Visit Canada.ca/housing for the most requested Government of Canada housing information.
  • CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. CMHC's aim is that everyone in Canada has a home they can afford and that meets their needs. For more information, follow us on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn and Facebook.
  • To find out more about the National Housing Strategy, please visit www.placetocallhome.ca.

Project Name 

Region/City

Funding 

Units 

The Victoria Cool Aid Society - Repairs

Victoria

$2,680,000

268

The Residences at Qualicum Station

Qualicum Beach

$12,239,874

56

856 Nigel Avenue

Saanich

$5,250,000

70

Stage Two Housing-Victoria

Victoria

$525,000

7

Cypress Gardens

Comox

$3,791,000

52

The Woodlands at Dawson Heights

Victoria

$4,250,000

85

Timberline at North Park

Port Alberni

$33,584,422

102

Maitland Street Family Housing

Port Alberni

$1,980,000

46

Rainbow Gardens Seniors' Apartment

Port Alberni

$1,000,000

48

3130 Jutland Road

Victoria

$6,600,000

88

Tyee Urgent Repairs

Victoria

$15,500,000

75

314 Buller Street - Affordable Housing Project

Ladysmith

$1,767,348

36

Chown Pl Seniors Housing

Victoria

$1,455,576

58

Sharp Road

Tofino

$4,302,209

14

Quadra Island Seniors Housing Project

Quadra Island

$465,000

16

Sunset View Apartments

Powell River

$9,098,982

34

Okanagan Indian Band Community Housing Fund

Vernon

$3,599,766

16

Housing  Repairs

Quesnel

$105,000

7

Yale First Nation Repairs

Hope

$300,000

20

Prophet River First Nation Repairs

Fort Nelson

$150,000

10

Leqamel First Nation Repairs

Holachten

$165,000

11

Shelter

 Merritt

$137,168

15

Glen Vowell Repairs

Sik-e-dakh

$105,000

7

Taku River Tlingit First Nation Repairs

Stikine Region

$300,000

20

Ulkatcho Repairs

Ulkatcho

$47,315

8

Safe and Healthy Home for Tsleil-Waututh Nation

North Vancouver

$180,000

12

Daylu Dena Council Repairs

Lower Post

$165,000

11

Lower Nicola Indian Band Repairs

Nicola Mameet

$180,000

12

Osoyoos Indian Band Repairs

Osoyoos

$300,000

20

Blueberry River First Nations Repairs

Blueberry River

$300,000

20

Lil'wat Nation Rental Housing Building Envelope Renovation

Mount Currie

$200,000

20

Fort Nelson First Nation Repairs

Fort Nelson

$465,000

11

Shelter

 Kamloops

$200,000

15

Nisga'a Lisims Government Repairs

Nisga'a

$885,000

59

Tzeachten First Nation Repairs

Tzeachten

$294,000

21

Neskonlith Indian Band Repairs

Neskonlith

$225,000

15

Shelter

 Lillooet

$264,000

15

West Moberly First Nations repairs

 West Moberly Lake

$315,000

21

Lax Kw'alaams WAAP Housing Society

Prince Rupert

$6,200,625

70

Gitwangak Repairs

Gitwangak

$808,496

57

Seabird Island Band Repairs

Kent

$150,000

10

Coldwater Repairs

Merritt

$113,460

20

AQAM Repairs

Cranbrook

$165,000

11

Tahltan Repairs

Telegraph Creek

$150,000

10

Upper Similkameen Repairs

Chuchuwayha

$60,000

4

Xaxli'p Repairs

Fountain

$30,000

2

Ulkatcho First Nations Repairs

Squinas

$10,080

8

Nuxalk Nation repairs

Bella Coola

$120,000

8

Doig River First Nation Repairs

Doig River

$24,135

4

Tsawout First Nation repairs

Saanich

$14,057

1

Gwa'Sala-Nakwaxda'xw Repairs

Tsulquate

$4,856

1

T'Sou-ke First Nation Community Housing: Essential Repairs and Renovations"

T'Sou-ke

$150,000

10

Squamish Nation Repairs

North Vancouver

$480,000

66

Lhoosk'uz Dene Nation Repairs

Kluskus

$60,000

4

Campbell River Repairs

Campbell River

$8,362

3

Ts'uubaa-asatx First Nation Repairs

Cowichan Lake

$90,000

6

Skowkale First Nation Repairs

Skowkale

$42,460

3

Binche Whut'en Repairs

Binche

$22,556

2

Shackan Indian Band Repairs

Shackan

$37,810

3

Old Massett Village Council Repairs

Masset

$86,436

8

Cheam First Nation Repairs

Cheam

$195,000

13

Skwlax te Secwepemculecw - Repairs

Columbia-Shuswap

$210,000

14

Tk'emlups te Secwepemc Repairs

Thompson-Nicola

$109,821

22

Sumas First Nation Repairs

Abbotsford

$153,850

20

Sts'ailes Repairs

Fraser Valley

$26,819

20

Shxwhá:y Village Repair

Skway

$7,584

8

Nazko First Nation Repairs

Nazco

$15,880

2

Nanoose First Nation Repairs and Renovations

Lantzville

$47,544

17

Lhtako Dene Nation Repairs

Quesnel

$177,042

28

Okanagan Indian Band Repairs

Vernon

$240,000

16

Soowahlie Repairs

Soowahlie

$225,000

15

Sq'éwlets Repairs

Squawkum Creek

$242,200

18

Bridge River Repairs

Bridge River

$300,000

20

Kitasoo Xai'xais Nation Housing Renovation Project

Kitasoo

$495,000

33

Saulteau First Nations Repair

Chetwynd

$367,330

28

Tsawwassen First Nation Repairs

Delta

$435,000

29

Tla'amin Nation Repairs

Powell

$262,900

32

Cook's Ferry Indian Band repairs

Kamloops

$750,000

50

Ucluelet First Nation Repairs

Nanaimo

$660,000

44

Shuswap Band Repairs

Invermere

$150,000

15

Kitselas Community Housing

Kitselas

$3,000,000

40

1919 17th Avenue

Prince George

$2,850,000

164

Móytel Lalém

New Westminster

$9,200,000

96

Stz'uminus First Nation Repairs

Chemainus

$450,000

30

Pacheedaht First Nation Repairs

Juan de Fuca

$150,000

10

Skidegate Repairs

Skidegate

$150,000

10

Ehattesaht Renovations

Ehatis

$15,000

1

Heiltsuk First Nation Repairs and Improvements

Bella Bella

$1,500,000

100

Cowichan Tribes Repairs

Duncan

$750,000

50

TOTAL

$145,335,963

2,677

SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)

Contacts: Micaal Ahmed, Office of the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, [email protected]; Media Relations: Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, [email protected]

