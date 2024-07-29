VICTORIA, BC, July 29, 2024 /CNW/ - Today, the federal government announced more than $145 million in contributions and low-cost loans through the Affordable Housing Fund (AHF) to help build and repair more than 2,600 affordable homes on Vancouver Island and across British Columbia.

The announcement was made by the Honourable Harjit Sajjan, Minister of Emergency Preparedness and Minister responsible for the Pacific Economic Development Agency of Canada – on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities – alongside, Peter Parker, Chairman Dawson Heights Housing Ltd, and Karen Hope, Executive Directory, Dawson Heights Housing Ltd.

It took place at the Woodlands at Dawson Heights, at 3700 Cedar Hill Road, which received $4.25 million to build 85 homes and will be operated by Dawson Heights Housing Society. The building will have one- and two-bedroom suites for seniors over 55 on fixed, moderate-, and low-incomes, and is conveniently located near grocery stores, parks, pharmacies, and other amenities.

This new development replaces Dawson Height's former cottages, which were located on the current site, and is the third and final development for the Dawson Heights Campus. The building will be constructed with accessibility in the design. Construction is scheduled for completion in late 2024.

A detailed list of all the projects that received funding is provided in an appendix to this release.

Quotes:

"Everyone deserves a place to call their own and the Affordable Housing Fund is one way we're helping make that a reality for Canadians. We will keep investing in affordable housing projects like the ones announced today, and working with partners across the country, to end the housing crisis." – The Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"We need innovative solutions and quick action to fix the housing crisis. Through the Affordable Housing Fund, we are building and repairing over 2,677 homes on Vancouver Island and across British Columbia. By working with our communities, we are investing $145 million to support those who need social and affordable housing the most." – The Honourable Harjit Sajjan, Minister of Emergency Preparedness, and Minister Responsible for PacifiCan

Quick facts:

The federal funding announced today is helping create a total of 1,082 new homes and is leading to the repairs of 1,579 homes.

The Affordable Housing Fund (AHF) provides funding through low-interest and/or forgivable loans or contributions to help build new affordable homes and renovate and repair existing, affordable and community housing.

provides funding through low-interest and/or forgivable loans or contributions to help build new affordable homes and renovate and repair existing, affordable and community housing. Through the 2023 Fall Economic Statement, the government announced an additional $1 billion for the Affordable Housing Fund, bringing the total funding to over $14 billion . To further support non-profit, co-operative, and public housing providers and respond to the needs of those most impacted by the housing crisis, Budget 2024 committed an additional $1 billion to the fund.

for the Affordable Housing Fund, bringing the total funding to over . To further support non-profit, co-operative, and public housing providers and respond to the needs of those most impacted by the housing crisis, Budget 2024 committed an additional to the fund. This program under the National Housing Strategy (NHS) gives priority to projects that help people who need it most, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous peoples, people living with disabilities, those with mental health or addiction issues, veterans, and young adults.

As of March 2024 , the federal government has committed $50.97 billion through the NHS to support the creation of over 146,000 units and the repair of over 286,000 units.

, the federal government has committed through the NHS to support the creation of over 146,000 units and the repair of over 286,000 units. To support the Government's work to grow housing supply and address the need for more affordable and rental homes, CMHC is implementing the Frequent Builder framework.

framework. The Frequent Builder framework will help expedite applications for the Affordable Housing Fund and the Apartment Construction Loan Program. The Frequent Builder status is given to existing housing providers with a proven track record of building multi-residential units. Different criteria apply to Governments, non-profit and for-profit organizations to qualify for Frequent Builder status.

status is given to existing housing providers with a proven track record of building multi-residential units. Different criteria apply to Governments, non-profit and for-profit organizations to qualify for status. Frequent Builders may receive benefits such as priority treatment, a streamlined process through intake, underwriting and approval stages, underwriting and advancing flexibilities, as well as the possibility of funding commitments for future years which will allow funding predictability and better planning for their pipeline of projects.

Additional Information:

Visit Canada.ca/housing for the most requested Government of Canada housing information.

housing information. CMHC contributes to the stability of the housing market and financial system, provides support for Canadians in housing need, and offers unbiased housing research and advice to all levels of Canadian government, consumers and the housing industry. CMHC's aim is that everyone in Canada has a home they can afford and that meets their needs. For more information, follow us on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn and Facebook.

has a home they can afford and that meets their needs. For more information, follow us on Twitter, Instagram, YouTube, LinkedIn and Facebook. To find out more about the National Housing Strategy, please visit www.placetocallhome.ca.

