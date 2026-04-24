EAST ANGUS, QC, April 24, 2026 /CNW/ - Several municipalities in the Estrie region will benefit from improved public transit thanks to a federal investment of nearly $500,000.

This was announced today at the East Angus Cultural Centre by Caroline Desrochers, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Member of the National Assembly for Trois-Rivières, Marianne Dandurand, Member of Parliament for Compton--Stanstead, Robert Roy, Prefect of the Haut-Saint-François RCM and Nathalie Bresse, Chair of the Board of Transport HSF.

This federal funding will enable the Haut-Saint-François RCM to enhance its public transit services by acquiring four new vehicles adapted for people with reduced mobility.

This project aims to strengthen public transit services in the region and facilitate access to them by offering mobility solutions tailored to the needs of local communities.

This investment in rural public transit will help make the municipalities of the Haut-Saint-François RCM more inclusive and improve the quality of life for users of these services by enabling them to get around more easily.

Quotes

"By investing in public transit, we are taking concrete action to combat climate change while improving the quality of life for local residents. That is why I am proud to announce today an investment of nearly $500,000 in federal funds to enable the Haut-Saint-François RCM to acquire four new accessible vehicles. This project will improve the accessibility of public transit services in the region and facilitate access to essential services for all citizens, particularly those with reduced mobility."

Caroline Desrochers, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Member of Parliament for Trois-Rivières, on behalf of the Honorable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure

"We are well aware of the challenges associated with transportation in rural areas. The addition of these four vehicles to the Transport HSF fleet will allow us to better serve our vast territory and provide improved service to the public."

Marianne Dandurand, Member of the National Assembly for Compton--Stanstead

"We've been waiting for this project for a long time. We've been persistent because behind this investment are real people: citizens who need to travel for medical care, for work, or simply to break out of isolation. Today, this support comes at just the right time to provide a concrete solution to these needs."

Robert Roy, Prefect of the Haut-Saint-François RCM

"This grant comes at a crucial time, after several months of waiting. It allows Transport HSF to look to the future and gradually roll out more reliable services that are better suited to the needs of the Haut-Saint-François community."

Isabelle Labrecque, Executive Director of Transport HSF

Quick Facts

The federal government is investing $488,000 in this project through the Rural Transit Solutions Fund (RTSF), and Transport HSF is contributing $277,000.

The RTSF supports a range of public transit models including fixed-route transit, flex-route transit, demand-response transit, community shuttles and Mobility-as-a-Service. In addition to supporting the purchase of rolling stocks, it also provides funding for fixed infrastructure that enhances access to public transit.

A minimum of 10% of RTSF's funding is allocated to projects that benefit Indigenous populations and communities.

One in five Canadians live in rural communities. Rural communities in Canada account for nearly 30% of the nation's gross domestic product.

The RTSF complements Canada's strengthened climate plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. Through the plan the federal government has committed to providing funding for public transit to support making clean and affordable transportation available in every community.

The Government of Canada is taking concrete actions to strengthen the economy by investing in Canadians and supporting Canadian businesses.

Federal actions are creating good jobs, accelerating home building and helping communities grow across the country.

Federal funding is conditional on the signing of the contribution agreement.

Associated Links

Rural Transit Solutions Fund

Strengthened Climate Plan

Housing and Infrastructure Project Map

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SOURCE Department of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

Contacts: For more information (media only), please contact: Renée LeBlanc Proctor, Senior Communications Advisor and Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, [email protected]; Media Relations, Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]; Isabelle Labrecque, Executive Director, Transport HSF, 514-452-5895, [email protected]