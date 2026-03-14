CALGARY, AB, March 14, 2026 /CNW/ - A new community centre will better serve the Calgary Japanese Community Association (CJCA), its members, and local residents after an investment of more than $4.4 million from the federal government through the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings (GICB) program.

This was announced by Parliamentary Secretary Corey Hogan, CJCA President Susan Matsumoto, and Co-Chair for the Legacy Building Project, Roger Teshima.

Funding will be used to construct a new facility that will replace the existing aging CJCA buildings while incorporating traditional Japanese concepts and techniques, as well as sustainable design principles.

The community centre's irregular form and asymmetry will invoke wabi-sabi, or appreciating imperfection, and ma, the balancing of solid and void. The community centre will host cultural, social, and educational programs, and will include event halls and other auxiliary spaces (e.g., kitchen, Tatami Room) that can be rented out for social and community events. It will also feature a traditional Japanese garden designed to be barrier-free, providing exterior space for the building's wide range of programs and spaces.

The roof design of the facility will take advantage of Calgary's sun path, funneling natural light into the courtyard and interior while generous overhangs will help control glare and heat. Stormwater collected from the roof will be used for grey water needs and garden irrigation. The use of local wood and mass timber will further enhance the project's sustainability.

Once complete, the new community centre will better support the CJCA's mission to preserve and celebrate Japanese heritage, culture, and legacy within the Nikkei community and with all Canadians, including those in the broader Calgary community.

Quotes

"We are proud to invest in such an innovative project and applaud the Calgary Japanese Community Association's commitment to honouring their cultural heritage. The new centre will provide the community with pertinent programming and space for celebration while championing sustainable practices. We will continue investing in projects that promote a vibrant and green future for all Albertans."

Corey Hogan, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Energy and Natural Resources and Member of Parliament for Calgary Confederation

"The Calgary Japanese Canadian community is truly encouraged by each step reached in working towards the realization of our Legacy Building Project. We are extremely grateful for the generous support of the Government of Canada, which has been an essential project keystone. The positive impact of this project will be felt by our community for generations to come."

Roger Teshima, Co-Chair, Calgary Japanese Community Association, Legacy Building Project

Quick Facts

The federal government is investing $4,487,902 in this project through the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings (GICB) program, the Calgary Japanese Community Association has contributed $220,271, and the Japanese Canadian Legacies Society has contributed $150,000.

GICB funding applies only to project components deemed eligible under the program. Non-eligible components for this project, such as daycare services and the construction of affordable housing units, will be funded by the recipient or other sources.

The GICB program was created in support of Canada's Strengthened Climate Plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. It is supporting the Plan's first pillar by reducing greenhouse gas emissions, increasing energy efficiency, and helping develop higher resilience to climate change.

The program launched in 2021 with an initial investment of $1.5 billion over five years towards green and accessible retrofits, repairs or upgrades. Budget 2024 announced an additional $500 million to support more projects through GICB until 2029.

At least 10% of funding is allocated to projects serving First Nations, Inuit, and Métis communities, including Indigenous populations in urban centres.

Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada is supporting the Framework to Build a Green Prairie Economy to encourage greater collaboration on investment opportunities, leverage additional funding, and attract new investments across the Prairies that better meet their needs.

Federal funding is conditional on the signing of the contribution agreement.

Associated links

Green and Inclusive Community Buildings

https://housing-infrastructure.canada.ca/gicb-bcvi/index-eng.html

Strengthened Climate Plan

https://www.canada.ca/en/services/environment/weather/climatechange/climate-plan/climate-plan-overview.html

Housing and Infrastructure Project Map

https://housing-infrastructure.canada.ca/gmap-gcarte/index-eng.html

Building a Green Prairie Economy

https://www.canada.ca/en/prairies-economic-development/programs/green-prairie-economy.html

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Web: Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada

SOURCE Department of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

Contacts: For more information (media only), please contact: Renée LeBlanc Proctor, Senior Communications Advisor and Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, [email protected]; Media Relations, Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]; Maureen McElhinney, Calgary Japanese Community Association, 403-993-8080, [email protected]