Appendix: Projects receiving funding under AHF

Project Name Region/City Funding Units The Victoria Cool Aid Society - Repairs Victoria $2,680,000 268 The Residences at Qualicum Station Qualicum Beach $12,239,874 56 856 Nigel Avenue Saanich $5,250,000 70 Stage Two Housing-Victoria Victoria $525,000 7 Cypress Gardens Comox $3,791,000 52 The Woodlands at Dawson Heights



Victoria $4,250,000 85 Timberline at North Park Port Alberni $33,584,422 102 Maitland Street Family Housing Port Alberni $1,980,000 46 Rainbow Gardens Seniors' Apartment Port Alberni $1,000,000 48 3130 Jutland Road Victoria $6,600,000 88 Tyee Urgent Repairs Victoria $15,500,000 75 314 Buller Street - Affordable Housing Project Ladysmith $1,767,348 36 Chown Pl Seniors Housing Victoria $1,455,576 58 Sharp Road Tofino $4,302,209 14 Quadra Island Seniors Housing Project Quadra Island $465,000 16 Sunset View Apartments Powell River $9,098,982 34 Okanagan Indian Band Community Housing Fund Vernon $3,599,766 16 Housing Repairs Quesnel $105,000 7 Yale First Nation Repairs Hope $300,000 20 Prophet River First Nation Repairs Fort Nelson $150,000 10 Leqamel First Nation Repairs Holachten $165,000 11 Shelter Merritt $137,168 15 Glen Vowell Repairs Sik-e-dakh $105,000 7 Taku River Tlingit First Nation Repairs Stikine Region $300,000 20 Ulkatcho Repairs Ulkatcho $47,315 8 Safe and Healthy Home for Tsleil-Waututh Nation North Vancouver $180,000 12 Daylu Dena Council Repairs Lower Post $165,000 11 Lower Nicola Indian Band Repairs Nicola Mameet $180,000 12 Osoyoos Indian Band Repairs Osoyoos $300,000 20 Blueberry River First Nations Repairs Blueberry River $300,000 20 Lil'wat Nation Rental Housing Building Envelope Renovation Mount Currie $200,000 20 Fort Nelson First Nation Repairs Fort Nelson $465,000 11 Shelter Kamloops $200,000 15 Nisga'a Lisims Government Repairs Nisga'a $885,000 59 Tzeachten First Nation Repairs Tzeachten $294,000 21 Neskonlith Indian Band Repairs Neskonlith $225,000 15 Shelter Lillooet $264,000 15 West Moberly First Nations repairs West Moberly Lake $315,000 21 Lax Kw'alaams WAAP Housing Society Prince Rupert $6,200,625 70 Gitwangak Repairs Gitwangak $808,496 57 Seabird Island Band Repairs Kent $150,000 10 Coldwater Repairs Merritt $113,460 20 AQAM Repairs Cranbrook $165,000 11 Tahltan Repairs Telegraph Creek $150,000 10 Upper Similkameen Repairs Chuchuwayha $60,000 4 Xaxli'p Repairs Fountain $30,000 2 Ulkatcho First Nations Repairs Squinas $10,080 8 Nuxalk Nation repairs Bella Coola $120,000 8 Doig River First Nation Repairs Doig River $24,135 4 Tsawout First Nation repairs Saanich $14,057 1 Gwa'Sala-Nakwaxda'xw Repairs Tsulquate $4,856 1 T'Sou-ke First Nation Community Housing: Essential Repairs and Renovations" T'Sou-ke $150,000 10 Squamish Nation Repairs North Vancouver $480,000 66 Lhoosk'uz Dene Nation Repairs Kluskus $60,000 4 Campbell River Repairs Campbell River $8,362 3 Ts'uubaa-asatx First Nation Repairs Cowichan Lake $90,000 6 Skowkale First Nation Repairs Skowkale $42,460 3 Binche Whut'en Repairs Binche $22,556 2 Shackan Indian Band Repairs Shackan $37,810 3 Old Massett Village Council Repairs Masset $86,436 8 Cheam First Nation Repairs Cheam $195,000 13 Skwlax te Secwepemculecw - Repairs Columbia-Shuswap $210,000 14 Tk'emlups te Secwepemc Repairs Thompson-Nicola $109,821 22 Sumas First Nation Repairs Abbotsford $153,850 20 Sts'ailes Repairs Fraser Valley $26,819 20 Shxwhá:y Village Repair Skway $7,584 8 Nazko First Nation Repairs Nazco $15,880 2 Nanoose First Nation Repairs and Renovations Lantzville $47,544 17 Lhtako Dene Nation Repairs Quesnel $177,042 28 Okanagan Indian Band Repairs Vernon $240,000 16 Soowahlie Repairs Soowahlie $225,000 15 Sq'éwlets Repairs Squawkum Creek $242,200 18 Bridge River Repairs Bridge River $300,000 20 Kitasoo Xai'xais Nation Housing Renovation Project Kitasoo $495,000 33 Saulteau First Nations Repair Chetwynd $367,330 28 Tsawwassen First Nation Repairs Delta $435,000 29 Tla'amin Nation Repairs Powell $262,900 32 Cook's Ferry Indian Band repairs Kamloops $750,000 50 Ucluelet First Nation Repairs Nanaimo $660,000 44 Shuswap Band Repairs Invermere $150,000 15 Kitselas Community Housing Kitselas $3,000,000 40 1919 17th Avenue Prince George $2,850,000 164 Móytel Lalém New Westminster $9,200,000 96 Stz'uminus First Nation Repairs Chemainus $450,000 30 Pacheedaht First Nation Repairs Juan de Fuca $150,000 10 Skidegate Repairs Skidegate $150,000 10 Ehattesaht Renovations Ehatis $15,000 1 Heiltsuk First Nation Repairs and Improvements Bella Bella $1,500,000 100 Cowichan Tribes Repairs Duncan $750,000 50 TOTAL

$145,335,963 2,677

SOURCE Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC)

Contacts: Micaal Ahmed, Office of the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, [email protected]; Media Relations: Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation, [email protected]