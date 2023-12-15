HALIFAX, NS, Dec. 15, 2023 /CNW/ - Four active transportation research and planning projects are moving forward after an investment of $582,000 from the governments of Canada and Nova Scotia, and Vélo Canada Bikes.

Announced by MP Andy Fillmore and David Trueman from Vélo Canada Bikes, these projects will ensure future active transportation infrastructure projects are safer, inexpensive, and a part of their communities.

Vélo Canada Bikes, Saint Mary's University, the Halifax Regional Municipality, and Cycling Nova Scotia will each receive $50,000 from the federal government. Projects will support feasibility studies, research and data collection initiatives, and stakeholder engagements that will help create future active transportation projects.

Vélo Canada Bikes will develop a cost-benefit analysis tool for active transportation investments that can be used by policy makers and community stakeholders in Halifax. If successfully piloted, this tool could be put in the public domain, allowing people to assess the costs and benefits of such projects across Canada.

Cycling Nova Scotia will collaborate with municipalities and First Nations communities in Nova Scotia to develop plans for its Core Active Transportation Networks project. Since 2018, Cycling Nova Scotia has worked with nine communities. With this funding, Cycling Nova Scotia will be able to complete planning projects in two additional communities.

Halifax Regional Municipality will conduct research to evaluate the safety impact of high visibility crosswalk markings at signalized intersections. They will then develop an internal process to identify appropriate installation locations based on the evaluation results.

Saint Mary's University will develop an active transportation plan. The final plan will outline where the university will build new greenways, sidewalks, and enhanced bicycle facilities and how it will integrate with the Halifax Active Transportation Plan.

These investments are part of Canada's National Active Transportation Strategy, which aims to create and improve pathways, bike lanes, and pedestrian bridges all over the country.

Quotes

"Taking the time to research and plan for active transportation will inform the success of future projects. These four projects will ensure future active transportation initiatives in Nova Scotia are cost-effective, safer and aligned with existing infrastructure."

Andy Fillmore, Member of Parliament for Halifax on behalf of the Honourable Sean Fraser, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

"Active transportation is an important component of our work to reduce greenhouse gas emissions and make clean transportation options an easy choice for people. We are pleased to help fund projects which will help us achieve our climate change goals."

The Honourable Tory Rushton, Minister of Natural Resources and Renewables

"Significant investments in cycling and walking infrastructure create more liveable and equitable communities. The challenge is that local decision makers don't always have the tools they need to make informed investment decisions. This is why Vélo Canada Bikes is supporting the creation of a Shorthand Cost Benefit Analysis Tool for Active Transportation which will be made publicly available to communities across Canada."

Samuel Benoit, Executive Director, Vélo Canada Bikes

"The Saint Mary's University community is ready to play our part and foster active transportation options that will benefit our campus and the wider Halifax Regional Municipality. We are very pleased to receive funding and participate in Canada's Active Transportation Strategy. Through these partnerships we will build larger networks and safer environments for healthy, sustainable transportation options."

Robert Summerby-Murray, President of Saint Mary's University

Quick facts

The federal government is investing $200,000 through the Active Transportation Fund — Vélo Canada Bikes, Saint Mary's University , the Halifax Regional Municipality, and Cycling Nova Scotia will each receive $50,000 .

through the Active Transportation Fund — Vélo Canada Bikes, , the Halifax Regional Municipality, and Cycling Nova Scotia will each receive . The Cycling Nova Scotia project is receiving $305,000 from the Nova Scotia Department of Natural Resources and Renewables and $72,000 from the Nova Scotia Department of Communities, Culture, Tourism and Heritage.

from the Nova Scotia Department of Natural Resources and Renewables and from the Nova Scotia Department of Communities, Culture, Tourism and Heritage. Vélo Canada Bikes is contributing $5,000 to their project.

to their project. Active transportation refers to the movement of people or goods powered by human activity. This includes walking, cycling, and using human-powered or hybrid mobility aids such as wheelchairs, scooters, e-bikes, rollerblades, snowshoes, cross-country skis, and more.

In support of Canada's National Active Transportation Strategy, the Active Transportation Fund is providing $400 million over five years, starting in 2021, to make travel by active transportation easier, safer, more convenient, and more enjoyable.

National Active Transportation Strategy, the Active Transportation Fund is providing over five years, starting in 2021, to make travel by active transportation easier, safer, more convenient, and more enjoyable. Canada's National Active Transportation Strategy is the country's first coast-to-coast-to-coast strategic approach for promoting active transportation and its benefits. The strategy's aim is to make data-driven and evidence-based investments to build new and expanded active transportation networks and to create safe environments for more equitable, healthy, active and sustainable travel options to thrive.

National Active Transportation Strategy is the country's first coast-to-coast-to-coast strategic approach for promoting active transportation and its benefits. The strategy's aim is to make data-driven and evidence-based investments to build new and expanded active transportation networks and to create safe environments for more equitable, healthy, active and sustainable travel options to thrive. The funding announced today builds on the federal government's work through the Atlantic Growth Strategy to create well-paying middle-class jobs, strengthen local economies, and build inclusive communities.

