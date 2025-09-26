EDMONTON, AB, Sept. 26, 2025 /CNW/ - The Canora Community League will benefit from building improvements and energy efficient upgrades after an investment of $679,513 from the federal government.

Funding will support the retrofit of the community hub, which includes an improved insulation system, the installation of solar features, and additional climate resilience enhancements.

Interior renovations will include a widened entryway, upgraded bathrooms, and new flooring to improve accessibility for the community. Exterior building improvements include improved signage and the installation of geo-thermal heating and solar panels, which will create more sustainable sources of energy, reducing costs and greenhouse gas emissions.

The Canora Community League is a longstanding hub constructed over 50 years ago and serves a growing, diverse community. The facility provides a variety of programming and events, and offers amenities such as an outdoor skating rink, basketball court, and skate park for the community. In addition, upgrades to the hall will enable the building to be used as a shelter in the event of a natural disaster or power outages.

Quotes

"Our government is proud to support upgrades to the Canora Community League as these leagues serve as important hubs for families and people right here in Alberta. As neighbourhoods continue to grow and diversify, these improvements will provide sustainable safety, accessibility and service for the Canora community for years to come."

The Honourable Eleanor Olszewski, Minister of Emergency Management and Community Resilience and Minister responsible for Prairies Economic Development Canada



"The Community of Canora is eagerly anticipating the upcoming improvements to the Community Hall. These enhancements will alter the appearance of the hall, making it more inviting and reflective of the dynamic characteristics of our neighbourhood. By achieving the Net Zero target, the Community Hall will be positioned to support the evolving needs of residents for the future. This achievement will reduce the financial pressures on members while ensuring the facility remains a secure and reliable resource during emergencies."

Joanne Heft, President, Canora Community League

Quick Facts

The federal government is investing $679,513 in this project through the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings (GICB) program and the Canora Community League is contributing $169,533 .

in this project through the Green and Inclusive Community Buildings (GICB) program and the Canora Community League is contributing . These enhancements are expected to reduce the facility's energy consumption by an estimated 100% and greenhouse gas emissions by 50.6 tonnes annually.

The GICB program was created in support of Canada's Strengthened Climate Plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. It is supporting the Plan's first pillar by reducing greenhouse gas emissions, increasing energy efficiency, and helping develop higher resilience to climate change.

Strengthened Climate Plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. It is supporting the Plan's first pillar by reducing greenhouse gas emissions, increasing energy efficiency, and helping develop higher resilience to climate change. The program launched in 2021 with an initial investment of $1.5 billion over five years towards green and accessible retrofits, repairs or upgrades.

over five years towards green and accessible retrofits, repairs or upgrades. Budget 2024 announced an additional $500 million to support more projects through GICB until 2029.

to support more projects through GICB until 2029. At least 10% of funding is allocated to projects serving First Nations, Inuit, and Métis communities, including Indigenous populations in urban centres.

