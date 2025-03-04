SCARBOROUGH, ON, March 4, 2025 /CNW/ - Minister Nathaniel Erskine-Smith announced a federal investment of more than $7.2 million to design and construct the Skills Training Centre (STC).

Focused on upskilling and reskilling for high-demand careers, the STC will train individuals in skilled trades and trucking, in partnership with employers. Funding, provided through the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings (GICB) program, will bring together employers, social service agencies, educational institutions and training providers through training programs and employability skills development. Designed to be inclusive, accessible, and net-zero, the new facility will feature an industrial workshop, multi-purpose spaces and classrooms. Once complete, the STC will expand capacity to provide industrial training space and increase available multi-purpose spaces that are also accessible.

Through this project, the Toronto Business Development Centre (TBDC) is responding to the need for more skills development training in Scarborough.

Quotes

"This investment in Scarborough's Skills Training Centre is about creating real opportunities—ensuring more people can access good jobs, employers can find skilled workers, and our communities can thrive."

The Honourable Nathaniel Erskine-Smith, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"This project has been a priority for our Scarborough caucus and we are excited for this important federal support. When complete, this centre will make a real difference for Scarborough youth, ensuring they have the skills to succeed."

Salma Zahid, Member of Parliament for Scarborough Centre

"Today's investment in the Skills Training Centre (STC) is transformative for Scarborough communities. By building on TBDC's longstanding commitment to job training, this new Centre will expand our footprint, training local residents to fill in-demand jobs and succeed in the evolving local and Canadian job market. Training community members empowers individuals and strengthens our local economy."

Vikram Khurana, Chairman of the Toronto Business Development Centre

"We need to support Toronto's workers and businesses during this turbulent time. The Toronto Business Development Centre helps Canadian entrepreneurs to scale their ideas, brings global investors to our neighbourhoods and retrains workers, growing our economy."

Olivia Chow, Mayor of Toronto

Quick Facts

The federal government is investing $7,253,140 million in this project through the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings (GICB) program.

in this project through the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings (GICB) program. The GICB program was created in support of Canada's Strengthened Climate Plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. It is supporting the Plan's first pillar by reducing greenhouse gas emissions, increasing energy efficiency, and helping develop higher resilience to climate change.

Strengthened Climate Plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. It is supporting the Plan's first pillar by reducing greenhouse gas emissions, increasing energy efficiency, and helping develop higher resilience to climate change. The program launched in 2021 with an initial investment of $1.5 billion over five years towards green and accessible retrofits, repairs or upgrades.

over five years towards green and accessible retrofits, repairs or upgrades. Budget 2024 announced an additional $500 million to support more projects through GICB until 2029.

to support more projects through GICB until 2029. At least 10% of funding is allocated to projects serving First Nations, Inuit, and Métis communities, including Indigenous populations in urban centres.

For more information, please visit the Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada website at: Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada - Green and Inclusive Community Buildings Program.

Federal funding is conditional on the signing of the contribution agreement.

Associated Links

Green and Inclusive Community Buildings

https://housing-infrastructure.canada.ca/gicb-bcvi/index-eng.html

Strengthened Climate Plan

https://www.canada.ca/en/services/environment/weather/climatechange/climate-plan/climate-plan-overview.html

Housing and Infrastructure Project Map

https://housing-infrastructure.canada.ca/gmap-gcarte/index-eng.html

Follow us on X, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn

Web: Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada

SOURCE Department of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

Contacts: For more information (media only), please contact: Sofia Ouslis, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, [email protected]; Media Relations, Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]; Cia Prior, Media Relations, [email protected], (416) 433-3776