CARMACKS, YT, Sept. 11, 2025 /CNW/ - The Village of Carmacks and Little Salmon/Carmacks First Nation (LS/CFN) will see the creation of permanent flood mitigation measures within the community of Carmacks after an investment of more than $38.4 million from the federal government. The Government of Yukon is providing project management services.

Located at the confluence of the Yukon and Nordenskiold Rivers, the Village of Carmacks and Little Salmon/Carmacks First Nation have experienced increased flooding in recent years that has affected the downtown core, homes, cabins and fish camps, and other essential services.

This project will raise crucial roadway along River Drive and build structural dikes along the Yukon River to help prevent flooding of important community infrastructure, including the local recreation complex, municipal services building, health centre, fire hall, police station, and homes and businesses.

Funding will also improve the resilience of the communities' wastewater treatment system during flood events to prevent potential discharge into the river, backups, and boil water advisories.

Quotes

"Addressing flooding in the Village of Carmacks and Little Salmon/Carmacks First Nation will not only protect homes, livelihoods, and essential infrastructure, but will safeguard the local environment. The project announced today will also protect the integrity of the Yukon River that runs through the community, which is of enormous ecological, cultural, and economic importance. We will continue to take strong climate action, investing in projects that help Yukoners adapt to new challenges and become more resilient to an increase in frequency of natural events."

Dr. Brendan Hanley, Parliamentary Secretary to the Minister of Northern and Arctic Affairs and Member of Parliament for the Yukon

"The Yukon is continuing to experience the increasing impacts of climate change. This project is another significant step in protecting Yukoners against flooding. Thank you to the Government of Canada for their support in building thriving and resilient communities."

The Honourable Richard Mostyn, Yukon Minister of Community Services

Quick Facts

Making adaptation investments now will have major economy-wide benefits later. Every dollar that is invested in adapting and preparing for climate-related disasters can return as much as $13 to $15 in benefits.

to in benefits. The federal government is investing up to $38,475,932 in this project through the Disaster Mitigation and Adaptation Fund (DMAF).

in this project through the Disaster Mitigation and Adaptation Fund (DMAF). Since 2018, the federal government has committed over $3.74 billion to the Disaster Mitigation and Adaptation Fund.

to the Disaster Mitigation and Adaptation Fund. To date, over $2.9 billion has been announced for more than 119 infrastructure projects that help communities better prepare for, and withstand, the potential impacts of natural disasters, prevent infrastructure failures, and help keep Canadians safe.

has been announced for more than 119 infrastructure projects that help communities better prepare for, and withstand, the potential impacts of natural disasters, prevent infrastructure failures, and help keep Canadians safe. On November 24 th , 2022, the federal government released Canada's National Adaptation Strategy: Building Resilient Communities and a Strong Economy . It commits $1.6 billion in new federal funding to help address both immediate and future climate risks to Canadian communities.

, 2022, the federal government released National Adaptation Strategy: It commits in new federal funding to help address both immediate and future climate risks to Canadian communities. As part of the National Adaptation Strategy and Government of Canada Adaptation Action Plan, the federal government has launched the Climate Toolkit for Housing and Infrastructure (CTHI) initiative.

The Climate Toolkit for Housing and Infrastructure will support the development of integrated climate-related tools, resources and services for communities through: A Climate Help Desk to provide direct support to address infrastructure and climate-related inquiries; A Roster of Climate and Infrastructure Experts to provide access to expert advice to strengthen climate-related considerations of public infrastructure and housing projects; and Climate Tools and Resources that are widely available and accessible through the ClimateInsight.ca Platform.

Federal funding is conditional on fulfilling all requirements related to consultation with Indigenous groups and environmental assessment obligations.

Associated Links

Disaster Mitigation and Adaptation Fund

https://housing-infrastructure.canada.ca/dmaf-faac/index-eng.html

Canada's National Adaptation Strategy

https://www.canada.ca/en/services/environment/weather/climatechange/climate-plan/national-adaptation-strategy.html

Strengthened Climate Plan

https://www.canada.ca/en/services/environment/weather/climatechange/climate-plan/climate-plan-overview.html

Climate Toolkit for Housing and Infrastructure

https://housing-infrastructure.canada.ca/climate-toolkit-trousse-climat/index-eng.html

Housing and Infrastructure Project Map

https://housing-infrastructure.canada.ca/gmap-gcarte/index-eng.html

Follow us on X, Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn

Web: Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada

SOURCE Department of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

Contacts: For more information (media only), please contact: Renée LeBlanc Proctor, Senior Communications Advisor and Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities, [email protected]; Media Relations, Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]; Natalie Van Sterthem, Communications Analyst, Government of Yukon, 867-333-9159, [email protected]