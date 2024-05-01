UNIVERSITY ENDOWMENT LANDS, BC, May 1, 2024 /CNW/ - After an investment of $1,000,000 from the federal government, the Community Green Park and Ortona Trail, located in the University Endowment Lands, is receiving green upgrades to enhance the community's resilience to climate change and improve access to nature and healthy living.

Announced by MP Joyce Murray, this project will contribute to a more sustainable future for residents, community members, and the environment.

This project involves constructing a Community Green Park, the Ortona Trail, as well as a bioswale. Specifically, the project includes adding close to 4,500 meters of green space and approximately 490 meters of walking path to an existing trail system, connecting pedestrians and cyclists to the eastern-southern portion of the Pacific Spirit Park. The bioswale will manage rainwater runoff from adjacent sites, slowing it down and filtering it before it flows into nearby Cut Throat Creek, thereby improving water quality and protecting the health of the creek and ecosystem.

These improvements will provide residents and visitors with increased access to green spaces, fostering connections with nature and promoting active lifestyles. It will also function as a wildlife corridor, facilitating movement between habitats to enhance the overall health and resilience of the ecosystem.

By investing in infrastructure, the federal government is growing our country's economy, increasing the resiliency of our communities, and improving the lives of Canadians.

"Investing in natural infrastructure is a commitment to long-term sustainability and improved health. Our investment in the community green spaces in the University Endowment Lands is important as it supports the well-being of present and future generations by preserving nature and promoting environmental stewardship. Healthy natural infrastructure improves quality of life, builds resilience to weather-related changes, and protects wildlife habitats and ecosystems."

The Honourable Joyce Murray, Member of Parliament for Vancouver Quadra on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

The federal government is investing $1,000,000 in this project through the Natural Infrastructure Fund (NIF).

The Natural Infrastructure Fund supports projects that use natural or hybrid approaches to increase resilience to climate change, mitigate carbon emissions, protect and preserve biodiversity and wildlife habitats, and promote Canadians' access to nature.

Examples of natural infrastructure include urban forests, street trees, wetlands, living dykes, bioswales, and naturalized coastal restoration.

Hybrid infrastructure incorporates elements of engineered grey infrastructure to enhance or support natural infrastructure and/or the use of ecosystem processes. Examples of hybrid infrastructure include green roofs and walls, and naturalized stormwater ponds.

A minimum of 10% of the overall program envelope will be allocated to Indigenous-led projects.

