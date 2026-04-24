BEHCHOKǪ̀, NT, April 24, 2026 /CNW/ - Far too many Canadians are struggling to find homes they can afford. These challenges are especially heightened for Indigenous Peoples living in urban, rural and northern areas where there is a major need to improve the quality, supply and affordability of housing.

Recognizing the urgency to get funding into communities to build more housing, today, the Government of Canada announced an updated approach to deliver funding through the Urban, Rural and Northern Indigenous Housing Strategy. These updates unlock significant federal investment to support better housing outcomes for Indigenous Peoples.

The Urban, Rural and Northern Indigenous Housing Strategy is a $4-billion federal investment to support Indigenous housing in urban, rural and northern communities, through a balance of Indigenous-led funding agreements and open, project-based funding for Indigenous housing projects.

Today, the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure alongside the Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations announced how funding will be delivered to support housing for Indigenous Peoples living in urban, rural and northern areas across Canada:

Close to $1.7 billion will be delivered by Build Canada Homes, the federal agency dedicated to building affordable housing, to support Indigenous housing providers serving urban, rural and northern areas;

Nearly $2 billion will go towards distinctions-based agreements with First Nations, Inuit and Métis partners. This includes $1.2 billion in existing funding agreements with Indigenous Services Canada and Crown-Indigenous Relations and Northern Affairs Canada, as well as a $780 million top-up in new funding for the agreements.

Finally, up to $300 million will continue to be made available through Indigenous Services Canada to address urgent housing needs in urban, rural and northern communities, ensuring projects in the current pipeline can move forward as Build Canada Homes advances its partnerships with Indigenous housing providers.

The Government of Canada is committed to working with Indigenous partners as delivery moves forward.

Quotes:

"Homebuilding must move faster, with leadership rooted in distinctions‑based approaches and fewer barriers on the ground--strengthening partnerships and delivering the homes Indigenous communities need. This rebalanced approach preserves Indigenous leadership, strengthens partnerships, and provides a simpler, more predictable path to deliver the homes Indigenous communities need for generations to come.

-- The Honourable Gregor Robertson, Minister of Housing and Infrastructure and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada

"Today's announcement marks an important step in delivering on our commitment to urban, rural and northern Indigenous housing. Safe, adequate housing is fundamental to health, well-being, and opportunity -- and we know that the best results are achieved when Indigenous communities lead. This updated approach strengthens how funding flows to Indigenous partners, supporting self-determined, distinction-based solutions that will improve housing outcomes where they are needed most."

-- The Honourable Mandy Gull-Masty, Minister of Indigenous Services

"Housing solutions must reflect the distinct needs and circumstances of First Nations, Inuit and Métis communities. This funding supports Indigenous‑led approaches in urban, rural and northern communities, so that programs are responsive, culturally appropriate and community-driven. It is a critical step toward addressing the housing crisis and advancing reconciliation, together."

-- The Honourable Rebecca Alty, Minister of Crown-Indigenous Relations

"This additional funding reflects the understanding that First Nations, Inuit, and Métis communities face different housing challenges, especially in Northern and remote areas. These communities need more homes built now, and face unique challenges like intergenerational family homes and overcrowding that need distinctions-based, Indigenous-led solutions. By supporting approaches shaped by local knowledge and lived experience, this investment helps communities advance housing solutions that reflect Northern priorities."

-- The Honourable Rebecca Chartrand, Minister of Northern and Arctic Affairs and Minister responsible for the Canadian Northern Economic Development Agency

"Housing is where everything starts. In our rural, remote, and northern communities, it's not just about having a roof: it's about having a safe place to raise your family and build a future. Today's updated approach ensures that we are focused on ensuring funding flows directly to the communities that need it most and that those communities lead the way."

-- The Honourable Buckley Belanger, Secretary of State (Rural Development)

"Build Canada Homes is about working with partners at speed and scale to build affordable homes, and this is exactly what this new approach to urban, rural and northern Indigenous housing allows us to do. I look forward to partnering directly with Indigenous builders and housing providers to advance this mandate and together help meet the important needs of Indigenous Peoples across the country."

-- Ana Bailão, Chief Executive Officer, Build Canada Homes

Quick Facts:

The Urban, Rural and Northern Indigenous Housing Strategy supports housing solutions for Indigenous Peoples living in urban, rural and northern communities across Canada.

The rebalanced approach strengthens distinctions‑based leadership and provides clearer delivery pathways for Indigenous housing providers, including through Build Canada Homes.

To support the delivery, the Government had originally intended to establish a National Indigenous Housing Centre. With the creation of Build Canada Homes, the Government will instead leverage this existing structure to deliver needed funding to communities.

Funding delivered through Build Canada Homes is in addition to its core funding envelope and does not limit Indigenous partners' ability to work with Build Canada Homes on other housing initiatives, in accordance with its Investment Policy Framework and eligibility requirements.

Launched in September 2025, Build Canada Homes is Canada's new federal agency, with the mandate to build affordable housing, including in collaboration with Indigenous partners.

By leveraging public land, flexible financial tools, and modern methods of construction, Build Canada Homes is catalysing a more productive and innovative homebuilding industry.

Additional information on implementation, including intake processes and timelines, will be shared as Build Canada Homes advances delivery planning and continues to engage with Indigenous partners.

The Government of Canada will continue engagement with Indigenous partners as implementation progresses and will provide more updates as they become available.

Associated Links

Build Canada Homes

Follow us on X, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn

Web: Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada

SOURCE Department of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

Contacts: For more information (media only), please contact: Renée LeBlanc Proctor, Senior Communications Advisor and Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities and Minister responsible for Pacific Economic Development Canada, [email protected]; Media Relations : Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]