Federal and provincial governments invest in public transit in western Nova Scotia

NEW MINAS, NS, Aug. 13, 2026 /CNW/ -- Transit services in the Annapolis Valley will improve following an investment of $10 million from the federal and provincial governments.

This was announced by the Honourable Kody Blois, the Honourable John Lohr, and His Worship Dave Corkum.

This project will improve rural transit service in the counties of Kings, Annapolis, and Digby, as well as surrounding communities, by replacing six aging buses with five new conventional buses and one new electric bus. Tidal Transit Authority will also install three charging stations and upgrade their maintenance facility.

Tidal Transit serves eight rural municipalities across the western region of Nova Scotia from Weymouth to Grand Pré. This investment will improve transit service and reliability, and support vulnerable populations by providing better access to employment, healthcare, education, and social services.

Quotes

"The Government of Canada is proud to support this project that will renew Tidal Transit's bus fleet and make life better for residents in the Annapolis Valley. By improving the reliability of their service, Tidal Transit is contributing to more inclusive communities, connecting residents to each other and the services they need."

The Honourable Kody Blois, Parliamentary Secretary to the Prime Minister and Member of Parliament for Kings–Hants

"Not everyone in Kings County owns a car, and not everyone can drive. Community transit gets so many people where they need to go: school, work, medical appointments, or just out to see friends and family. The Province is so pleased to be able to support Tidal Transit as an important link between communities."

The Honourable John Lohr, Nova Scotia Minister of Finance and Treasury Board and MLA for Kings North, on behalf of Public Works Minister Fred Tilley

"This $10-million investment is a major win for our community and for rural transit. On behalf of the staff of Tidal Transit and our Board of Directors, we appreciate the federal and provincial governments' commitment to strengthening transit in our region, and we especially recognize the work of Kody Blois in helping make this investment possible. This funding means new buses, improved infrastructure and more reliable service for the people who depend on public transit every day. It's a significant investment in our community and in the future of rural transit."

His Worship Dave Corkum, Mayor of the Municipality of the County of Kings

Quick Facts

The federal government is investing a total of $8 million in this project through the Rural Transit Solutions Fund (RTSF), while the Government of Nova Scotia is contributing $2 million.

The RTSF supports a range of public transit models including fixed-route transit, flex-route transit, demand-response transit, community shuttles and Mobility-as-a-Service. In addition to supporting rolling stocks, it also provides funding for fixed infrastructure that enhances access to public transit.

The RTSF consists of two funding streams: the Planning and Design Projects stream which supports the planning and design activities of a transit system and the Capital Projects stream which supports the purchasing of public transit assets such as vehicles and supporting infrastructure. Both streams are currently closed.

A minimum of 10% of RTSF's funding is allocated to projects that benefit Indigenous populations and communities.

The RTSF complements Canada's strengthened climate plan: A Healthy Environment and a Healthy Economy. Through the plan the federal government has committed to providing funding for public transit to support making clean and affordable transportation available in every community.

One in five Canadians live in rural communities. Rural communities in Canada account for nearly 30% of the nation's gross domestic product.

The Government of Canada is taking concrete actions to strengthen the economy by investing in Canadians and supporting Canadian businesses.

Federal actions are creating good jobs, accelerating home building and helping communities grow across the country.

The funding announced today builds on the federal government's work through the Atlantic Growth Strategy to create well-paying jobs and strengthen local economies.

Federal funding is conditional on the signing of a contribution agreement.

Associated Links

Rural Transit Solutions Fund

https://housing-infrastructure.canada.ca/rural-trans-rural/index-eng.html

Strengthened Climate Plan

https://www.canada.ca/en/services/environment/weather/climatechange/climate-plan/climate-plan-overview.html

Housing and Infrastructure Project Map

https://housing-infrastructure.canada.ca/gmap-gcarte/index-eng.html

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Web: Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada

SOURCE Department of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

Contacts: For more information (media only), please contact: Arianna Durgerian, Press Secretary, Office of the Minister of Housing and Infrastructure, [email protected]; Media Relations: Housing, Infrastructure and Communities Canada, 613-960-9251, Toll free: 1-877-250-7154, Email: [email protected]; Megan Couture, Link Nova Scotia, 902-237-1657, [email protected]; Meg Hodges, General Manager, Tidal Transit Authority, 902-698-1844, [email protected]