OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 26, 2025 /CNW/ - Today, the Government of Canada announced more than $2.1 billion in contributions and low-cost repayable loans to build and repair 22,417 homes through 234 housing projects located across different municipalities in Ontario.

These projects are supported through various initiatives under the National Housing Strategy (NHS) and aim to address needs across the housing continuum for diverse communities, prioritizing Ontario's most vulnerable populations.

The funding announced today includes:

$305,726,435 in loans and $129,556,363 in contribution through the Affordable Housing Fund (AHF) , which will help create 2,319 new units and repair 1,047 units across 38 projects.

in loans and in contribution through the , which will help create 2,319 new units and repair 1,047 units across 38 projects. $118,750 in loans and $96,277,828 in contribution through the Affordable Housing Innovation Fund (AHIF), which will help create 3,671 new units across 7 projects.

in loans and in contribution through the which will help create 3,671 new units across 7 projects. $1,444,846,000 in loans through the Apartment Construction Loan Program (ACLP) , which will help create 3,306 new rental units across 15 projects, with affordability conditions.

in loans through the , which will help create 3,306 new rental units across 15 projects, with affordability conditions. $7,890,445 in loans and $38,790,919 in contribution through the Canada Greener Affordable Housing (CGAH) , which will help repair 10,615 units across 161 projects.

in loans and in contribution through the , which will help repair 10,615 units across 161 projects. $85,813,344 in contribution through the Rapid Housing Initiative (RHI) , which will help create 246 new units and repair 45 units through 11 projects.

in contribution through the , which will help create 246 new units and repair 45 units through 11 projects. $9,949,984 in contribution through the Federal Lands Initiative (FLI), which will help create 1,168 new units across two projects.

Through investments like these, the federal government is working to end the housing crisis, so that everyone has a safe and affordable place to call home today – and so future generations have the same opportunity to rent or own a place of their own as generations that came before them.

Project-specific details will be announced locally in the coming weeks.

"The market alone won't deliver the housing affordability we need. These projects represent major progress in returning a strong federal role to affordable and non-market housing. It's now time to double down on that commitment." – The Honourable Nathaniel Erskine-Smith, Minister of Housing, Infrastructure and Communities

Quick Facts:

Progress on programs and initiatives is updated quarterly at www.placetocallhome.ca. The Housing Funding Initiatives Map shows affordable housing projects that have been developed. As of September 2024 , the federal government has committed $57.57 billion to support the creation of over 156,000 units and the repair of over 297,000 units. These measures prioritize those in greatest need, including seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people experiencing or at risk of homelessness, and women and children fleeing violence.





The Affordable Housing Fund (AHF) provides funding through low-interest and/or forgivable loans or contributions to partnered organizations for new affordable housing and the renovation and repair of existing, affordable and community housing. This is a $14.6 billion program under the National Housing Strategy (NHS) that gives priority to projects that help people who need it most, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people living with disabilities, those with mental health or addiction issues, Veterans, and young adults. As of September 2024 , the Government of Canada has committed $10.34 billion to support the creation of over 40,000 units and the repair of over 166,000 units through the Affordable Housing Fund. Budget 2024 announced enhancements to the AHF which includes the program being extended from 2025 – 26 to 2028 – 2029. The existing New Construction Stream is now divided into two dedicated sub-streams: a Rapid Housing Sub-Stream for the creation of shelters, supportive and transitional housing for those in greatest need, and a dedicated Community Housing Sub-Stream to support affordable and mixed-market housing where there are both affordable and market rent units in a project. The Repair and Renewal Stream has replaced minimum requirements with an approach where projects supporting accessibility and energy efficiency will be prioritized.





provides funding through low-interest and/or forgivable loans or contributions to partnered organizations for new affordable housing and the renovation and repair of existing, affordable and community housing. This is a program under the National Housing Strategy (NHS) that gives priority to projects that help people who need it most, including women and children fleeing family violence, seniors, Indigenous Peoples, people living with disabilities, those with mental health or addiction issues, Veterans, and young adults. The Rapid Housing Initiative (RHI) is delivered through the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) under the NHS. It provides funding to facilitate the rapid construction of new housing and the acquisition of existing buildings for the purpose of rehabilitation or conversion to permanent affordable housing units. With its third phase, launched in 2022, the Rapid Housing Initiative once again exceeded targets. It is expected that with this phase over 5,200 new homes will be created, of which almost half will be for women and one third will be for Indigenous Peoples. The total number of units created with the support of Rapid Housing Initiative is expected to be over 16,000 units. The program is now closed. The RHI takes a human rights-based approach to housing, serving people experiencing or at risk of homelessness and other vulnerable people, including women and children fleeing domestic violence, seniors, young adults, Indigenous Peoples, people with disabilities, people experiencing mental health and addiction issues, Veterans, 2SLGBTQI+ individuals, racialized groups, and recent immigrants or refugees.





is delivered through the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC) under the NHS. It provides funding to facilitate the rapid construction of new housing and the acquisition of existing buildings for the purpose of rehabilitation or conversion to permanent affordable housing units. With its third phase, launched in 2022, the Rapid Housing Initiative once again exceeded targets. It is expected that with this phase over 5,200 new homes will be created, of which almost half will be for women and one third will be for Indigenous Peoples. The total number of units created with the support of Rapid Housing Initiative is expected to be over 16,000 units. The program is now closed. The $55 billion Apartment Construction Loan Program (ACLP) is providing low-cost financing to support more than 131,000 new rental homes across Canada by 2031 – 32. The ACLP provides fully repayable low-interest loans to encourage the construction of more rentals for middle-class Canadians. It creates a positive impact to the housing system at minimal cost to taxpayers. A stable supply of purpose-built rental housing is essential for more people in Canada to have access to housing that meets their needs As of September 2024 , CMHC has committed $20.65 billion in loans through ACLP to support the creation of more than 53,000 rental homes. It is one of many programs and initiatives under the National Housing Strategy designed to help address housing needs across the housing continuum. It complements other NHS initiatives that focus on funding affordable housing units for lower-income households. Budget 2024 announced enhancements to the ACLP which includes the program being extended from 2027 – 28 to 2031 – 2032. The enhancements will allow applicants to apply for funding for on- and off-campus student housing to support post-secondary educational institutions as well as independent seniors housing. There are no longer minimum requirements relating to energy efficiency and accessibility, instead applicants will benefit from making stronger commitments to desired rental supply and social outcomes.





billion is providing low-cost financing to support more than 131,000 new rental homes across by 2031 – 32. The Federal Lands Initiative (FLI) is an over $318 million fund that supports the transfer of surplus federal lands and buildings to be used as affordable housing. The FLI is a National Housing Strategy initiative delivered by Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC), Housing Infrastructure and Communities Canada (HICC), Public Service and Procurement Canada (PSPC) and Canada Lands Company (CLC).





is an over fund that supports the transfer of surplus federal lands and buildings to be used as affordable housing. The FLI is a National Housing Strategy initiative delivered by Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation (CMHC), Housing Infrastructure and Communities Canada (HICC), Public Service and Procurement Canada (PSPC) and Canada Lands Company (CLC). The Affordable Housing Innovation Fund (AHIF) is providing $615.5 million for projects that showcase new funding models and innovative building techniques. The investment is expected to support the construction of over 29,000 new affordable housing units over six years.





is providing for projects that showcase new funding models and innovative building techniques. The investment is expected to support the construction of over 29,000 new affordable housing units over six years. The Canada Greener Affordable Housing (CGAH) is providing $1.2 billion to make multi-unit rental housing serving low- and moderate-income households more energy efficient and environmentally friendly.

is providing to make multi-unit rental housing serving low- and moderate-income households more energy efficient and environmentally friendly. CGAH is a financing program to help community housing providers complete deep energy retrofits on their multi-unit residential buildings, improving their quality and adapting homes to the effects of climate change and extreme weather events leading to deep reductions in energy consumption and greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions.

CGAH provides contributions for pre-retrofit activities needed to plan, prepare, and apply for retrofit funding as well as forgivable and low-interest loans to help finance building retrofits and activities needed to meet climate objectives.

Funding has been provided to 158 Ontario housing providers to complete pre-retrofit activities and assess their eligibility to undertake deep energy retrofit projects.

